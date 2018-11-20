96 Second News: Paris Hilton Calls Off Engagement; The Rolling Stones Are Coming To Houston

**Paris Hilton is single again. The TV personality and her fiancé, Chris Zylka, have called off their engagement after nearly two years together, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

“She broke up with him a couple of weeks ago,” a source close to the duo tells Us. “She has been out of the country in Dubai and Australia. Paris realized that it wasn’t meant to be and he wasn’t right for her. There were some problems along the way. She’s done.”

Hilton, 37, and Zylka, 33, first met at an Oscars afterparty in the early aughts, but they did not start dating until years later. She debuted their relationship on Instagram in February 2017, and the pair made their red carpet debut two months later at the season 3 premiere of Zylka’s HBO show The Leftovers.

US WEEKLY

**A survey on Buzzfeed asked people for their opinions on different Thanksgiving foods, and believe it or not, the type of PIE that the most people want is . . . apple. It got 42% of the vote, versus 39% for pumpkin and 19% for pecan.

The survey also found people would rather have regular green beans than green bean casserole . . . and they're split 50-50 on stuffing versus mac and cheese.

BUZZFEED

**Heather Locklear has been put on a 5150 psychiatric hold, according to multiple reports.

The Daily Mail, the first to report the news, claimed Locklear was placed on the 5150 hold because she had assaulted her boyfriend, Chris Heisser, but TMZ reports no crime was committed and the hold was requested as a precaution.

Locklear was at home on the afternoon of Sunday, November 18, when her therapist realized she was having a mental breakdown and needed help, after which someone called 911, according to TMZ.

The 5150 hold, an involuntary 72-hour psychiatric hold, is the latest setback for the Melrose Place actress, whose run-ins with authorities have made headlines throughout the year.

Locklear was arrested in February for attacking a police officer after a domestic dispute with Heisser.

US WEEKLY

**Taylor Swift is switching things up. The pop star announced on Monday, November 19, that she has signed a new record deal 13 years after starting her career with Big Machine Records at the age of 15.

Swift, 28, shared a photo on Instagram of herself with Universal Music Group chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge and Republic Records CEO Monte Lipman alongside the caption, “My new home.”

“I’m ecstatic to announce that my musical home will be Republic Records and Universal Music Group,” she wrote in a lengthy message to her 113 million followers. “Over the years, Sir Lucian Grainge and Monte Lipman have been such incredible partners. It’s so thrilling to me that they, and the UMG team, will be my label family moving forward. It’s also incredibly exciting to know that I’ll own all of my master recordings that I make from now on.”

US WEEKLY

**The Rolling Stones are coming back to Houston in 2019 after a decade-long absence from the city.



The British performers tapped NRG Stadium for the Houston stop of the No Filter U.S. tour on Sunday, April 28, 2019.



Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. In addition, American Express card members have the first chance at tickets beginning on Nov. 28. Ticket information can be found at the band's website.



Houston was tapped as one of 13 cities on the all-stadium tour. The slate of shows starts on April 20 in Miami. It wraps up on June 21 in Chicago.

ABC 13

**Forbes.com has released their annual list of 'The Highest Paid Women in Music,' and this year, KATY PERRY is #1, after raking in $83 million over the past year or so.

Here's the Top 10, along with the money they made from things like: Album and merchandise sales, licensing, publishing royalties, endorsements, and touring.

1. Katy Perry, $83 million

2. Taylor Swift, $80 million

3. Beyoncé, $60 million

4. Pink, $52 million

5. Lady Gaga, $50 million

6. Jennifer Lopez, $47 million

7. Rihanna, $37.5 million

8. Helene Fischer, $32 million (She's a big deal in Germany.

9. Celine Dion, $31 million

10. Britney Spears, $30 million

FORBES

**The Selena Quintanilla Christmas sweater is back in stock, just in time for the holidays!



After quickly selling out, a California company has restocked stores with a Selena Christmas sweater called Queen Feliz Navidad.



The sweater features the face of Selena with the words, "Feliz Navidad." It's made by Magic Mood Art and sells for $35.



The sweater is one of two available in their holiday collection. Another sweater depicts Frida Kahlo surrounded by snow and Christmas trees.

ABC 13

**Chef Ronnie Killen is once again expanding his mini restaurant empire. The Le Cordon Bleu trained chef is set to open the second location of his popular Pearland restaurant, Killen's Steakhouse, in The Woodlands.

A Facebook post, which hit social media on Saturday, is captioned, "Woodlands steakhouse coming soon." The photo is of a real estate listing for 1700 Research Forest Drive.

The image shows the exterior of The Woodlands address with typed notes that reveal the space is 8,500 square-feet on 2.3 acres and is "turn key and ready for immediate opening."

Chef Killen is especially busy this holiday season as he readies to open the doors at Killen's TMX in November. He also owns and operates Killen's Barbecue and Killen's Burgers in Pearland, and Killen's STQ near the Memorial area.

HOUSTON CHRONICLE

**Snoop Dogg basked in the warmth of love and appreciation while he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

The "Young, Wild & Free" rapper spoke to the large, cheering crowd, where he emotionally thanked everyone responsible for helping him achieve his age-old dream of getting a star on Hollywood Blvd. and shared his love for his fans and supporters.

"I've been coming to Hollywood for a long time, looking down at these stars and just imagining what it would be like to be down there one day," the 47-year-old rapper shared. "And it's a great feeling to look out here and see all the people who really make me who I am: the fans."

ET ONLINE

**New details regarding the Sex and the City 3 script have been revealed.

Though the script was never actually turned into a film, host James Andrew Miller shared some interesting facts about the plot in a new episode of his Origins podcast.

Miller said that he spoke with stars from the franchise, including Sarah Jessica Parker, who portrayed the beloved role of Carrie Bradshaw. He revealed that, after chatting with the cast, he learned that a fan-favorite character was supposed to get killed off in the third installment.

At one point during the interview, Miller said that Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, dies of a heart attack in the script. The death, along with the focus being on Carrie Bradshaw, was a big reason why Kim Cattrall was uninterested in reprising her role as Samantha Jones, Miller claimed.

"People close to Kim believe that the script didn't have a lot to offer the character of Samantha," he said. "They point to the fact that it calls for Mr. Big to die of a heart attack in the shower, relatively early on in the film, making the remainder of the movie more about how Carrie recovers from Big's death than about the relationship between the four women."

ET ONLINE