96 Second News: A New List Of The Best Onscreen Friendships

**A recent survey asked people to identify the best on-screen friendships of all time in TV and movies . . . and maybe it's appropriate that the results were topped by TWO combos from "Friends". Here's the Top 10:

1. Joey and Chandler from "Friends"

2. Monica and Rachel from "Friends"

3. Harry and Ron from the "Harry Potter" movies

4. Woody and Buzz from the "Toy Story" movies

5. Carrie and the girls from "Sex and the City"

6. Thelma and Louise from, well, "Thelma and Louise"

7. Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble from "The Flintstones"

8. Shrek and Donkey from the "Shrek" movies

9. Christopher Robin and Winnie the Pooh from "Winnie the Pooh"

10. Starsky and Hutch from "Starsky and Hutch"

**A bunch of actors from various Marvel movies are taking part in an ESPN league to raise awareness and money for various charities. The 12 participants are:

Robert Downey Jr.(Iron Man) . . . Chris Evans (Captain America) . . . Karen Gillan (Nebula) . . . Chris Hemsworth (Thor) . . . Tom Holland (Spider-Man) . . . Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger) . . .

Anthony Mackie (Falcon) . . . Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) . . . Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) . . . Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) . . . Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) . . . and Miles Teller (Mr. Fantastic).

"Avengers" co-director Joe Russo also has a team, along with ESPN's fantasy football expert Matthew Berry . . . who had a cameo as a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent in "Avengers: Endgame" thanks to Russo being such a huge fantasy football fan.

They made the league public so you can follow along. Through Week 3, only three of them are still undefeated: Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, and Ryan Reynolds. And three are WINLESS: Elizabeth Olsen, Karen Gillan, and Tom Holland.

**Are you flying somewhere for Thanksgiving or Christmas or . . . both? If you want to save some money, book now.

According to data from Triple-A from the past three years, TODAY is the best day to book to get deals on Thanksgiving flights . . . and tomorrow is the best day to book to get deals on Christmas flights.

They also found the cheapest days to fly are the Monday before Thanksgiving . . . and Christmas Eve.

MSN

**On Nov. 1, Mariah Carey will release a deluxe 25th anniversary edition of her 1994 holiday album "Merry Christmas."

Monday, she announced the release in an Instagram video, and revealed that the album will also feature a concert Carey performed in 1994 in New York City to benefit the Fresh Air Fund. The concert's tracks include five holiday tunes and her 1993 hit song "Hero."

The "Merry Christmas" album of course, gave us Carey's holiday anthem "All I Want For Christmas Is You." The song has appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 every year since 2012, and last year, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" became the highest-ranked Christmas song on Billboard's Hot 100 in 60 years, reaching number six.

ABC 13

**GWEN STEFANI didn't just meet BLAKE SHELTON on "The Voice" . . . she learned of his existence.

Gwen was a guest on Andy Cohen’s show the other day when she said quote, "I didn't even know he existed before the show. I didn't even know that he was a human being on this planet."

Obviously, Gwen and Blake came from two different worlds, musically and otherwise. But they've had years to get used to that. Quote, "It's crazy. I mean, now it's normal.

"I've accepted that he's a true hillbilly and all those things. I just love that we're from different genres."

**A new survey found 43% of coffee drinkers consider themselves to be "coffee connoisseurs." That includes 47% of men and 36% of women.

The top sign you're a coffee snob is you prefer making it at home, so you have more control over the taste, not because it's cheaper. Here are a few more stats . . .

1. The average coffee drinker has two cups a day, and takes their first sip at 7:35 A.M.

2. 42% said they don't really NEED coffee in the morning. They wake up fine without it. So it's more about the taste and routine for a lot of us.

3. 30% of self-proclaimed coffee experts order specialty drinks that aren't on the menu.

4. 45% of coffee snobs will JUDGE you for pronouncing "espresso" as EX-presso. Even though that group was more likely to admit they've mispronounced it before.

5. The average person would drive two miles out of their way for better coffee.

6. How old were you when you had your first cup? The average answer was 16.

**A "Walker, Texas Ranger" reboot is in the works . . . but unfortunately, it will not star CHUCK NORRIS.

Instead, "Supernatural' star JARED PADALECKI will take over. He's playing Cordell Walker, a version of the same character that Chuck played. Like the original show, Walker will have a female partner, but she hasn't been cast yet.

The new show will just be called "Walker", and several networks are interested . . . including the CW, where "Supernatural" airs, and CBS, which had the original show. If it's picked up, it could premiere as early as next fall.

Technically, no one is saying that Chuck WON'T be involved at all, but since his character is being played by Jared, he wouldn't have a significant action role.

DEADLINE

**On "Ellen" yesterday, Oprah said she just got over a bad case of pneumonia. Her doctor tried to treat it with antibiotics first, but they weren't really working. So she went back to the hospital for another CT scan and they told her it was WORSE.

So they sent her to a lung specialist. She said, quote, "He puts his stethoscope here and I see the 'Oh, [poop]' face. It is like, 'Oh my God, something's wrong with you.' And I can see it. He didn't hide it."

So he prescribed a new course of antibiotics and an inhaler, and that did the trick. When she went back to see him, he was PSYCHED that it worked. Oprah said, quote, "He thanked me three times for getting better and said, 'Can I have a hug?'

Video of Oprah Opens Up About Her Recent Health Scare For the First Time

**Go ahead and take a SICK DAY next time you're too hungover to go into work. And if your boss has a problem with it, tell them to take it up with the Germans.

A court in Frankfurt, Germany just ruled on a case and they concluded that hangovers count as an "ILLNESS" . . . because illnesses should include, quote, "even small or temporary disruptions to the normal state or normal activity of the body."

And yes, that's GREAT timing for that decision in Germany . . . since Oktoberfest just kicked off.

BBC