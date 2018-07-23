96 Second News: No Mega Millions Winner, Jackpot Increases; Top 10 Music Money Makers

**There were no winners in Friday night's drawing of one of the largest totals in the history of the Mega Millions lottery. The jackpot will now be at least $493 million in Tuesday night's drawing.



The $493 million jackpot will be the fifth-largest in Mega Millions history. It will also be the largest total since a single ticket paid out $533 million to a person from New Jersey this March.



If there is a winner, and they take the cash payout, it will be worth $296 million.



The winning numbers on Friday were 44-14-30-62-1 with a Mega Ball of 1. The "megaplier" was 2x. The jackpot has now rolled over 22 times since the last Mega Millions winner on May 4.

**A couple named Robert and Falon Griffin were dropping their two daughters off at a Chick-fil-A in San Antonio, Texas last Tuesday when Falon went into labor with their THIRD daughter.

Robert delivered the baby in one of the Chick-fil-A bathroom stalls. And mom and baby are both doing great.

The hospital they ended up at put "born at a Chick-fil-A" right on the birth certificate. And they listed Robert as the "attending physician" even though he's not a doctor.

Now here's the cool part: The baby's name is Gracelyn. And the owner of the Chick-fil-A franchise is giving her free Chick-fil-A for LIFE.

She also already got a job offer. He says once she's old enough, he'll hire her no questions asked.

**There's a new item joining the pickle flavor craze: beer.

A brewery in Mississippi came up with the sour drink for the Boston Pickle Fair.



The beer has a dill pickle flavor with a hint of lemon, making it the ultra-sour drink for those who like a little kick.



The Down The Road beer company says they only made a small batch for the fair, but fans are now demanding more.

**Starbucks is opening a branch in Washington D.C., where every worker will be proficient in American Sign Language.



The coffee house will be close to Gallaudet University, the world's only liberal arts institution of higher learning for the deaf.



Starbucks says at least 20 deaf and hard-of-hearing employees will be hired for the so-called "signing store" location. All workers who have hearing will be required to become fluent in sign language.



The signing store will be the first of its kind in the United States, but Starbucks has worked with the deaf community in other markets. Starbucks' signing store will be open in October.

**Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans: The Hollywood Reporter confirms that after 21 years, the beloved WB series is getting the reboot treatment.

It looks like 20th Century Fox (which produced the original television adaptation) is developing a new storyline for the show. Series creator Joss Whedon is also set to return as an executive producer.

**The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may soon have a new cast member viewers will surely recognize: Denise Richards.

A source close to the actress confirmed to Us Weekly that Denise is expected to sign a deal with Bravo “next week at the latest.” The insider also noted that filming with the rest of the ladies has yet to start.

Richards would join Teddi Mellencamp, Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna.

**Miley Cyrus recently blacked out her social media accounts, and now we know why: A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that Cyrus is preparing a big return to the music scene.

“It’s just because she’s releasing new music next month,” the insider reveals. “Everything on her Instagram is strategic.”

Some fans theorized earlier this month that Cyrus’ abrupt decision to wipe her Instagram page of all photos and videos may have had something to do with her relationship with fiancé Liam Hemsworth, but it was not the case.

This will be the first time that Miley has released new music since September 2017’s Younger Now, which included the hit single “Malibu.”

**A new experience has opened just south of Houston that combines inflatables and water.



It's called Altitude H2O, and it's located off Highway 288 and CR 418 in Rosharon.

Each 45 minutes session starts with a brief safety talk and costs $20. Groups will then swim to the inflatable course together and return to shore together when the session ends.



The park opens at 10 a.m., seven days a week.

**"Billboard" has put out their annual 'Music Moneymakers' list, which ranks the 50 artists who raked in the most money last year. The estimates include stuff like music sales, streaming, ringtones, publishing royalties, and touring, which is where the big money comes from these days.

They only count U.S. sales and touring, so anyone who spent a lot of last year touring abroad won't have that income added. Merchandise sales and sponsorships weren't included either, because there wasn't enough information available to make it consistent across the board.

Here are the Top 10 Music Moneymakers:

1. U2, $54.4 million

2. Garth Brooks, $52.2 million

3. Metallica, $43.2 million

4. Bruno Mars, $40.7 million

5. Ed Sheeran, $31.3 million

6. Lady Gaga, $29.7 million

7. Billy Joel, $29.2 million

8. Guns N' Roses, $27.8 million

9. Roger Waters, $27.2 million

10. Coldplay, $26.5 million

**A new survey found the top 10 things that instantly put us in a better mood. Check 'em out . . .

1. Finding money in your pocket you didn't know you had, 58% say it helps.

2. Being able to sleep in with no alarm, 55%.

3. Lying in bed listening to the rain, 51%.

4. Someone doing a nice, small thing for you, 49%.

5. Petting a dog, 48%.

6. Doing a nice, small thing for someone else, 47%.

7. Realizing it's a sunny day, 46%.

8. Taking a long, hot shower, 44%.

9. Getting a long hug, 42%.

10. Seeing a friend you haven't seen in a long time, 42%.

**Celebrities often hear fans say, "Your work saved my life" . . . but at Comic-Con, JAMIE LEE CURTIS heard it from a guy who meant it LITERALLY.

It was during a panel for the new "Halloween" . . . which marks 40 years since Jamie Lee starred in the original as Laurie Strode, and 20 years since she returned to the franchise in "Halloween: H20".

The guy told the story of how he was once in a situation where a man entered his house with a KNIFE. He said, quote, "The thought came to my mind, 'What would Jamie Lee Curtis do?'"

What he did was grab some KNITTING NEEDLES . . . just like Jamie does in the movie. But he didn't STAB the guy like Jamie does in the movie. He was able to run outside and scream for help . . . like Jamie does in the movie.

He teared up as he told her, quote, "I'm here today because of you. I'm a victor instead of a victim because of you. You're the only reason I came to Comic-Con this year." Jamie came down off the stage to give him a hug.

**There's a 46-year-old guy named Rafael "Winter" Lozano, and it's his mission in life to visit every single Starbucks location on the planet.

He's been at it since 1997, and he's hit 14,403 of their locations . . . that includes 11,326 in America and 3,077 in more than 50 other countries. And he's spent more than $150,000 on his quest.

So how's he pulling it off? He's a computer programmer who just takes contract work that he can do anywhere . . . so he can travel, go to Starbucks, and get his work done there.

And two more quick things. One . . . there are more than 27,000 Starbucks locations worldwide, so he's only about halfway through visiting all of them. And two . . . he says he doesn't even like the taste of their coffee that much.

**"The Equalizer 2" won the box office this weekend . . . narrowly slipping past "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again". "The Equalizer 2" made $35.8 million in its first week, while "Mamma Mia" opened with $34.4 million.

Here's this weekend's Top 5:

1. NEW: "The Equalizer 2", $35.8 million.

2. NEW: "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again", $34.4 million.

3. "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation", $23.2 million.

4. "Ant-Man and the Wasp", $16.1 million.

5. "Incredibles 2", $11.5 million.

**If you haven't caught the 'I Love the '90s Tour' over the past couple years, it's leaving the road to set up a residency at the Paris Casino in Las Vegas.

Like the tour, the show's headliners will be a revolving door of '90s stars . . . beginning with Salt-N-Pepa, Rob Base and All-4-One, who will be featured the first month.

In subsequent months, other acts like Kid 'n Play, Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, and Dru Hill are expected to join in.

The show kicks off on October 12th.