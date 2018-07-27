96 Second News: Nick Jonas Is ENGAGED! The Blue Water Is Back In Galveston

**Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are engaged, after only two months of dating.

A source tells Us Weekly that while Chopra, 35, suspected he might propose, she did not expect it to happen quite so soon. “She was thrilled,” the source said. “Nick really loves her.”

“They want to get married very soon,” the source added, noting they both are eager to start a family.

Earlier this month, the singer shut down the Tiffany & Co. store in London to check out diamond engagement rings for his future wife.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Engaged https://t.co/0oT9b2Xniy — E! News (@enews) July 27, 2018

**Demi Lovato is still in the hospital, and according to "People" magazine, she's, quote, "doing okay, but still being monitored." A source says she's heading straight to rehab after she's released.

Meanwhile, more details have emerged about the weeks before her overdose. A source says she surrounded herself with a new group of friends, who weren't exactly concerned about her substance use.

Witnesses say that during the night out that preceded her overdose, Demi was drinking heavily, and her friends were cheering her every time she took a shot.

TMZ says her team tried to stage an intervention a few weeks ago, but obviously, it didn't work.

**Miley Cyrus is just one of the many people considering purchasing the house featured on the sitcom The Brady Bunch, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Miley Cyrus and Lance Bass are both very interested in buying it,” the source says, noting that there is interest from buyers all over the world, including from Japan, Canada and Australia.

The Brady Bunch home recently made headlines after Kelsey McCallister Whitmer, who has inherited the house along with four other grandchildren after their grandparents died, put the Studio City house on the market. The split-level home was featured in the opening and closing scenes of the family series, which aired for five seasons from 1969 to 1974, and starred Robert Reed, Florence Henderson, Maureen McCormick, Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, Eve Plumb and Ann B. Davis. It is currently on listed by Ernie Carswell from Douglas Elliman for $1.885 million.

**If you were thinking of taking a trip to Galveston soon, now is the time to do it because the gorgeous blue water is back!



Thousands of people flocked to Galveston beaches around Memorial Day and in the first week of June as crystal clear water shimmered off Galveston's coastline.



Residents are posting on social media that the blue water has returned in beautiful pictures taken Thursday. Views from ABC 13’s SkyEye13 helicopter showed the typically muddy water appears to have been replaced once again with blue hues.

Clear blue water is back along Galveston Island beaches https://t.co/LpJ8Y8Bo2k pic.twitter.com/6uw23IjMcA — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) July 27, 2018

**In celebration of National Lipstick Day on Sunday, MAC Cosmetics is giving away free lipstick!



MAC says you don't have to buy anything if you show up to their stores to claim free lipstick for your pout. However, if you shop online that day, you do have to make a $25 purchase to get your free lipstick.



Beauty fans will get to choose from nine shades, which range from tan and pink to a deeper rouge and plum.



The beauty freebie is available at all MAC stores and partner locations, including Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Macy's and Dillard's.

Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day https://t.co/7vD3PjfhpW pic.twitter.com/QkjG5PWzBq — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) July 27, 2018

**Michael Bublé’s wife, Luisana Lopilato, announced via Instagram on Thursday, July 26, that she gave birth to their third child, a daughter.

“How to explain that our heart explodes with love? That there’s not enough hours in a day to think about it. I thank God for making us this gift of life and happiness! Because looking in her eyes is looking at heaven itself!” she wrote in her native Spanish alongside a black-and-white photo of the baby girl’s hand. “We love you to infinity and beyond. We waited for you not only to grow as a family … you gave us light, hope, you are and will be our souls’ life.”

Bublé, 42, and Lopilato, 31, are also the parents of sons Noah, 4, and Elias, 2.

**Say goodbye to those conversation hearts – AKA Sweethearts candy. Necco candy company, the sweets producer responsible for the colorful treats that were popular on Valentine’s Day, announced abruptly on Tuesday, July 24, that operations at its Massachusetts plant have ceased.

The unexpected shut down comes after the entity that bought the company at bankruptcy auction in May – Round Hill Investments – announced it had sold Necco to another candy manufacturer. Necco’s new owner, which has yet to be identified, hasn’t confirmed whether or not production will resume.

**Lamar Odom is officially returning to basketball.

In a caption in a post on Instagram Lamar wrote, “I have some good news to share with you on this beautiful day from The Netherlands. My heart literally warms up now I can finally share with you all that I’m returning to play Basketball. I will be playing in China! God is good!”

He continued: “Thanks lord for giving me another chance in life and thank you fans for you the love and support during all those hard years. Never give up on yourself and keep believing that only god can create the miracles you’re hoping for. Basketball and my children have always been the light in my life and this is where my focus is right now.”

The former NBA star’s comeback arrives nearly three years after he was hospitalized following a near-fatal drug overdose in October 2015.

**An ice cream shop in Falkirk, Scotland, decided the world needed MAYONNAISE ICE CREAM. Yep, that’s ice cream made with mayo.

ICE Falkirk posted a photo of the controversial new flavor on Instagram. The ice cream is made with Hellman's Real Mayonnaise. The caption says, "Who knows a mayo addict?"

Kyle Gentlemen, owner of ICE, told TODAY Food that the ice cream tastes like "a full on hit of fat and cream followed with an eggy milky aftertaste ... yum!"

Mayo-flavored ice cream is the latest gag-inducing monstrosity https://t.co/zXizFTkOgV pic.twitter.com/SKvxA2f74c — New York Post (@nypost) July 27, 2018

**New in Theaters:

1. "Mission Impossible - Fallout" (PG-13)

Tom Cruise returns as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. Ving Rhames (Luther) and Simon Pegg (Benji) Henry Cavill is a CIA assassin assigned to the mission to take him out if he goes rogue, and Vanessa Kirby from "The Crown" is the arms dealer.

Sean Harris returns as Syndicate leader Solomon Lane, Rebecca Ferguson is also back as her "Rogue Nation" character Ilsa Faust, Alec Baldwin is IMF Secretary Alan Hunley, and Angela Bassett is the new head of the CIA.

2. "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies" (PG)

The Cartoon Network TV show moves to the big screen for the first time when Robin decides the only way to be taken seriously is for the Titans to get a big Hollywood movie like all the other superheroes. Kristen Bell is a director who rejects them.

Will Arnett is the bad guy, Slade Wilson, who the team tries to turn into an arch-enemy to increase their chances of landing a movie deal. Will normally plays Batman in the "LEGO" movies, but Jimmy Kimmel is Batman in this one.

The other voice cameos include Halsey as Wonder Woman, Nicolas Cage as Superman, Patton Oswalt as the Atom, Lil Yachty as Green Lantern, Wil Wheaton as the Flash, and Stan Lee as himself.