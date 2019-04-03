96 Second News: People Are Selling "Avengers" Tickets For $900; Vegas Bellagio Fountains Synched To 'Game Ff Thrones' Theme

**Presale tickets for "Avengers: Endgame" went on sale yesterday, and not surprisingly, there's a bunch of people trying to hawk them on eBay for RIDICULOUS prices.

How ridiculous, you ask? 50 bucks? A hundred? Try higher. A LOT higher.

One person is trying to sell a pair of tickets in New York City for $9,199 . . . or best offer, of course. It's hard to believe anyone would bite on that, but who knows. People want to see this movie BADLY.

There are several people trying to sell them for $500 a ticket, and a few trying to get $900. One seller is looking for $1,000.

The lowest price anyone was offering as of last night was $30, which is STILL a rip-off when you figure the average movie ticket price in the U.S. is $9.11 . . .

Not to mention the fact that even if tickets are hard to get at first, you can probably just wait a few days and get them at regular price, no problem.

**Speaking of the Avengers…Spider-Man Wasn't Given the Full "Avengers" Script . . . Because He Has a Big Mouth

"Avengers: Endgame" is less than a month from hitting theaters, and Marvel is doing everything possible to keep spoilers to a minimum. That includes keeping Spider-Man in the dark.

Director Joe Russo says TOM HOLLAND wasn't even given a full script . . . because they don't trust him. Quote, "Tom gets his lines and that's it. He doesn't even know who he's acting opposite of.

"We'll just, we use like very vague terms to describe to him what is happening in the scene, because he has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut."

"Avengers: End Game" hits theaters on the 26th of this month, and "Spider-Man: Far From Home" hits theaters on July 5th.

**April is Autism Awareness Month, and when the Houston Astros win during April, Alex Bregman's charity also wins...

Yesterday, Bregman announced via social media that he will donate $1,000 to AB for Autism for every Astros win this month.

April is Autism Awareness month. For every Astros win this month, I’ll be donating $1,000 to my charity @ABforAutism ! Thanks @Easton_Baseball and @adidasBaseball for helping make a difference! — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) April 1, 2019

The Astros take on the Rangers this evening, in Arlington, at 7:05p.

**The "Fuller House" stars are standing by Aunt Becky, although they're conveniently NOT mentioning her alleged decision to commit FRAUD to get her daughters into college.

CANDACE CAMERON-BURE and JODIE SWEETIN were asked about LORI LOUGHLIN on the "Today" show yesterday . . . and Candace said, quote, "It's too personal to us . . .

"We would never want to talk about someone who's such a dear and close friend, but . . . we are family, and we stand by each other, and pray for each other." Jodie didn't comment.

Fellow '90s star MARIO LOPEZ is friends with Lori and FELICITY HUFFMAN . . . and he's also defending them. He said, quote, "Sometimes, nice people make mistakes and do tough stuff . . .

**The Eagles Will Perform "Hotel California" in its Entirety for the First Time

It's only taken 43 years, but THE EAGLES will perform their 1976 album "Hotel California" in its entirety LIVE for the first time.

It'll happen on September 27th and 28th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas. Tickets will go on sale on April 12th, starting at $180. The album is only 44 minutes long, so they'll play some other hits as well.

The band will consist of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, plus Vince Gill and Glenn Frey's son Deacon Frey. They say these are the only two shows they're doing this year.

**The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making its way back to the Houston area with two stops. The truck visited The Woodlands Mall last weekend, and next up is Friendswood. The truck will be at Baybrook Mall near It's Sugar and Charming Charlie's tis Saturday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including: NEW Sequin Bow Headband; NEW Giant Hello Kitty Chef Cookie; NEW Sprinkle T-Shirt; NEW Petit Fours Box Set.

**The calendar may say spring, but in Las Vegas, winter has arrived...



The Bellagio resort and casino is utilizing familiar elements from the television series "Game of Thrones" on its world famous fountains, including fire-breathing dragons. The water jets move to the show's recognizable theme song and ends in a giant blaze of pyrotechnics.

"Game of Thrones" returns to HBO later this month for its eighth and final season.

**Firefighters battled a chemical plant fire at KMCO at 16503 Ramsey Road, just off the Crosby Freeway in east Harris County for more than five hours on Tuesday.

According to ABC 13, one person died at the scene, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, and two other people were taken to area hospitals by Life Flight. Their conditions have not been released.

Early Tuesday, a shelter-in-place was ordered for all residents within a 1-mile radius of the KMCO plant fire. That order was lifted by mid-afternoon. A number of school districts had sheltered students in place following the blast, but those precautions have been lifted.

**Applebee's says they are bringing back the Strawberry Dollarita but there's a twist…for the entire month of April, customers can try a strawberry margarita for just $1.

And the drink is served with a Twizzlers straw!

"Applebee's is all about providing a fun, memorable experience with friends," said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's. "Sippin' on a STRAWBERRY DOLLARITA through a strawberry-flavored TWIZZLERS straw is just about the coolest and most exciting way to drink a margarita. No question about it."

Price and participation may vary by location.

