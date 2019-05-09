96 Second News: The New Royal Baby's Name Is Archie; Rockets Lose Game 5 To Warriors

**Fans all over the world eagerly awaiting news about the royal baby got a bit of a surprise Wednesday as his name was revealed. While bookmakers put the best odds on Prince Harry and Meghan naming a son Alexander, Spencer or Arthur, the couple went with Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor instead. The last name left many people scratching their heads.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the name in a brief statement yesterday, shortly after making their first public appearance with their newborn son at Windsor Castle. The Royals rarely go by their last name Mountbatten-Windsor, and it kind of surprised everyone once they announced it.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed earlier today with their newborn son at Windsor Castle. The baby has been named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. pic.twitter.com/WtDH6oD3kn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2019

**It was a late game for us in Houston that didn't even start until 9:30pm, but for those who went to bed before that...we woke up this morning to a Rockets LOSS to the Golden State Warriors.

Houston Rockets’ James Harden finished last night with a game-high 31 points and eight assists, but that still wasn’t enough to help win the game. The final score was 104-99, which puts the Rockets one loss away from elimination. The Western Conference semifinal series heads back to Houston for Friday's Game 6, here at the Toyota Center.

ABC 13

**Starbucks got all that free publicity from the "Game of Thrones" coffee cup goof, but as we soon found out, it WASN'T a Starbucks cup.

HBO described it as a "craft services coffee cup," but apparently it was provided by an actual coffee shop . . . an independent place in Belfast called Paper Cup.

The owner confirmed that it was their cup . . . and said he wasn't happy that Starbucks got all the attention. Quote, "I think it's disgusting. It takes the promotion away from smaller businesses that need it, such as ours, or someone else's whose cup it could've been."

METRO UK

**Most of us think of our mom as JUST a mom. But how much do you know about her life before she had you? 89% of people in a new survey said they think they know "a great deal" about their mom's life. Here are the top five mom facts we're familiar with:

1. Where she grew up. 74% of people know the answer to that one.

2. Where she went to high school or college, 60%.

3. The name of the street she grew up on, 50%.

4. What her first job was, 49%.

5. Her ancestry, 48%.

The poll also asked people to name the top TRAITS they got from their mom. The top five answers were her compassion . . . her sensitivity . . . her work ethic . . . her sense of humor . . . and her good looks.

SWNS DIGITAL

**Two different surveys just came out that looked into what moms REALLY want for Mother's Day.

A survey by YouGov.com found the top ten things moms want this year are: Flowers . . . a spa day . . . a card . . . a day to themselves . . . something sentimental . . . a day with no chores . . . jewelry . . . something homemade . . . candy . . . and clothes. (Only 1% of women in the survey said electronics are the #1 thing they want.)

The second survey by Groupon found the top things moms want are: A nice meal at a restaurant . . . flowers . . . a card . . . something their child made them . . . something sentimental . . . perfume . . . jewelry . . . clothes . . . a massage . . . and a spa package. (So a spa day, jewelry, and clothes also made both lists.)

YOU GOV

**In 1997, TYRA BANKS became the first African American model to get a solo cover of the "Sports Illustrated" Swimsuit issue. Now, 23 years later, she's 45 years old and back on the cover.

There are three covers this year. The other two feature soccer star ALEX MORGAN and New England Patriots cheerleader CAMILLE KOSTEK.

The cover marks a return to modeling for Tyra, which also comes with a new name: From now on she just wants to be known as BanX . . . B-a-n-Capital X. She says it symbolizes the "X-ing out [of> cookie cutter beauty."

**Since Mother's Day is Sunday, a survey asked 2,000 Americans which actress they'd like to play THEIR mother in a movie.

And apparently, award nominations are important to a lot of people, because MERYL STREEP is #1. Here's the Top 20:

1. Meryl Streep

2. Sally Field

3. Julia Roberts

4. Jennifer Lopez

5. Angelina Jolie

6. Oprah Winfrey

7. Jennifer Aniston

8. Michelle Obama

9. Melissa McCarthy

10. Queen Latifah

**It's been two-and-a-half years, but BILLY BUSH is making a comeback. He's going to be hosting a new version of "Extra" called "Extra Extra" beginning this fall.

The current "Extra" with Mario Lopez will continue its run through the end of the season. It sounds like this new version will replace that one . . . but that isn't 100% clear.

Billy's career tanked in 2016, thanks to that old tape of him laughing while President Trump bragged about groping women. Immediately after the tape got out, he was fired from the "Today" show.

Billy says, quote, "We all have to be able to evolve as we grow. The guy that left the scene in 2016 was already a changed person [since 2005>, but I had the opportunity to grow up a little bit.”

PEOPLE

**TAYLOR SWIFT's latest single "Me!" debuted at #2 on the Hot 100 this week. It's her 57th Top 40 hit, and it puts her in good company.

She's now tied with ELTON JOHN for the third most songs in the Top 40, and Elton hasn't even had one in 20 years.

DRAKE is at the top with 95 hits…LIL WAYNE and ELVIS PRESLEY are tied for second with 81 each.

Obviously, old-schoolers like Elton and Elvis will eventually drop off the list . . . but it's impressive that they racked up so many hits in the days BEFORE iTunes and streaming, where every song on every album can hit the charts.

Not to mention the fact that Elvis' biggest hits came out before the Hot 100 even existed. Otherwise, his count would have been a lot higher.

FORBES

**Mel Gibson Will Play Santa in an Action Comedy

MEL GIBSON is playing Santa in an upcoming movie. This isn't a warm, fuzzy holiday film, though. It's called "Fatman", and it's a dark action comedy about a, quote, "rowdy, unorthodox Santa" whose business is in decline.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old kid named Billy has hired a hitman to KILL Santa, after getting coal in his stocking. It'll film early next year.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER