96 Second News: People Magazine's 25 Most Intriguing; Golden Globe Nominations Are Out
Find out who made People's list this year!
**"People" magazine has put out its annual list of the 25 "most intriguing" people of the year, and here are a few people who made it:
1. Chip and Joanna Gaines . . . because they retired "Fixer Upper" last year to recharge, but are already planning to return to TV on their own network.
2. Meghan Markle . . . because she went from being on the show "Suits" to marrying Prince Harry and becoming a member of the Royal Family.
3. Ariana Grande . . . because she broke up with Mac Miller . . . had a wildly off-the-rails relationship with Pete Davidson . . . then, after Mac's death, she broke up with Pete, and released the hit "Thank U, Next".
4. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga . . . because, well, "A Star Is Born".
5. Shawn Mendes . . . because he now has three #1 albums, and just seven months ago, he was dating Justin Bieber's now-wife Hailey Baldwin.
**The 2019 Golden Globes nominations came out this morning. The 76th annual awards show will air live on NBC coast to coast on Sunday, Jan. 6 from 5-8 p.m. PT. Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will be the hosts. There are 25 awards categories, and five nominees each. Some of the big categories include:
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Black Panther
BlackKklansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlackKklansman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Coleman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man in the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mahershela Ali, Green Book
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlackKklansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlackKklansman
Adam McKay, Vice
**With their wedding still a year away, Carlos Correa's fiancee Daniella Rodriguez is ahead of the game and has chosen two Astros' wives to be her bridesmaids.
Daniella made the announcement through Instagram with a sweet photo of her with Noel Gonzalez and Kara McCullers and the caption "The group is now complete. #bridesmaids" she wrote
Noel is the wife of Astros' left outfielder Marwin Gonzalez and Kara is the wife of pitcher Lance McCullers.
Carlos and Daniella captured our hearts when the Astros' shortstop proposed on air to the former Miss Texas right after Houston's World Series win in 2017.
**A new gift-giving survey asked 2,000 parents what their kids have been asking for this year. And the top ten categories aren't quite as dominated by tech stuff as we expected . . . only six of them are tech-related. Here's the list . . .
1. Computer games.
2. Legos.
3. Clothes. Especially for older kids, in middle school or high school.
4. Books.
5. A new phone.
6. Video game consoles.
7. Board games.
8. iPads and tablets.
9. A new laptop.
10. DVDs and digital movies.
**Apple just released a list of the most popular iPhone apps of the year . . . but really, they're just kind of a power ranking for how all the different major social media companies are doing.
Here are the 10 apps that were downloaded the most this year . . .
1. YouTube.
2. Instagram.
3. Snapchat.
4. Facebook Messenger.
5. Facebook.
6. Bitmoji.
7. Netflix.
8. Google Maps.
9. Gmail.
10. Spotify.
Twitter came in 20th place, and the most downloaded game of the year was "Fortnite".
**Twitter has released their annual year-end lists of the most Tweeted-about stuff, and here are the highlights . . .
The Five Most Tweeted-About Movies:
"Black Panther"
"The Avengers: Infinity War"
"The Incredibles 2"
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
"Deadpool 2"
The Most Tweeted TV Shows:
"Saturday Night Live"
"Roseanne"
"Grey's Anatomy"
"The Walking Dead"
"Big Brother"
The Most Tweeted Streaming Shows:
"13 Reasons Why"
"Stranger Things"
"Black Mirror"
"Queer Eye"
"The Handmaid's Tale"
Meanwhile, the Most Tweeted Celebrities were the Korean boy band BTS, LeBron James, Kanye West, and Drake.
**If there's ONE Christmas movie you'll watch this year, what is it? Well, it might depend on where you're from. Someone looked at stats from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends to figure out the most-popular Christmas movie in every state. Here's what they found:
The #1 Christmas movie overall is "Gremlins". It's #1 in seven states . . . Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Texas.
And the biggest SNUB is "It's a Wonderful Life", which didn't snag the top spot in ANY of the 50 states . . . even though it's a more traditional Christmas movie.
"Home Alone" is #1 in six states . . . Alabama, Indiana, Iowa, North Dakota, Ohio, and Illinois, where it was filmed.
"Die Hard" took the top spot in four states . . . Missouri, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.
"Trading Places" is also #1 in four states . . . Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.
"Scrooged" is #1 in three states . . . "Batman Returns" also won three states . . . "Edward Scissorhands" took two states . . . and "A Christmas Carol" also won two states.
**Over a decade after it last aired, MTV is bringing back "Celebrity Deathmatch". That's the Claymation series where celebrities wrestle each other . . . and usually obliterate each other. ICE CUBE is onboard as the host.
They did six seasons of the show between 1998 and 2007. MTV Studios is producing the new version, but it's not clear if it'll air on MTV or not. It could end up on a streaming service. But either way, it's expected to hit sometime next year.
"Entertainment Weekly" posted a few CURRENT celebrity match-ups they'd like to see. The best ones they came up with are:
. . . Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj
. . . Whoopi Goldberg vs. Roseanne
. . . and Taylor Swift vs. Kim Kardashian.
**Here are a few facts about your favorite Christmas songs:
1. "All I Want for Christmas Is You" was written in 15 minutes, and Mariah Carey recorded it in August. Also, Faith Hill's "Where Are You Christmas" was written by Mariah, who was going to record it. But her ex-husband Tommy Mottola gave it to Faith instead.
2. When Brenda Lee recorded "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" in 1958, she was only 13 years old.
3. "Jingle Bells" is over 150 years old. It was published in 1857 . . . and was intended to be a THANKSGIVING song, not a Christmas song.
4. Thurl Ravenscroft sang "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" . . . and was also the voice of Tony the Tiger for over 50 years.
5. Irving Berlin wrote the song, "White Christmas" . . . and hated Elvis Presley's version so much, he tried to get it BANNED from the radio.
6. "Silver Bells" was originally called "Tinkle Bell". The writer changed it after his wife mentioned the double-meaning of the word "tinkle."
7. "The Chipmunk Song" is still the only Christmas song to ever hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.