96 Second News: Post Oak Little League Knocked Out; MTV VMA Winners

**A run for Post Oak Little League in the Little League World Series ended Monday night after the team dropped a 7-6 game in extra innings.



Houston's team went cold in the top of the ninth, allowing Georgia to score the go-ahead run.



The loss is the second straight for the Southwest region champions in the double-elimination tournament. Post Oak lost to Staten Island, New York on Sunday.

**It was a good night for Camila Cabello at the "VMAs" last night. She won Artist AND Video of the Year. That second award was presented to Camila by one of her heroes, Madonna.

Before presenting the award, Madonna paid tribute to Aretha Franklin and she told a story about how she kind of kick-started her career by singing an Aretha song at an audition.

Jennifer Lopez accepted the Video Vanguard Award, after performing a medley of her hits . . . with Alex Rodriguez looking on. She called him her "twin soul" and said, quote, "My life is sweeter and better with you in it."

The show closed with an interesting performance. It started with Post Malone and 21 Savage doing "Rockstar". But then Malone took up the guitar and jammed with Aerosmith. They did a medley of "Dream On" and "Toys in the Attic".

**Following the giant success of the Jersey Shorerevival, MTV is bringing back The Hills, MTV has confirmed to Us Weekly.

“It’s like we’re all growing up. It’s weird,” Stephanie Pratt says in the new teaser. The new series, The Hills: New Beginnings, will reunite original cast members, along with their children as friends, as well as follow their personal and professional lives.

Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Audrina Partridge, Jason Wahler, and Whitney Port.are all set to return. There will also be new faces added to the mix. A source tells Us Weekly that a celebrity has been added to the cast, as well as two bloggers. Some of the cast attended the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 20, to announce the news.

Lauren Conrad and Lo Bosworth, two of the show’s main originals, will not be returning.

**Olympic champion Simone Biles won her fifth US women's gymnastics title Sunday, and she even dsigned the leotard she wore all the way down to the light shade of teal. It's the designated color for survivors of sexual abuse, a group that includes Biles, who revealed in January she was among the victims of former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.



Two years after winning four gold medals in at the 2016 Summer Games, Biles has somehow reached another level. She posted a two-day total of 119.850, more than six points ahead of reigning world champion Morgan Hurd.

Biles finished first in every discipline at the new Boston Garden this weekend - and most of them weren't even close.

**In an attempt to increase revenue, Netflix said they are testing ads inside of Netflix original shows like "Orange is the New Black" or "13 Reasons Why."



Shows such as "Grey's Anatomy" and "How to Get Away with Murder" won't be affected, as those are content not created by Netflix.



Netflix said that customers concerned about commercials interrupting shows shouldn't worry, noting they are only testing the ads.

**A Roy Orbison hologram is coming to town.

In Dreams: Roy Orbison In Concert - The Hologram Tour plays Oct. 26 at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land. Tickets are $19.50-$85 and go on sale Friday.

The tour had a successful U.K. run and promises "breathtaking state-of-the-art cutting-edge digital and laser technology and extraordinary theatrical stagecraft."

The Orbison hologram will perform classic hits and newly recorded arrangements of his originals, including "Oh, Pretty Woman," "You Got It," "Only the Lonely," "Crying" and "I Drove All Night."

Orbison died back in 1988.

**Yesterday, the Recording Industry Association of America announced that the EAGLES' "Greatest Hits 1971-1975" was certified 38-TIMES PLATINUM, and has overtaken the #1 spot. That's 38 million in sales.

That Eagles album was #1 for most of the early 2000s, until "Thriller" surpassed it after Michael's death in 2009.

"Thriller" is now in second place, at 33x Platinum, and "Hotel California" . . . also by the Eagles . . . is in third at 26x Platinum.

If you're wondering how the Eagles can suddenly have a lead of over 5 million in sales over Michael, it's because the RIAA doesn't calculate individual album sales very often. In fact, they last updated the Eagles "Greatest Hits" in 2006, when it was certified 29-times platinum.

The numbers for "Thriller" are still fairly accurate. They last tallied the sales for that album last year.

**A Chick-fil-A in Florida Just Opened 587 Feet From Another Chick-fil-A

Remember back in the day when it felt like there were always new Starbucks opening across the street from other Starbucks? Another chain just picked up that baton and ran with it . . .

A Chick-fil-A is opening in Merritt Island, Florida tomorrow . . . and it's 587 feet from another Chick-fil-A.

Why would they do that? Well, one of them is inside of a mall, and the other one's in the mall parking lot. And they'll both still probably be crowded.

**According to a new study by TDAmeritrade, you can predict how much money someone makes by their favorite type of music. And here are their results:

1. Classical fans make an average of $114,000-a-year.

2. Electronic, $92,000.

3. Rap and hip-hop, $69,000.

4. '80s and '90s, $67,000.

5. Hard rock, $65,000.

6. Pop, $61,000.

7. Country, $58,000.