96 Second News: No Winner In Last Night's Powerball Drawing; Jessica Simpson Had Her Third Baby

**Jessica Simpson gave birth to a baby girl on Tuesday. Her name is Birdie Mae. She's the third child for Jessica and her husband ERIC JOHNSON. They also have a 6-year-old daughter named Maxwell Drew and a 5-year-old son named Ace Knute.

The new addition was almost 11 pounds. Ten pounds, 13 ounces to be exact.

Congrats!

**No one won the jackpot in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

Overnight the Powerball jackpot sprung to $625 million, which means you have another chance to try your luck.

This is now the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot in history and the seventh-largest prize of any game played in the U.S. If you were to win, the cash option would be $380 million, before taxes. The next drawing is Saturday night.

Still check your tickets from Wednesday night's drawing though, you may have matched some of the numbers for a prize. They were 10-14-50-53-63, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

**Peloton is accused in a lawsuit of using more than 1,000 songs without permission for its online fitness classes.

The Wall Street Journal reports the popular home fitness company is being sued by several music publishers.

They allege Peloton used more than a thousand songs by artists they represent without permission. The lawsuit is asking for more than $150 million dollars in damages.

Peloton says it's evaluating the lawsuit and says it has worked with music publishers and record labels to create their music licensing system.

**Know anyone who loves Disney Princesses and is great with children?

A job posting for a nanny in the UK is getting some royal buzz for seeking someone to care for the children "whilst in character" acting as a different Disney princess every month.

The job posting, which was shared through an account on childcare.co.uk, is listed as a part-time job in Hertfordshire. The posting states that the family has twin 5-year-old girls.

"We know this isn't a normal request for nannies, however we think it would be a great way to teach our girls about things like determination, compassion, fearlessness and ambition from strong yet relatable female role models like Princess Tiana, Princess Anna, Belle and Cinderella," the posting reads.

The gig pays about $53,000 a year and comes with holidays and sick days, according to the posting, but there is a request that candidates have a flexible schedule in case of emergencies.

**Sophie Turner is best known for portraying Sansa Stark in "Game of Thrones," but she became the queen of social media the other night when she chugged a glass of red wine at a hockey game in front of thousands of sports fans.

According to ABC 13, during a timeout at the Rangers-Red Wings game at Madison Square Garden, Turner was introduced as a guest of honor in the crowd. After a sizzle reel of her exploits on "GOT" was shown to the crowd, a live camera caught Turner with a glass in her hand. And almost immediately, the English actress chugged her beverage, with a droplet running down from the corner of her mouth. She then pumped her fist in victory when she made the wine disappear. Various videos capturing her battle with vino caught fire on the internet. One post said, "The starks know how to send it!!!!"



Other celebrities weighed in, including rapper Drake, who called her an "inspiration" on an Instagram post of the video.

**Since it’s only the second day of Spring, a new study looked at America's spring-cleaning habits. 37% of us plan to spend an entire DAY or more de-cluttering our home this spring. Here are few more stats:

1. The most common place to start your spring cleaning is in the bedroom.

2. 62% said they have at least one closet filled with stuff they're not using. And 41% said they have stuff taking up space in their garage.

3. 34% said living with someone who's tidy is very important to them. And 32% would rather wait in line at the DMV than get into an argument about cleaning.

4. The top things we think we can SELL when we spring clean are old electronics and clothes or shoes.

**It's National Fragrance Day and we came across a fun survey to go along with it.

2,000 people were asked to name their favorite smell, and also the #1 smell they HATE.

Our top ten favorite smells are: Fresh-cut grass . . . coffee . . . bacon . . . clean laundry . . . cake . . . fresh air . . . fried food . . . the ocean . . . vanilla . . . and Christmas trees. A few that just missed the top ten are chocolate, barbecue, and baby powder.

The top ten smells we HATE are: Body odor . . . sour milk . . . mold . . . sweat . . . stagnant water . . . armpits . . . dirty socks . . . other dirty clothes . . . damp walls . . . and sauerkraut.

There was one smell that almost made BOTH lists. Gasoline ranked 11th on the list of smells we love . . . and 15th on the list of smells we hate.

**There’s A New Hot Sauce That Mimics a Venomous Spider Bite

Scientists in the U.K. recently came up with a new hot sauce that mimics the type of pain you feel from a venomous SPIDER BITE. It's called Venom Chilli Sauce, and costs about $9 a bottle.

It's supposed to cause the same burning sensation you get if you're bitten by a chevron tarantula, which are native to Trinidad. A study a while ago found its venom targets the same pain receptors as hot peppers. So that's why they picked that specific spider.

They originally wanted to use ACTUAL venom in the hot sauce, but the testing to make sure it was safe cost too much. So they had to settle for a synthetic version. And unfortunately, it's already sold out online for now.

**Ariana Grande can give you…a virus?

Don't let ARIANA GRANDE give you a virus…and fortunately, this one isn’t contagious.

Apparently, there's a bootleg copy of Ariana's "Thank U, Next" album floating around that contains MALWARE. And if you ignore this warning and download it anyway, your act of thievery will result in someone stealing your online banking information.

