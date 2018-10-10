96 Second News: No Mega Millions Winner; The Astros Will Play The Red Sox In ALCS

**Alex Bregman made it pretty clear after the Houston Astros swept the Cleveland Indians during the ALDS: This is not how you should treat the defending world champions.



"I want to end with saying one thing," Bregman told ESPN in an interview during the team's locker-room celebration, "Does Floyd Mayweather fight the first fight of the night, or is he the main event? I mean, does Tiger Woods tee off at 8 a.m.?



"It's about time the 'show 'Stros' play on prime-time television, so we're looking forward to the ALCS." "I got a sunburn today," Bregman told other reporters Monday. "I'm not happy."



Major League Baseball, which sets the postseason schedule, had all three games of the Indians-Astros series during the day, with first pitch at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. ET.



After last night’s Yankees loss to the Red Sox, the Astros will face the Red Sox in the ALCS. Here's the full ALCS schedule:



· Game 1 will be Saturday, Oct. 13 at 7:09 p.m.

· Game 2 will be Sunday, Oct. 14 at 6:09 p.m.

· Game 3 will be Tuesday, Oct. 16., TBD

· Game 4 will be Wednesday, Oct. 17., TBD

· If necessary, Game 5 will be Thursday, Oct. 18.

· If necessary, Game 6 will be Saturday, Oct. 20.

· If necessary, Game 7 will be Sunday, Oct. 21.



ABC 13

**The Mega Millions jackpot is expected to grow to $548 million - its third largest ever - after no ticket hit all six numbers Tuesday. The jackpot was last won on July 24. Tuesday night's prize was estimated at $470 million, but with no winner, it's expected to climb to the near-record level for Friday's drawing.



If the winner opts for the cash value, that would mean about $309 million before taxes. The numbers for Tuesday's drawing were 20, 22, 39, 54 and 60, plus the Mega Ball 18.

So buy your tickets before Friday!

ABC 13

**Krispy Kreme is getting into the Halloween spirit with two new doughnuts!



The new Trick-or-Treat Doughnut is an Original Glazed Doughnut, dipped and drizzled with salted caramel, and topped with chocolate Halloween candies.



The new Monster Batter is covered in slime green icing and topped with monster eyes and festive confetti.

The sweet treats join the company's returning Halloween-themed favorites, including the Jack-O-Lantern Doughnut, and the Chocolate Iced Doughnut with Halloween Sprinkles.



These new confections are available until Halloween Day, Oct. 31.



Doughnut lovers who go to a participating Krispy Kreme shop dressed in costume on Halloween Day will get a free doughnut.

The only spooky thing about these doughnuts is how quickly they'll be gone. Halloween Doughnuts are in shops now! pic.twitter.com/UPRJ4ribFJ — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) October 8, 2018

**Who said summer was over?



Dust off those swimsuits because the Marriott Marquis Houston is throwing three pool parties this fall, and will allow the first 200 guests to enter for free.



According to a press release, the downtown Houston hotel, known for its luxurious Texas-shaped lazy river, will host its "pool deck party series" on Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8.



The "Second Saturdays" pool deck parties will feature live music, and run from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Guests must be 21 to enter.



The hotel, located at 1777 Walker St., also includes an infinity pool, restaurants, shaded gazebo's, sports bars and much more.

ABC 13

**Believe it or not, there are some towns where you can get ARRESTED for trick-or-treating if you're over 12. And some of the penalties are LEGIT . . . there's a city in Virginia where teenagers who trick-or-treat can get up to six months in jail.

In Chesapeake, Virginia, they've got a law that says anyone over 12 who goes trick-or-treating can be charged with a misdemeanor that carries up to a $100 fine . . . and SIX MONTHS in jail.

So, you know, if your teenager is planning to go trick-or-treating, you should probably go over the local city codes with them first to make sure they don't wind up with a record.

TRICK OR TREAT

**TAYLOR SWIFT had a big night at the "American Music Awards". She and her giant snake kicked off the show with a performance of "I Did Something Bad". And she became the most-awarded female artist ever by picking up four awards, including Artist of the Year.

Other highlights of the night included PANIC! AT THE DISCO doing a pretty decent version of QUEEN's "Bohemian Rhapsody," and the all-star tribute to ARETHA FRANLKIN, led by GLADYS KNIGHT.

Here are some of last night's winners:

Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year: Camila Cabello

Collaboration of the Year: "Havana", Camila Cabello and Young Thug

Tour of the Year: Taylor Swift

Pop / Rock:

Favorite Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist: Post Malone

Favorite Band, Duo or Group: Migos

Favorite Album: "Reputation", Taylor Swift

Soul / R & B:

Favorite Female Artist: Rihanna

Favorite Male Artist: Khalid

Rap / Hip-Hop:

Favorite Artist: Cardi B

Country:

Favorite Female Artist: Carrie Underwood . . . This is her fifth-straight year winning this category.

Here’s a list of all the winners: AMA WINNERS

**The nominees for the next Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class have been announced. There are 15 of them.

The biggest names are: Def Leppard, Devo, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Stevie Nicks, and The Cure.

To be eligible, you had to have a single or album released in 1993 or earlier. The final class will be announced in December. Usually five or six acts are inducted, and the ceremony will happen in New York City on March 29th.

Voting is open on the Rock Hall's website, and you can also vote in-person at the Rock Hall museum in Cleveland.

**Christmas Tree-Flavored Potato Chips Are Now a Thing That Exists

A company in the U.K. just started selling Christmas tree-flavored potato chips. The main ingredient is pine salt seasoning . . . and one review says the chips have a, quote, "piney, woodsy taste." Cool?

Anyway, there's no word on whether they could go on sale over here, but if you HAVE to have them, I'm sure you can find a way to order them with international shipping.

FOODBEAST

**HGTV recently bought the "Brady Bunch" house for $3.5 million . . . but we all know who should REALLY own it: Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!!!

MAUREEN MCCORMICK who played Marcia on the original series actually thought about it too saying, quote, "When the whole thing happened, I have to say that I really thought, 'Gee, I would like to buy that house.'"

But when it seemed like a major bidding war was going to break out, she knew it was over. Quote, "Once I heard all the craziness, I thought, man, I can't even compete with the onslaught of people that I thought would be coming for it."

Still, Maureen thinks HGTV will do a "great job" renovating it to look like the Brady house inside as well as out.

PEOPLE