96 Second News: Poll Says Tom Cruise Would Beat Justin Bieber In Fight; What Dad Really Wants For Father's Day

**"People" magazine didn't bring LADY GAGA into it, but it appears they're allegedly blaming "A Star is Born" for breaking up BRADLEY COOPER and IRINA SHAYK. (and well, the rest of the whole world is doing the same thing)

A so-called "source" tells "People", quote, "Bradley was emotionally absent during the long time filming 'A Star Is Born'. They tried to save the relationship but it had changed."

Another source claims Bradley and Irina were living separate lives leading up to the breakup . . . quote, "If he was in L.A., she's out of town, and if she was in town, he was out of town."

https://people.com/movies/bradley-cooper-emotionally-absent-during-a-sta...

**Yesterday we told you about a bizarre tweet Justin Bieber posted the other day about wanting to FIGHT Tom Cruise in an MMA match. Well, the people have spoken, and they think JUSTIN made a mistake challenging TOM to a fight.

FIFTY PERCENT of the people who responded to a poll say that Tom would win if they threw down. But only 15% think Justin can take Tom. The other 35% are undecided.

Meanwhile, UFC star CONOR MCGREGOR wants in on this action. He Tweeted, quote, "If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

"Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!"

Conor also challenged MARK WAHLBERG to a fight on the same card.

https://movieweb.com/justin-bieber-tom-cruise-fight-conor-mcgregor-host/...\

**WalletHub.com just ranked all 50 states from the most fun places to visit to the least fun.

The rankings are based on 26 different categories, including the number of attractions, fairs, state parks and amusement parks . . . the quality of the beaches . . . the scenery . . . restaurants and bars . . . music festivals . . . and casinos.

The 10 most fun states are: California . . . Florida . . . New York . . . Washington . . . Colorado . . . Nevada . . . Minnesota . . . Pennsylvania . . . Oregon . . . and Texas.

And the 10 least fun are: West Virginia . . . Mississippi . . . Delaware . . . Rhode Island . . . Vermont . . . Arkansas . . . Alabama . . . Connecticut . . . New Hampshire . . . and Kansas.

https://wallethub.com/edu/most-fun-states/34665/

**Father's Day is this Sunday. And if you haven't gotten your dad a present, a new survey asked dads what they want the most for Father's Day, and here are the results . . .

1. A phone call from my kids, 47%.

2. A big steak, 41%.

3. Some peace and quiet, 38%.

4. Watching a baseball game with the family, 38%.

5. A few beers, 35%.

6. A cheap, practical gift like socks or a tie, 35%.

7. A glass of wine, 34%.

8. To watch whatever I want on TV, 34%.

9. A glass of whiskey, 29%.

10. An expensive physical gift, like an Apple watch, 29%.

https://nypost.com/2019/06/10/what-dads-actually-want-for-fathers-day/

**The Golden State Warriors barely pulled out a win over the Toronto Raptors in Game Five of the NBA Finals last night with a score of 106 to 105. The Raptors had a chance to end it in the final seconds, but a shot by Kyle Lowry didn't fall.

KEVIN DURANT returned to start for the Warriors, after sitting out a month with a calf strain. He scored 11 points in 12 minutes, and things were looking good, but then Durant re-injured the same leg in the second quarter, and left the game. He didn't return.

Toronto still leads the series 3-2. Game Six is Thursday in Oakland.

**Parents have been trying to trick their kids into eating vegetables FOREVER. So it's about time the food companies colluded with them.

Kraft is releasing a new product called SALAD FROSTING. It's in a pouch and has lots of bright colors on the front. But "salad frosting" is actually just . . . ranch dressing.

By disguising it as "frosting," Kraft is hoping it'll push kids to use it on their vegetables.

By the way, ranch dressing isn't THAT healthier than actual frosting when it comes to calories and fat. It does have less sugar though . . . and if it motivates kids to eat vegetables, then maybe it's worth it.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/kraft-salad-frosting_l_5cfaac25e4b04e90f1...

**What do you get your wife for her birthday…when your wife is supermodel Kate Upton? Good thing her husband, Houston Astro Justin Verlander, knew exactly what to get.

Kate posted a pic to Instagram on Monday of her, Justin, and baby Genevieve Upton Verlander as they celebrated her 27th birthday.

The family was surrounded by a sunflower arrangement that spelled out her name.



Her caption read, "Nothing better than spending my birthday with the ones I love."

**In honor of Father's Day, a new survey asked people for the signs that you've hit "peak dad." Here are the top 10 . . .

1. Laughing at your own bad jokes, 33%.

2. Busting out bad dance moves, 32%.

3. Embarrassing your kids on purpose, 31%.

4. Always manning the grill, 30%.

5. Constantly doing repairs around the house, 30%.

6. Getting excited to go to home improvement stores, 29%.

7. Spending lots of time in "the shed," 28%.

8. Having "a chair," 28%.

9. Taking mid-afternoon naps, 28%.

10. Wearing cargo shorts, 28%.

**Miller Lite Has a New Can That Works as a Video Game Controller

If you thought Coors Light had a good beer can gimmick when they made those mountains that turned blue when the can was cold, check THIS out.

Miller Lite just created a new beer can that works as a VIDEO GAME CONTROLLER. It's got a control pad, buttons, and a Bluetooth connection to hook up to your computer.

Unfortunately, if you want one, you have to go to an event in L.A. tomorrow night and beat the comedian Eric Andre in a game of "Street Fighter". Or you can probably get ready to pay BIG for one on eBay.

https://brobible.com/culture/article/miller-lite-video-game-controller/

**OLIVIA CULPO tops this year's "Maxim" Hot 100. She WAS Miss Universe in 2012.

She parlayed that into a career as an Instagram model, fashion designer, entrepreneur, and actress . . . with roles in "The Other Woman", "I Feel Pretty", and a few other things. She also dated Nick Jonas, Tim Tebow, and Danny Amendola.

As for this latest honor, she says, quote, "It's honestly something that I've always dreamed of since I was so little. It's really humbling." "Maxim" says you have to pick up the Hot 100 issue on June 18th to see the rest of the list. Hopefully it'll pop up online before that.

https://www.maxim.com/women/olivia-culpo-tops-hot-100-2019-6