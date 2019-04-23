96 Second News: Nicolas Cage's Ex Wife Wants Spousal Support; A "Royal Baby Cheese" Is Coming To Whole Foods

**Duchess Meghan is due to give birth to her first child with husband Prince Harry any day now, and businesses around the world are getting ready to cash in on the little one’s arrival.

Whole Foods Market is launching an exclusive, limited-edition “Royal Addition Cheese” to celebrate the debut of the royal family’s newest member. Known formally as the Westminster Royal Mark red cheddar cheese, “This rustic English cheese embodies the cultures of both the Duke and Duchess – just like the royal baby!”

The Royal Mark cheese is expected to be sold for $9.99 to $12.99 based on region. The product likely won’t hit shelves until the little one makes his or her highly anticipated debut.

US WEEKLY

**Nicolas Cage’s divorce from estranged wife Erika Koike, whom he split from four days after their wedding, is taking a turn for the ugly.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Koike filed papers on Friday, April 19, seeking spousal support following her brief marriage to Nicolas.

The papers claim that Koike is entitled to the funds “given the length of the parties’ relationship.” Koike alleges that she endured “lost career opportunities” as a result of her loss of the relationship and damage to her reputation. In addition, the request also asks the court to take into account “the respective financial conditions of the parties” and the cost for her to regain financial independence.

She’s artist is also seeking “reasonable attorney’s fees and costs of suit.”

**A Quick Pick Powerball ticket matching five of the six numbers drawn for the Oct. 27, 2018 drawing was purchased in College Station a few months ago, but the $2 million prize has not been claimed yet.

The deadline to claim the prize is April 25 at 5 p.m. CT, so check those jacket pockets and junk drawers before that valuable ticket becomes worthless.

"We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their ticket, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

The winning ticket with Power Play matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (8-12-13-19-27), but not the Powerball number (4). The Power Play number was 3. Unclaimed prizes revert back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.

ABC 13

**If you would love to sleep and work at the same time, Mattress Firm's new opening could be the perfect gig for you…

Mattress Firm is bringing back its “Snoozetern” internship. The person selected for the position will provide real-time feedback on products by testing mattresses, pillows and accessories at Mattress Firm's BEDQuarters in Houston.

"In addition to bed testing, the Snoozetern will use our in-house content studio and the latest social tools to build integrated content campaigns as our very own sleep-fluencer," they said in a release. "These campaigns will be designed to give consumers a preview of our new products, answers to real-time questions, a sneak peek into our company culture at BEDQuarters and introductions to the employees that obsess over finding the right bed for you."

Applicants have until May 3 to apply.

ABC 13

**Krispy Kreme is bringing back the fan-favorite Lemon Glazed doughnut - for one week only.

According to ABC 13, from April 22-28, participating shops will offer a zesty spin on the original glazed doughnut.

On May 6, Krispy Kreme will also start selling summer fruit-inspired doughnuts including pineapple, key lime and strawberry.

The company tweeted, "Summer is so close you can taste it! To celebrate, we're bringing back fan fave Lemon Glaze next week! Available for one week only from next Monday 4/22!"

**Yesterday the Jonas Brothers announced that their first album since reuniting earlier this year, titled “Happiness Begins,” will drop this summer.

The album artwork finds Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas posing with their backs facing the camera as they lay alongside each other looking at a pool with a beautiful background.

The pic on their official Instagram page for the band was captioned: “#HappinessBegins. The album. June 7th”

#HappinessBegins. The album. June 7th. A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on Apr 22, 2019 at 7:00am PDT

US WEEKLY

**A new survey in the U.K. asked people to name the top rules you're expected to follow at someone's house. Over a quarter of people said it's impolite to ask for the WiFi password.

Apparently it's even ruder if you do it right when you get there. So you're supposed to wait at least 30 minutes. And 1 in 10people said they've REFUSED to give out their password before. Here are some common rules you're expected to follow in someone's house:

1. Take your shoes off at the door.

2. No shoes on the sofa.

3. Always flush the toilet.

4. Use a coaster.

5. No phones at the dinner table.

iNEWS

**According to a new study out of Australia, when you wake up to MUSIC instead of an alarm, it can get you out of bed faster, and help you feel less sluggish and more alert.

They found it's especially true if you wake up to songs that have catchy, upbeat melodies. The songs they used in their test were "Good Vibrations" by the Beach Boys and "Close to Me" by The Cure.

Why does music help you wake up? The researchers believe it's because the melodies do a better job than an alarm sound at holding your attention . . . which helps your brain get going.

DAILY MAIL

**A new survey found 41% of us have had food stolen by a co-worker before, and 60% of those people said they've had to confront a colleague about it.

The top ten foods that get stolen at work are chips . . . fruit . . . candy . . . coffee . . . juice . . . milk . . . bread . . . ice cream . . . bagged lunch meat . . . and nuts.

But your co-workers aren't the ones you have to worry about MOST when it comes to food theft. Your family is . . . especially your significant other. The biggest food thieves are our partner . . . our friends . . . and co-workers are third.

SWNS DIGITAL