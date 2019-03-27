96 Second News: The Powerball Jackpot Is $750 Mil Tonight; KFC To Offer Cooking Lessons

**The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, but someone has to win eventually.

The Powerball jackpot is standing tall at $750 million after no one matched the six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing.

If there is one winner in tonight's Powerball drawing, that person can take the full amount in an annuity or a cash option of an estimated $465.5 million.

The jackpot was last won in New York on Dec. 26. It has rolled over 25 times since then, and tonight's drawing will be the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history/

**Things took a bizarre turn in Chicago yesterday, when prosecutors dropped ALL CHARGES against JUSSIE SMOLLETT for allegedly arranging a hate crime against himself.

The State's Attorney's Office said, quote, "After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett's volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case."

This doesn't mean anyone thinks Jussie is innocent. They just figure that forfeiting his bond and doing volunteer service, coupled with the fact that he has a clean record, was enough to lay this to rest.

Smollett appeared in court Tuesday and thanked all of his supporters saying, "Not for a moment was it in vain," Smollett said. "I have been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one. I would not be my mother's son if I was capable of one drop of what I was accused of."

**When you've got to worry about things like a mortgage, getting your kids to school on time, and scheduling colonoscopies, you REALLY don't have time for drama. But when you're younger, it’s a whole different story.

According to a new survey, the age in your life when you have the most DRAMA is . . . 26.

But that's not always a bad thing. The survey also found people looking back think their life was the most EXCITING during the time when it was the most dramatic.

**UFC superstar Conor McGregor announced his retirement on social media Monday night, abruptly ending his remarkable fighting career.

In a post on Twitter Conor said: "I've decided to retire from the sport formally known as 'Mixed Martial Art' today."

The post wishes his "old colleagues well going forward in competition," and says he would "join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!"

**M&M's is adding hazelnut spread flavored M&M's to its lineup. It's the second soft-center flavor on its roster after the addition of caramel M&M's.

"M&M'S Hazelnut Spread Chocolate Candies feature a hazelnut spread center covered in delicious milk chocolate, offering a delectable combination of chocolate and hazelnut flavors in every bite-sized piece," the brand described.

The new flavor will be in singles, share size and the largest sharing size stand-up pouch.

**Wendy Williams was reportedly hospitalized on Monday after she relapsed and was found intoxicated by her team hours after she checked herself out of her sober living facility.

According to the DailyMail, the talk show host was immediately taken to a local hospital where she was given an IV bag that contained vitamins and minerals. The fluids are used to clear out a person’s system and assist in sobering him or her up.

Williams’ hospitalization came hours after her husband of more than 20 years, Kevin Hunter, and his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, reportedly welcomed a baby.

**Rob Lowe joked about turning down the role of Dr. Derek Shepherd on Grey’s Anatomy in a new interview…

During the chat, the host asked Rob if he regularly turns down roles, to which Lowe responded, “Dude, I turned down Grey’s Anatomy … to play McDreamy. That probably cost me $70 million dollars!”

The actor explained, “But at the end of the day, I watched it when it came out, and when they started calling the handsome doctor ‘McDreamy,’ I said, ‘Yeah, that’s not for me.’”

The role eventually went to Patrick Dempsey, who played McDreamy for 10 years.

**Last weekend KEANU REEVES was on a flight from San Francisco to L.A., when it was diverted due to a, quote, "mechanical indication."

Fortunately, the plane landed safely at a remote airport in Bakersfield, California . . . but unfortunately, the passengers were still more than 100 miles away from their destination.

A lot of celebrities might duck away and make their own travel plans, but NOT Keanu. He immediately started working with the airline to organize a van ride to Burbank for anyone who was interested.

Then, once the road-trip started, Keanu entertained the other passengers by . . . using his phone to read facts about Bakersfield and play country music. He also said goodbye to passengers as they were dropped off.

keanu got stranded somewhere in california and had to take a bus instead of a plane and some guy filmed the entire experience and i am BEGGING yall to watch this pic.twitter.com/I1TmLOEYiK — ᴄ ᴀ ᴛ (@keanusgf) March 24, 2019

**KFC has been guarding its SECRET RECIPE for decades, and while many people have speculated about it, the chain has never confirmed it. But now they're finally going to give it away . . . for the sake of a British cooking class?

KFC is holding 300 "open kitchen" events on Saturday across the U.K. and Ireland where they're going to teach people how to make their own KFC fried chicken. And in the process, apparently they'll reveal their 11 hidden herbs and spices.

So if you're dying to know, they should hit the Internet almost immediately.

