96 Second News: Own A Piece Of 'Game of Thrones' Castle; Snooze Opening In The Galleria

**If you want to own a serious piece of "Game of Thrones" memorabilia, this is as good as it gets: One of the "Great Houses of Westeros" is on the market for well under a million bucks.

It's called Gosford Castle, and it's in Northern Ireland. It was used for the Riverrun castle . . . where Robb Stark executed Rickard Karstark. And it can be yours for the low, low price of $656,452.

Technically, that's the MINIMUM offer they'll accept. But who knows . . . you could get lucky.

It should probably be noted that you can only buy PART of the castle. It's only one wing of the castle that's for sale. But it's pretty big.

It's been converted into six apartments, each at least 3,500 square feet, with multiple bedrooms and bathrooms.

ESQUIRE

**Galleria-area residents and workers will soon be feasting on a great breakfast: Snooze: An AM Eatery, the rapidly expanding, Denver-based restaurant that serves brunch every day, has confirmed it will replace Arcodoro in the Centre at Post Oak shopping center at 5000 Westheimer Rd. Slated to open in early 2019.

The Galleria location will be the Houston-area's sixth Snooze, joining Montrose, Katy, Town & Country, The Heights, and one that's still under construction in Webster. At 3,700 square feet, the Galleria location will be about average for a Snooze, but a 48-seat, dog-friendly patio will set the new location apart from its siblings.

**David Hasselhoff wed longtime love Hayley Robertson Tuesday, July 31, in the southern region of Puglia, Italy, ABC News reports.

The 66-year-old actor and 38-year-old model were surrounded by a close group of family and friends, including his daughters Taylor, 28, and Hayley, 25, according to The Blast.

“I told my girls what I was going to do and they were both really supportive,” Hasselhoff told Hello! magazine back in 2016 after popping the question to Roberts during a romantic beach picnic in Malibu. “It’s tough. No one wants to see their parents split up. But they love Hayley and they’re just happy for me.”

The newlyweds met in 2011 when Roberts asked the Baywatch alum for an autograph and he in turn asked for her phone number.

**In the absence of a white wine emoji, employees at Kendall-Jackson winery in Sonoma County, California, wrote a 15-page proposal asking for one, and it worked. Sort of.

The lengthy proposal was submitted to Unicode, the governing body for international coding standards, and it was selected for review by Unicode’s technical committee, meaning the red wine emoji may soon have a white counterpart.

However, Today reports that members of the Kendall-Jackson team who worked on the proposal must still go before a 12-person Unicode Consortium panel next April, which will then vote on whether or not to begin development on the emoji.

**Say goodbye to those conversation hearts – AKA Sweethearts candy, we won’t be having them for Valentine’s Day this year. Necco candy company, the sweets producer responsible for the colorful treats that were popular on Valentine’s Day, announced abruptly last week that operations at its Massachusetts plant have ceased.

The unexpected shut down comes after the entity that bought the company at a bankruptcy auction in May – Round Hill Investments – announced it had sold Necco to another candy manufacturer. Necco’s new owner, which has yet to be identified, hasn’t confirmed whether or not production will resume.

**Losing Andrew Lincoln is a HUGE blow to "The Walking Dead" . . . but the choice came down to the show vs. family, and family won.

He says, quote, "I have two young children, and I live in a different country, and they become less portable as they get older. It was that simple. It was time for me to come home."

Lincoln is British, and "The Walking Dead" shoots in Georgia. He's played the lead character, Rick Grimes, since the show premiered on Halloween night in 2010.

The McDonald’s Big Mac turns 50 tomorrow, and the worldwide restaurant chain is celebrating in a big way.

Last Sunday, July 29, McDonald’s unveiled the MacCoin, a limited edition global currency backed by the Big Mac, which fans across the world can get beginning at lunch time tomorrow with the purchase of one of the iconic burgers. MacCoins will be available at 14,000 participating McDonald’s restaurants across the U.S., and thousands more across the globe.

Then, starting on Friday, August 3, through the end of 2018, customers can use the MacCoin to purchase a Big Mac at participating McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. and at McDonald’s locations in more than 50 participating countries, including China, Greece and Peru.

US WEEKLY

**A Texas Southern University senior is one of the first students to receive a new $25,000 scholarship from Beyoncé’s BEYGood Foundation.

In May, Jordan Davis decided to apply for the BeyGood scholarship but said doubted he would receive the award. About a month later though, he got the news. The Plano native was one of the eight finalists who had won the inaugural scholarship sponsored by the singer and Google.

“I was so ecstatic,” Davis said Monday. “It was a dream come true. It almost felt like Beyoncé had chosen me.”

The Homecoming Scholars Award is focused on supporting students at historically black colleges and universities. It began with a $100,000 grant by Houston native Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

**Here are the seven big back-to-school expenses you have to worry about, and how much the average parent is expecting to spend . . .

1. New clothes. $189, up from $153 last year.

2. Electronics. $186, up from $121.

3. New shoes. $95, up from $71 last year.

4. Backpacks. $45, up from $33.

5. Art supplies, including things like crayons. $24, up from $17.

6. Pencils and pens, $15, up from $13.

7. Folders and notebooks, $15, up from $12 last year.

So all totaled, that's $569 to buy everything on the list. But obviously it's just the average. Some parents will spend way more and some will spend less.