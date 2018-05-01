96 Second News: *NSYNC Gets Star On Walk Of Fame; Kim K. Unfollows Tristan Thompson

‘NSync reunion alert! Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatoneand Chris Kirkpatrick received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, April 30.

Hundreds of fans headed to Hollywood Boulevard to watch the ceremony that honored the band, which formed in 1995 and broke up in 2002. Ellen DeGeneres and former TRL host Carson Daly presented the group with their star.

“This is so surreal,” Timberlake said at the ceremony. “You guys are the best fans in the world. First off, I’m gonna sound like a broken record, but for all of your who came from and wide to be here to share this moment with us, thank you so much … These four guys mean so much to me and we’re really a family.”

Our friend Brittany who lives in LA was out there yesterday, check out some of her pictures and video!

**Kim Kardashian has unfollowed sister Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, on social media less than three weeks after news of his alleged affairs made headlines.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star unchecked the “follow” button on the 28-year-old NBA player’s Twitter and Instagram pages on Monday, April 30, hours prior to her pre-taped appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

A clip for the interview was revealed on Friday, April 27, where Kim is the first member of the famous family to open up about Thompson’s infidelity, which came to light just two days before Khloe, 33, gave birth to their first child.

In the sneak peek, DeGeneres asked Kim about the cheating scandal, to which Kim replied: “Poor Khloé … Like I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so [messed> up. We really were rooting for Khloé and we still are, you know, she’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

**The Clear Brook High School indoor percussion earned the title of 2018 Scholastic Open Class Gold Medalists at the Winter Guard International (WGI) World Championships in Dayton, Ohio. This is the highest honor achievable for the drumline of 34 students and Director Dusty Norris. They earned a final score of 96.538, which secured their number one spot against 14 other drumlines from around the world.

"The students worked hard for this all season and it is a dream come true for them," said Norris. "The experiences they have gained from competing at the WGI Championships will last a lifetime."



They also defended their winning 2017 title at the Texas Color Guard Circuit State Championships in College Station on April 14 which qualified them for the World Championships.

The Clear Brook High School indoor percussion are the new World Champions! The band earned the title of 2018 Scholastic Open Class Gold Medalists at the Winter Guard International World Championships last weekend in Ohio.



Watch the amazing performance below! @ClearBrookHS pic.twitter.com/rFppYOOqDJ — CW39Houston (@CW39Houston) April 27, 2018

**Would You Take Less Money to Have Your Dream Job?

Here's a good question about JUST how much your dream job is worth to you.

A new survey asked people if they'd be willing to take their dream job if they knew they were getting paid less than someone else who was doing the same job.

65% of men and 55% of women say they'd still take the job.

**There's a Rolex Watch with the Domino's Pizza Logo . . . and People Want It?

Apparently, when a Domino's Pizza store has a MONSTER sales month, the manager gets a ROLEX. And back in the '80s and '90s, that Rolex included the big Domino's logo right there on the watch face. It's . . . um . . . interesting looking.

Anyway, one of those Rolexes from 1989 is going to be auctioned off at Christie's next week . . . and they're expecting it's going to sell for at least $5,000.

**Charlie Sheen Owes the IRS $5 Million

At the moment, it would appear that CHARLIE SHEEN is doing the opposite of winning . . . because he owes $5 million in unpaid taxes from 2015. That's the year he revealed he was HIV-positive.

Charlie was the highest-paid actor on TV, making $1.8 million per episode of "Two and a Half Men" . . . until he was fired in 2011. That's when he officially became a WARLOCK with TIGER BLOOD . . . and we all know how that turned out.

He made decent money on his next show, "Anger Management", but it was still a fraction of his previous salary. This past February, he put his Beverly Hills estate on the market for $10 million.

**Movie Ticket Prices Are Up 4% From Last Year

There's a decent chance that EVERYONE you know went to see "Avengers: Infinity War" last weekend . . . but it wasn't cheap. Because going to the movies is more expensive than ever.

The National Alliance of Theatre Owners released the average ticket price for the first quarter of the year yesterday, and they said the average ticket cost is now up to $9.16.

That's an increase of 19 cents from last year's average of $8.97, and a 32-cent increase from the first quarter of 2017, when the average ticket cost was $8.84.

**Blac Chyna is reportedly pregnant and expecting her first child with her 18-year-old boyfriend, YBN Almighty Jay.

Chyna, 29, confirmed her relationship with the rapper on March 1.

Chyna shares 5-year-old son King Cairo with ex-boyfriend Tyga and 17-month-old Dream with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.

**Sarah Jessica Parker paid for a Sex and the City fan’s drink at a New York City restaurant on Sunday, April 29, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The source explains that 53-year-old Parker, who played Carrie on the hit HBO comedy, sat at Left Bank’s bar next to a young French man, who was drinking a cosmopolitan. The man told the bartender that he was visiting NYC and drinking Carrie’s signature cocktail because he’s a fan of the actress and the award-winning series.

The source tells Us that when the Parker learned from the bartender that the man had ordered the drink before she arrived, she paid his tab and ordered a cosmo for herself too.

**For the first time in its 26-season run, ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" features a cast of all professional athletes.



Dance fans can expect to see an intense month of stars from the world of sports, and because of the four-week schedule, we hit the ground running and the premiere night features not just first performances, but the first two eliminations.

In jeopardy for week one: Jamie and Alan, Johnny and Emma, and Tonya and Sasha.



Tonya ended up being the only one safe to dance for week two, so we said goodbye to Jamie and Alan, and Johnny and Emma.



The All-Athletes edition returns next Monday night on ABC.