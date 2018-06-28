96 Second News: New Sprinkles 'Titos Vodka' Cupcakes; 'Flip Or Flop' Star Gets Spinoff Show

**Joe Jackson, father of the late Michael Jackson, died on Wednesday, June 27, after a battle with cancer. He was 89.

A rep also confirmed Joe’s death in a statement to Us Weekly: “We are deeply saddened by Mr. Jackson’s passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Katherine Jackson and the family. Joe was a strong man who acknowledged his own imperfections and heroically delivered his sons and daughters from the steel mills of Gary, Indiana to worldwide pop superstardom. Mr. Jackson’s contributions to the history of music are enormous. They were acknowledged by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002 in a proclamation naming him as Best Entertainment Manager of All Time; he was inducted into Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame in 2014 and his son Michael acknowledged him with a Joe Jackson Day at Neverland. We had developed a warm relationship with Joe in recent years and will miss him tremendously.”

Joe Jackson, father and early manager of the Jackson family, has passed away #BillboardNews pic.twitter.com/HJomtKnZxn — billboard (@billboard) June 27, 2018

**Flip or Flop’s Christina El Moussa is heading out on her own! The reality star landed her own HGTV series, Christina on the Coast, the network announced on Wednesday, June 27.

“Christina’s design style is very popular, so it’s a natural progression for us to expand her visibility with a new series,” President of HGTV and Food Network Allison Page said in a statement. “Her fans also are deeply vested in her personal life and eager to see ‘what happens next’—so we’re bringing them the opportunity to share in these real-life moments in a way that no one else can.”

On the new show, the 34-year-old will turn her clients’ outdated homes into high-end properties. In addition to the home aspect, it will also follow her personal life, as she searches for a new home and balances parenthood, work and dating. She separated from her business partner and husband Tarek El Moussa in 2016 but the two continue to star in Flip or Flop, which also documents their working relationship as exes.

**Lark Voorhies made a surprise appearance at the Saved by the Bell pop-up diner in West Hollywood on Tuesday and even got into character.

The actress played Lisa Turtle on the beloved series, which ran from 1989 to 1992. Voorhies also was one of the original stars to appear in Good Morning, Miss Bliss.

Lisa Turtle was best known at Bayside High for her stellar fashion – and the fact that Samuel “Screech” Powers (Dustin Diamond) had a huge crush on her. In one memorable episode, the pair took part in a dance-off at The Max even though she had a sprained ankle. On Tuesday, Voorhies paid tribute to the scene by posing with a pair of crutches.

**The 'Be Someone' graffiti sign on I-45 is something of a Houston landmark. Now there’s a Houston man who got it tattooed on his head.



"'Be Someone' is represent my city, Houston," George San Miguel says. The Houston native with the bald head has tattoos featuring the Texans and Rockets logos. His neck is marked with an Astros star, but George's most noticeable tattoo is the one inspired by the I-45 artwork.



"The 'Be Someone' was to represent my city and for every time I look in the mirror, to be positive today," George said.



They are just two words, but they mean so much to so many people. "Something positive, for you to do something, to be positive...to be someone," George said, with a laugh.

You down for a “Be Someone” Tattoo? How about on your head? George San Miguel beat you to it! #abc13 https://t.co/1LssIaiH1g — Samica Knight (@SamicaKnight13) June 28, 2018

**Texas' iconic Tito’s vodka can now be found in one of Houston's favorite cupcakes.

Sprinkles Cupcakes (including one in Highland Village,) has teamed with Tito's Handmade Vodka for two limited-edition cupcakes inspired by refreshing summer cocktails.

The first cupcake, Tito's Down Home Punch, will be available through July 8. It's an orange cake filled with berry-pomegranate compote and topped with Tito's-infused lemon berry marble frosting. The second cupcake, Tito's American Mule, will be sold July 9-22. That cupcake is a ginger cake studded with crystallized ginger and topped with a Tito's-infused lime frosting.

They're available at every Sprinkles location and priced between $4 and $5.25 depending on location. Don't worry, these treats won't get you drunk; they contain less than 5 percent alcohol by volume.

**On Tuesday, Planters announced that its beloved Cheez Balls will be rolling into supermarkets for a limited time in July. The crispy, crunchy, orange-dusted snack that hasn't been seen in stores since 2006.

Cheez Ball lovers everywhere immediately celebrated the announcement on social media.

To tease the snack's re-release earlier this month, Planters' own top hat-wearing Mr. Peanut took to Twitter with this post:

“How much would you give to try my Cheez Balls? No. Really. There’s a canister up on eBay,” the nut posted. Someone actually bought that can for $2,000, and then Planters donated that money to an undisclosed food bank of the buyer’s choice. Since then, the mischievous Mr. Peanut planted 59 canisters across the web (well, mostly on eBay) for lucky fans to find and buy.

You craved, I listened. #CheezBalls are back July 1 at select stores and online! Get ‘em while they’re… cheezy. https://t.co/mk5iY4lr03 – Mr. ---- #SayCheezBalls pic.twitter.com/7nw7qhCFdh — Mr Peanut (@MrPeanut) June 26, 2018

**Facebook is testing a new feature that will help you block out spoilers . . . or Kardashians . . . or politicians . . . pretty much ANYTHING you want.

It's called KEYWORD SNOOZE, and it blocks stories or posts containing any keyword you choose.

Like the snooze button on your alarm clock, it's not permanent. It only blocks things for 30 days. But also like your alarm clock, you can immediately re-Snooze them.

And you can literally Snooze ANYTHING . . . from "Avengers: Infinity War" to "The Bachelor" . . .to “Game Of Thrones.”

Keyword Snooze went live to SOME users yesterday. A few million more will get it next week, and if it's successful, they'll start a massive rollout.

**McDonald's is going to start selling MUFFIN TOPS very soon. And yes, that idea was on an episode of "Seinfeld" 21 years ago.

Yes, it looks like just the tops of muffins could hit McDonald's stores around the country very soon, and they'll come in three flavors: Lemon poppy seed, blueberry, and double chocolate.

The episode of "Seinfeld" that was all about selling just muffin tops aired back in 1997, where Elaine said that selling just the tops could be a million-dollar idea.

**Mel B co-hosted the "Today" show with Hoda Kotb yesterday, and she revealed the Spice Girls will indeed be hitting the stage together soon.

She said, quote, "I'm the only one that keeps saying, 'We're going to be performing,' which we are going to be performing! Finally they've got it together."

When Hoda mentioned a recent article where VICTORIA BECKHAM suggested it's NOT happening, Mel said, quote, "She's always bloody saying that. Stop it! We ARE touring! Yes, we are going to be doing performances together, for sure."

Watch the interview >>> HERE