96 Second News: No Powerball Winner; 'Friends' Alum David Schwimmer Has Thief Lookalike

**Justin Timberlake canceled his Thursday, October 24, concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City, citing damage to his vocal cords.

He posted the update on Instagram saying, “Hey guys, I’m sorry to announce that I have to postpone the show at MSG tonight on doctor’s orders. My vocal chords are severely bruised.”

He added: “I’m gonna make this up to you and the new show will be on my birthday, January 31. More info to come. Again I’m so sorry to do this, but excited to see you soon. Love, J.”

**‘Friends’ alum David Schwimmer responded to reports that he looks like a man who was accused of stealing a case of beer from a restaurant in Blackpool, England.This was the picture of the thief they posted:

But in a funny response, David tweeted a fake video with the caption: “Officers, I swear it wasn’t me. As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation. #itwasntme.”

Twitter users were loving this though with some great responses:

“That’s clearly Russ, trying to frame Ross for ending up with Rachel,” one person tweeted, referring to the ‘Friends’ season 2 episode titled “The One With Russ.”

Other users flooded the Blackpool Police’s Facebook page with comments. “Lay off him. He grew up with Monica. IF YOU DIDNT EAT FAST YOU DIDNT EAT,” one person quipped in the comments, referring to Courteney Cox’s character, Monica Gellar.

After receiving more than 140,000 comments, the police department responded: “Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses. We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We’re so sorry it has to be this way.”

**So you didn't win the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot, and you didn't get that $3 million prize ticket sold in San Antonio. Boooooo!



But good news though: The Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs since no one won last night’s drawing.



The numbers drawn on Wednesday night were 3, 21, 45, 53, 56 and Powerball 22.



The Powerball jackpot was worth $620 million. It's now up to $750 million, and your next chance to win is on Saturday.





**Olympian Simon Biles and First Lady Laura Bush are joining the Texas Women's Hall of Fame.



The honorees are recognized for being trailblazers in their fields. Biles is being recognized for athletics and Bush for her public services.



Other women being honored include Susan Dell for philanthropy, and Captain Tammy Jo Shults, who landed a malfunctioning Southwest Airlines plane.



The women will be inducted during a ceremony in Austin in Jan. 2019.

**Remember back in the MySpace era when you'd go to someone's page and a song would start playing? You could change it upon your mood

Well . . . Facebook is bringing it back. They just announced they're going to start testing a feature that will let people add songs to their profile. So when people click on your page, they can play the song. The feature, which Facebook plans to start testing "soon," will let users add songs to their profiles. These songs will either appear in a new, dedicated "music" section, or at the very top of your profile if you opt to "pin" a song.

People who visit your profile will then be able to listen to part of a song and view photos of the artist. These songs will also link to the artist's Facebook page. There will be "millions" of songs available, according to Facebook (it's the same music catalog available via Instagram Stories), though it's not clear how long it will take the feature to roll out broadly.

**If you're worried about how much you're spending on getting food and booze delivered, well stop, because TMZ learned Post Malone uses the service DAILY.

The rapper is Postmates' most dedicated customer ... ordering nearly 3,000 items, on more than 660, deliveries spanning 52, cities nationwide.

Post is gonna be featured on a Postmates series, The Receipt, along with other celebs sharing their favorite orders and strangest requests.

Post gets most of his deliveries on tour ... spending more than $40,000 over the past year on quick eats from places like Chick-fil-A, Burger King, KFC, Panda Express, and Popeyes.

Fast food isn't the only thing Post can't live without ... some of his favorite orders include a 12-pack of beer, 3 Champagne bottles and 3 bottles of grape Pedialyte. (probably to help with hangovers)

As for Post's special requests ... he asked Chick-fil-A for the largest nugget tray they had and once asked for Target's most expensive chess board.

**McDonald’s has removed its famous Happy Meal from its nationwide value menu, resulting in a price hike of about 25 percent, according to multiple reports.

The fast-food chain added Happy Meals to its revamped “$1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu” last January, which marked the first time that the popular menu item was included on a nationwide value menu. For the last 10 months, Happy Meals have cost $3 each.

A McD’s spokesperson said, “The $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu was created to bring our customers better value with the intent to flexibly rotate menu items on and off over time. While the Happy Meal is no longer part of the nationally advertised $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu, it is still available for $3 at some U.S. restaurants.”

Speaking of McDonalds…the McRib is back as of today!



McDonald's restaurants around the country will bring back the boneless pork sandwich, smothered in their signature sweet, tangy, barbecue-style McRib sauce. The McRib will return for a limited time at participating restaurants.