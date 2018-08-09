96 Second News: Oprah Was In Houston Yesterday; Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant With Baby#2

**You never know who you'll see in the Houston area!



Oprah Winfrey was caught shopping Wednesday in the River Oaks District.



A photo posted to Instagram shows the queen of talk saying hello to other shoppers before leaving the scene.



Oprah was spotted at Stella McCartney. We'll let you know where else she was spotted - and what might be on Oprah's favorite things from the River Oaks District.

**Carrie Underwood will be singing lullabies soon! The country singer is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with her husband, Mike Fisher. The 35-year-old, who is already mom of son Isaiah, 2, shared the exciting news in an Instagram video on Wednesday, August 8.

“Mike, Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another fish to our pond,” the American Idol alum gushed. Underwood also plugged her Cry Pretty album and upcoming tour in the clip. (The record — Underwood’s sixth — will be released on September 14.)

“We’re just so excited and glad you guys can share this with us and be a part of it. Love you guys!” raved the Nashville-based star. We will see you on the road in 2019!”

Ooh baby do we have a bundle of info to share with you! Click here for info on The Cry Pretty Tour 360! #CryPrettyTourBundle #CryPrettyTour360 #CryPrettyAlbum @CALIAbyCarrie https://t.co/9K79jKnwai pic.twitter.com/kcL76v6XuK — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 8, 2018

**Iggy Azalea confirmed she's dating Houston Texans star DeAndre Hopkins...

If you can remember, Iggy's first run with a professional baller didn't go so well ... she had a disastrous breakup with NBA Warriors star Nick Youngs.

But about her new status with the Texans player she said, "Yeah, we're in a relationship," in an interview in Miami.

There had been rumors about the two for a week or so ... especially after the Texans star was awfully flirty with her in some of his IG posts but now it looks like things are official.

**UPDATE**

According to his and her latest tweets, this is no longer a thing. That was quick.

I’m single. --‍♀️-- — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 9, 2018

Y’all know I can care less about social media , but ya boi is SINGLE!!--‍♂️ — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) August 9, 2018

**Houston's new rooftop theater will have you enjoying the feeling of an outdoor movie, all while taking in the views of the city.



Later this fall, Rooftop Cinema Club will be opening its first Houston location theater.



Based out of London, the theater chain already has multiple locations established in New York, San Diego and Los Angeles. The theater gives moviegoers the ultimate experience, from iconic movie screenings to the comfortable deck chairs.



Rooftop film also provides wireless headphones. So, for the viewers who could not hear the plot twist because someone's phone went off, the headphones can help by blocking out the noise. Tickets will be available for purchase at the end of August.

**Remember when Chris Rock Oscars hosted the Oscars in 2016 and he quizzed people on the street as to whether or not they'd seen the Academy Award-nominated movies from that year?



And it turned out that many people hadn't even heard of the movies in question, let alone seen them. Well, that may soon change.



The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences tweeted Wednesday that a new category is "being designed around achievement in popular film." A representative for the Academy confirmed to "Good Morning America" that the new category will be implemented in time for next year's ceremony, which is scheduled for Feb. 24.

**Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, who has been out since late June with a lower back injury, will likely be activated for this weekend's series against the Seattle Mariners.



"We hope to get him back early at the beginning of the home stand, if all goes well," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said.



"It feels great," Correa told reporters about his back. "The rehab games, I've been really happy with them. No pain at all, no discomfort. It feels back to normal."



**Speaking of the Astros...Craig Biggio will join three other former Astros in a home run derby as part of Legends Weekend before Sunday afternoon's game against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park.

The home run derby starts at noon for the 1:10 p.m. game.

As part of Legends Weekend, the Astros and Mariners will wear their jerseys from 1979 during Friday's game. The first 10,000 fans that day also will receive a George Springer Replica Rainbow Jersey.

We have a surprise before the game on (8-12) as #HOFer Craig Biggio, @blummer27 @PrestonWilson44 and Luke Scott take part in our first ever #Astros alumni HR Derby. These guys start taking hacks at high noon. Who is going win? #NeverSettle — Reid Ryan (@robertreidryan) August 8, 2018

**McDonald's Is Giving Out One "McGold" Card For Free Food For Life

McDonald's is holding a new contest right now where someone will win a "McGold" card that gets them free food for LIFE. If you win, you get two free meals a week for the next 50 years. And they say the value of that is . . . $36,400, or $7 per meal.

You can enter the contest once a day by ordering food with their mobile app, starting tomorrow and going for the next two weeks. And they're only going to pick ONE winner.

**This BRAD PITT / ANGELINA JOLIE situation is getting uglier by the minute...

After Angelina accused Brad of not paying child support, Brad filed papers of his own, saying he's given her plenty . . . including $1.3 million in support, and an $8 million loan so she could buy the house she currently lives in. That’s over $9 million.

He also accused her of trying to "increase conflict" between them, and manipulate media coverage.

Then Angelina's team issued a statement of their own, saying that a loan is a LOAN, not support, and Brad's got Angelina paying him back WITH INTEREST. More importantly, he's simply NOT paying half the kids' expenses, as he should.

Their statement also says, quote, "We are hopeful that this can be resolved without further delay or posturing."

Brad Pitt Says He Gave Angelina Jolie $9 Million Since Split https://t.co/Pz1pzQfrsb — TMZ (@TMZ) August 9, 2018

**The "Hollywood Reporter" put together a list of the Top 30 Stars Under 18, and here are some of the bigger entries on the list:

Iain Armitage from "Young Sheldon". Age 10.

Miles Brown and Marsai Martin from "Black-ish". Both 13.

Millie Bobby Brown (14), Gaten Matarazzo (15), Caleb McLaughlin (16), Noah Schnapp (13), Sadie Sink (16), and Finn Wolfhard (15) . . . from "Stranger Things".

Of course, Finn is also in "It", and three of his co-stars made the list: Jack Dylan Glazer (14), Jaeden Lieberher (15), and Sophia Lillis (16).

Mackenzie Foy from the "Twilight" movies and "Interstellar". Age 17.

Noah Jupe (13) and Millicent Simmonds (15) from "A Quiet Place". Millicent not only played a deaf character in the movie . . . she's deaf in real life. Star (slash) director John Krasinski pushed for a deaf actress for the part.

Jacob Tremblay from "Room". Age 11.

Maddie Ziegler from "Dance Moms" and several Sia videos. Age 15.