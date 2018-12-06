96 Second News: People Magazine's 25 Most Intriguing; Golden Globe Nominations Are Out

**"People" magazine has put out its annual list of the 25 "most intriguing" people of the year, and here are a few people who made it:

1. Chip and Joanna Gaines . . . because they retired "Fixer Upper" last year to recharge, but are already planning to return to TV on their own network.

2. Meghan Markle . . . because she went from being on the show "Suits" to marrying Prince Harry and becoming a member of the Royal Family.

3. Ariana Grande . . . because she broke up with Mac Miller . . . had a wildly off-the-rails relationship with Pete Davidson . . . then, after Mac's death, she broke up with Pete, and released the hit "Thank U, Next".

4. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga . . . because, well, "A Star Is Born".

5. Shawn Mendes . . . because he now has three #1 albums, and just seven months ago, he was dating Justin Bieber's now-wife Hailey Baldwin.

PEOPLE

**The 2019 Golden Globes nominations came out this morning. The 76th annual awards show will air live on NBC coast to coast on Sunday, Jan. 6 from 5-8 p.m. PT. Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will be the hosts. There are 25 awards categories, and five nominees each. Some of the big categories include:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Black Panther

BlackKklansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlackKklansman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Coleman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man in the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan and Ollie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershela Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlackKklansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlackKklansman

Adam McKay, Vice

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY

**With their wedding still a year away, Carlos Correa's fiancee Daniella Rodriguez is ahead of the game and has chosen two Astros' wives to be her bridesmaids.

Daniella made the announcement through Instagram with a sweet photo of her with Noel Gonzalez and Kara McCullers and the caption "The group is now complete. #bridesmaids" she wrote

Noel is the wife of Astros' left outfielder Marwin Gonzalez and Kara is the wife of pitcher Lance McCullers.

Carlos and Daniella captured our hearts when the Astros' shortstop proposed on air to the former Miss Texas right after Houston's World Series win in 2017.

ABC 13

​

**A new gift-giving survey asked 2,000 parents what their kids have been asking for this year. And the top ten categories aren't quite as dominated by tech stuff as we expected . . . only six of them are tech-related. Here's the list . . .

1. Computer games.

2. Legos.

3. Clothes. Especially for older kids, in middle school or high school.

4. Books.

5. A new phone.

6. Video game consoles.

7. Board games.

8. iPads and tablets.

9. A new laptop.

10. DVDs and digital movies.

SWNS

**Apple just released a list of the most popular iPhone apps of the year . . . but really, they're just kind of a power ranking for how all the different major social media companies are doing.

Here are the 10 apps that were downloaded the most this year . . .

1. YouTube.

2. Instagram.

3. Snapchat.

4. Facebook Messenger.

5. Facebook.

6. Bitmoji.

7. Netflix.

8. Google Maps.

9. Gmail.

10. Spotify.

Twitter came in 20th place, and the most downloaded game of the year was "Fortnite".

MASHABLE

**Twitter has released their annual year-end lists of the most Tweeted-about stuff, and here are the highlights . . .

The Five Most Tweeted-About Movies:

"Black Panther"

"The Avengers: Infinity War"

"The Incredibles 2"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"Deadpool 2"

The Most Tweeted TV Shows:

"Saturday Night Live"

"Roseanne"

"Grey's Anatomy"

"The Walking Dead"

"Big Brother"

The Most Tweeted Streaming Shows:

"13 Reasons Why"

"Stranger Things"

"Black Mirror"

"Queer Eye"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

Meanwhile, the Most Tweeted Celebrities were the Korean boy band BTS, LeBron James, Kanye West, and Drake.

BILLBOARD

**If there's ONE Christmas movie you'll watch this year, what is it? Well, it might depend on where you're from. Someone looked at stats from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends to figure out the most-popular Christmas movie in every state. Here's what they found:

The #1 Christmas movie overall is "Gremlins". It's #1 in seven states . . . Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Texas.

And the biggest SNUB is "It's a Wonderful Life", which didn't snag the top spot in ANY of the 50 states . . . even though it's a more traditional Christmas movie.

"Home Alone" is #1 in six states . . . Alabama, Indiana, Iowa, North Dakota, Ohio, and Illinois, where it was filmed.

"Die Hard" took the top spot in four states . . . Missouri, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

"Trading Places" is also #1 in four states . . . Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

"Scrooged" is #1 in three states . . . "Batman Returns" also won three states . . . "Edward Scissorhands" took two states . . . and "A Christmas Carol" also won two states.

STREAMING OBSERVER

**Over a decade after it last aired, MTV is bringing back "Celebrity Deathmatch". That's the Claymation series where celebrities wrestle each other . . . and usually obliterate each other. ICE CUBE is onboard as the host.

They did six seasons of the show between 1998 and 2007. MTV Studios is producing the new version, but it's not clear if it'll air on MTV or not. It could end up on a streaming service. But either way, it's expected to hit sometime next year.

"Entertainment Weekly" posted a few CURRENT celebrity match-ups they'd like to see. The best ones they came up with are:

. . . Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj

. . . Whoopi Goldberg vs. Roseanne

. . . and Taylor Swift vs. Kim Kardashian.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY

**Here are a few facts about your favorite Christmas songs:

1. "All I Want for Christmas Is You" was written in 15 minutes, and Mariah Carey recorded it in August. Also, Faith Hill's "Where Are You Christmas" was written by Mariah, who was going to record it. But her ex-husband Tommy Mottola gave it to Faith instead.

2. When Brenda Lee recorded "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" in 1958, she was only 13 years old.

3. "Jingle Bells" is over 150 years old. It was published in 1857 . . . and was intended to be a THANKSGIVING song, not a Christmas song.

4. Thurl Ravenscroft sang "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" . . . and was also the voice of Tony the Tiger for over 50 years.

5. Irving Berlin wrote the song, "White Christmas" . . . and hated Elvis Presley's version so much, he tried to get it BANNED from the radio.

6. "Silver Bells" was originally called "Tinkle Bell". The writer changed it after his wife mentioned the double-meaning of the word "tinkle."

7. "The Chipmunk Song" is still the only Christmas song to ever hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

BUZZFEED