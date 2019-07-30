96 Second News: 'Old Town Road' Breaks Chart Record; 'Fortnite' Crowns First "World Cup" Champs

**Lil Nas X and his song “Old Town Road” has been on top of the Billboard Hot 100 for a historic 17 weeks now. The rapper’s viral hit officially broke the record as the longest-running No. 1 in the chart’s six-decade history yesterday.

The record was previously a tie between Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito (Remix),” which spent 16 weeks at No. 1 in 1995/1996 and 2017, respectively.

Of the song, Lil Nas X told Time Magazine “‘Old Town Road’ came after a period of feeling like I was out of options. I was living with my sister. She was pretty much fed up with me being there. That’s where the chorus lyric came from — it was me saying, ‘I want to leave everything behind.’”

**The first "Fortnite" World Cup happened in New York this weekend. And eight gamers became instant MILLIONAIRES.

The total prize pool was THIRTY MILLION BUCKS. A 16-year-old from Pennsylvania named Kyle Giersdorf won the grand prize of $3 million. And seven other gamers won at least one million. Most of them were teenagers . . .

A 16-year-old from California named Shane Cotton took home $1.2 million. And a 15-year-old from England named Jaden Ashman won just over a million bucks.

Even gamers who DIDN'T do well took home a nice chunk of change. 200 people made it into the tournament by qualifying online. And even last place got 50 GRAND.

The mother of the 15-year-old from England said she actually tried to get him to stop playing video games so his grades wouldn't slip . . . and she even threw out his Xbox at one point. But now he's using some of his winnings to buy her a new HOUSE.

**Can you believe that JENNIFER LOPEZ has NEVER driven a car? I guess that’s a perk of being J.Lo is that you never have to drive yourself, but we’re talking…NEVER DRIVEN AT ALL IN HER LIFE.

Her boyfriend ALEX RODRIGUEZ recently gave her a $140,000 Porsche for her 50th birthday, and the video of his surprise just hit the Internet. And after Jennifer sees the car, she says, quote, "What the hell? What is that? I've never had a car like this . . .

"I've never driven a car, period!" She then got in the car, and started driving it around the driveway . . . because when you're J-Lo, you can do that.

**There's an online petition right now to change the date of Halloween from October 31st to the last Saturday in October.

So it would work like Memorial Day, which is always the last Monday in May . . . not like the Fourth of July, which is always on, um, the fourth of July.

The thinking is that it'd be better for everyone if it were on a Saturday . . . from parents looking to take their kids trick-or-treating to people in their 20s looking to wear sexy costumes and throw back 17 drinks.

So far, the petition on Change.org has around 100,000 signatures. When a petition crosses the 75,000 mark, it's sent to the president so . . . I guess we'll see what happens with that.

For what it's worth, this petition has been going since last year . . . but it's finally getting more steam now, so maybe this time it'll have a shot?

**Horror movies are almost always under two hours long . . . and usually they hover around 90 minutes. But that's NOT the case with the upcoming sequel, "It: Chapter Two".

For whatever reason, it's going to be a whopping 2 hours and 45 minutes, which is almost as long as "Avengers: Endgame" . . . the movie that everyone was worried they weren't going to be able to watch without taking a pee break.

"Endgame" is 17 minutes longer, at three hours and two minutes.

Director Andy Muschietti said that no one who has seen the rough cut of "It: Chapter Two" has complained about the length, so that's the way it'll be released.

He said his first cut was FOUR hours long, but he knew that wouldn't fly. Quote, "You can't deliver a four-hour movie because people will start to feel uncomfortable, no matter what . . . but we ended up having a movie that is 2 hours and 45 minutes, and the pacing is very good."

**According to a new survey, 21% of people say they believe a delivery driver has stolen some of their food at some point.

And . . . 28% of drivers admit they HAVE. Another 54% of drivers say they haven't, but they were tempted.

The survey also asked people how upset they'd be if a driver grabbed a few fries out of their order. On a scale of one to 10, with one being fine and 10 being totally unacceptable, the average was an 8.4.

**Disney is absolutely OWNING the box office this year, and the numbers are staggering.

Disney's worldwide box-office total for 2019 is already at a record $7.67 billion . . . more than any other movie studio has made in a single year. And it's only July. The previous record of $7.61 billion was set in 2016, also by Disney.

They put out five of the six highest-grossing movies of the year: "Avengers: Endgame", "Captain Marvel", "Aladdin", "The Lion King", and "Toy Story 4".

That's worldwide. Domestically, they're all in the Top Five, and that's never happened before.

And they have three more HUGE movies on the way: "Frozen 2", "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil", and "Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker".

**Netflix basically gave rise to the "binge-watching" era of TV. But if they'd had it their way, that term never would've caught on.

"The Hollywood Reporter" just interviewed a bunch of producers and executives at Netflix. And it turns out they HATED the term "binge-watch" because of the negative association with things like binge-drinking and binge-eating.

They preferred the term "marathon viewing," because it almost sounded like you were doing something HEALTHY.

But they couldn't get people to use it. So they've learned to accept "binge-watching" as the term we use.

**Season Three of "Stranger Things" had a lot of scenes with Jonathan developing photos. And apparently young people were totally confused by it . . . because they've never used film and don't know what a DARKROOM is.

Someone asked about it in an online forum, and had NO IDEA what the weird "red room" was all about. Quote, "He puts the photo in water, and somehow this makes it more clear?"

The first few answers were helpful. People explained that film has to be developed in a chemical bath, and normal light ruins the process. Then other people started posting about how they suddenly felt VERY old.