96 Second News: Paul Rudd Is Joining 'Ghostbusters'; The 10 Best Selling Albums Of 2019 So Far

**The new "Ghostbusters" just became a MUST-SEE movie because PAUL RUDD is in it. He posted a video yesterday in front of the infamous Ghostbusters firehouse in New York City, and said that when he heard he got the part, quote, "I nearly slimed myself.” lol

Paul will play a "small-town teacher," and that's about all anyone's saying at this point. The new movie also stars FINN WOLFHARD from "Stranger Things" and "It".

This is a direct sequel to the "Ghostbusters" movies from the '80s, and it'll most likely include appearances by the original cast, including SIGOURNEY WEAVER, DAN AYKROYD, and BILL MURRAY.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

Paul Rudd has accepted the call to star in the new Ghostbusters #GB20 pic.twitter.com/vyiprjMkaW — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) June 27, 2019

**A three-minute chicken McNugget eating contest will be held next week at the McDonald's on 22914 Morton Ranch Rd. in Katy

According to the contest rules, McNugget lovers will attempt to eat as many of the fried chicken morsels as possible.

Competitors will be able to choose their favorite sauce to dip their nuggets in and will be given water to make it easier to chew.

Organizers added that spectators should not interfere with the competition "in ways that would assist the competitor in winning."

No more entries are being accepted though, they’ve got all the competitors already.

**According to a new study out of New York University, people remember things better when they're accompanied by a BAD SMELL.

So if you study for a test while, let’s say…you sit near a garbage can, you'll remember the information better than if you studied it while you weren't sitting in garbage.

So why do bad smells help us remember things? The researchers think it's because the bad smell triggers the TRAUMA centers in our brain . . . and when those are activated, we're sharper and our memories are stronger.

**"Billboard" has put out its list of the top-selling albums of 2019 so far.

As usual, streaming data is included in the sales. So the numbers aren't THAT bad . . . but it's worth noting that FIVE of the Top 10 albums came out LAST year, which is kind of weird. Here's the list:

1. "Thank U, Next", Ariana Grande, 1.55 million copies

2. "When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", Billie Eilish, 1.3 million copies

3. "Free Spirit", Khalid, 929,000 copies

4. Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper's "A Star Is Born" soundtrack, 889,000 copies

5. "Hoodie SZN", A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, 810,000 copies

6. "Beerbongs & Bentleys", Post Malone, 756,000 copies

7. "Scorpion", Drake, 718,000 copies

8. Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" soundtrack, 705,000 copies

9. "Death Race for Love", Juice WRLD, 675,000 copies

10. "Happiness Begins", Jonas Brothers, 663,000 copies

**New in Theaters:

1. "Yesterday" (PG-13)

Himesh Patel is a struggling British musician. After a worldwide power outage he discovers he's the only person on the planet who still remembers The Beatles, so he recreates their music . . . and lets everyone think he wrote all their songs himself.

Lily James is his childhood crush, Kate McKinnon is his opportunistic new manager, and Ed Sheeran is in it as himself. Ed even invites Patel's character Jack to go on tour with him, and is both supportive and secretly jealous of his talent.

2. "Annabelle Comes Home" (R)

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as Ed and Lorraine Warren. They've locked the possessed doll up in their artifacts room in their home, but she attracts other evil spirits that target their 10-year-old daughter Judy and her babysitter.

You'll recognize both girls. The daughter is McKenna Grace, who played young version of Brie Larson in "Captain Marvel". And the babysitter is Madison Iseman, the chick Jack Black turned into in "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle". This is the third "Annabelle" movie . . . and the fifth in the "Conjuring" universe.

3. "Avengers: Endgame" is being re-released in 2,025 theaters with new footage after the credits. Marvel boss Kevin Feige says, "If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there'll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises."

**If you're a massive "Seinfeld" fan, you'll want to make your way to New York City later this year for The Seinfeld Experience.

You'll get to walk through INTERACTIVE exhibits featuring costumes, memorabilia, set re-creations, and props from the show. There will also be a gift shop with exclusive, limited-edition merchandise.

It's opening sometime this fall and running through February of 2020.

JERRY SEINFELD says, quote, "Because I am Seinfeld, for a long time I was the only person to actually have the Seinfeld experience. Now . . . people can interact with our silly '90s TV show. All I can say is, in the general context of the world we live in, this now seems completely normal."

CONSEQUENCE OF SOUND

**"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has taken over the studio space that used to belong to "The Office".

ROB MCELHENNEY who plays “Mac” on the show posted a video outside the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company building. He said, quote, "So apparently this is Dunder Mifflin, I guess? They're gone now, they're off the air. Sorry Carell."

He added, quote, "I guess your show got canceled or whatever, but we're still doing ours, so we're doing it here." DANNY DEVITO and CHARLIE DAY also make an appearance in the clip.

It's only about a two hour drive from Philly to Scranton, where "The Office" was set . . . which affects nothing, since the studio is in CALIFORNIA.

THE WRAP

**A new survey found about 60% of us regularly have trouble falling asleep. And the average American only gets 10 really good nights of sleep a month. Here are the ten most common things we do when we can't fall asleep . . .

1. Watch TV. 43% of us sometimes do it when we can't sleep. It's also the biggest mistake we make, because the light from the TV can keep you up longer.

2. Roll around or switch positions in bed, 38%.

3. Read a book, 36%.

4. Check social media, 36%.

5. Read something online, 34%.

6. Get a drink of water, 34%.

7. Play a game on your phone, 32%.

8. Play video games, 31%.

9. Go for a walk, 28%.

10. Just lie there and stare at the ceiling, 26%.

SWNS DIGITAL