96 Second News: Prepare For Lots Of Rain Today; MTV Is Rebooting "Punk'd" And "Singled Out"

**Make sure to grab your umbrellas before you head into work this morning, it’s going to be a very rainy Wednesday. A strong storm system coming in from the west will bring the most rain, and a flash Flood Watch has been issued.

According to ABC, widespread 2-4" rain totals are likely for most of the area. A few places could get as much as 10". The worst of it will hit during the Wednesday morning rush hour. Street flooding is likely then.

A Coastal Flood Advisory will also be in effect from 1 AM Wednesday through 1 PM Thursday for the Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island, the Bolivar Peninsula, and the Matagorda Islands.

Hurricane Season officially started last Saturday, so make sure you’re prepared.

ABC 13

RAIN MOVING IN NOW: Flash Flood Watch continues as showers affect your morning commute. See your full forecast at the link below. https://t.co/RDiRLGSbxg — Houston Weather (@abc13weather) June 5, 2019

**Nickelodeon has ordered a "SpongeBob SquarePants" prequel series called "Kamp Koral". This one will be CGI . . . and it'll be about a young Spongebob at sleep away camp.

This won't be the first time "SpongeBob" gets the 3-D treatment. The movie "Sponge Out of Water" was also CG-animated. There's no premiere date yet.

They're also reportedly developing other spinoffs for the "SpongeBob" universe, which could include standalone shows for Sandy Cheeks and Plankton.

DEADLINE

**Tracy Morgan got into another car accident yesterday in New York City . . . almost five years to the day after he was nearly killed when a Walmart truck smashed into his limo. That accident occurred on June 7th, 2014.

Yesterday's accident wasn't nearly as serious. In fact, Tracy Tweeted, quote, "Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine. My NEW CAR? We shall see. Love you all."

The real tragedy is that the new car he's talking about is a $2 million Bugatti. He had literally just bought it an hour before it was sideswiped by a Honda SUV.

TMZ

**MTV Is Rebooting "Punk'd" and "Singled Out"

It's been a while since MTV has run shows other than ‘Teen Mom’ but this is interesting…

They're rebooting "Punk'd" from a decade ago . . . and "Singled Out" from two decades ago. The new versions WON'T air on MTV . . . instead, they'll be shorter 10-minute episodes, and they'll be hosted on Quibi, a mobile video platform.

There's no word when they'll launch. The original "Punk'd" with Ashton Kutcher aired from 2003 to 2007, and was briefly brought back in 2012. There was also a reboot on BET. "Singled Out" originally ran from 1995 to 1998.

TV LINE

**Footage of JAMES HOLZHAUER losing on "Jeopardy!" on Monday leaked ahead of time, and the producers are out to find whoever did it.

They think they know who it was, but they're not saying yet. However, once they confirm the leaker's identity, they plan on taking, quote, "very, very, very appropriate" action.

The funny thing is, it probably helped boost the show's ratings. "Jeopardy!" was already beating out pretty much everything in primetime, with viewership averaging more than 13 million people per episode.

But preliminary information suggests Monday's episode was the highest-rated of James' run . . . probably because everybody knew he was losing, and had to tune in to see how it was gonna go down.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**"Forbes" took some heat for calling KYLIE JENNER a "self-made" billionaire earlier this year . . . but they're not backing down. They just released their annual list of America's Richest Self-Made Women . . . and Kylie is #23. They say she's worth an even $1 billion.

The list wasn't limited to celebrities, so for the second year in a row, the top spot went to Diane Hendricks. She's the chairman of the roofing company ABC Supply, and has a net worth of $7 billion. Here are some of the most recognizable names, along with their position on the list, and estimated net worth:

10. Oprah Winfrey, who actually IS self-made, $2.6 billion

23. Kylie Jenner, who really is NOT, $1 billion

37. Rihanna, $600 million, which may seem a little surprising. She's the richest female musician, and her fortune is 50% bigger than Beyoncé's.

39. Madonna, $570 million

46. Celine Dion, $450 million

47. "Judge Judy" Sheindlin, $440 million

51. Beyoncé and Barbra Streisand, who both have $400 million

FORBES

**When's the Last Time You Used a Landline Phone?

When is the last time you've picked up a landline phone to talk to someone? That would've been a ridiculous question 20 years ago . . . now it's something you probably have to think about.

According to a new survey, 40% of people have used a landline in the past few days . . . although it's mostly older people.

25% of us haven't used a landline in at least six months . . . and 2% have NEVER used one.

**It’s Summertime, and that means we've entered into "cold drink season" . . . and for some people that means putting ice in EVERYTHING.

A new survey asked people whether a bunch of drinks are better with or without ice, and there are some surprising answers. Like that one in 25 people put ice in their beer. Who are you all? Anyway, check out the results . . .

1. Lemonade . . . 86% say it's better with ice.

2. Soda . . . 77% like it with ice.

3. Water . . . 71%.

4. Whiskey . . . 65%.

5. Coffee . . . 48%.

6. White wine . . . 28%.

7. Orange juice . . . 11%.

8. Red wine . . . 6%.

9. Milk . . . 5%.

10. Beer . . . 4%.

BUZZFEED

**A new survey found 54% of parents in the U.S. think they're more relaxed about the rules than their parents were. And only 52% said their kids have a curfew. The most common time is 8:30 PM. Besides a curfew, here are the top 5 most common "rules of the house" parents have for their kids . . .

1. Always say "please" and "thank you." 50% said it's a rule in their home.

2. Always be kind, 49%.

3. Before you can play, you have to finish your homework, 48%.

4. Always put things back where you found them, 46%. That's also the #1 rule kids BREAK, according to the survey.

5. Clean the table after dinner, 46%.

SWNS DIGITAL

**Microsoft just announced it's teaming up with the people behind Axe Body Spray to make a new line of shower products for gamers.

They're doing it in Australia and New Zealand, where Axe is known by the brand name "Lynx." And they've created bright green body spray, deodorant, and shower gel called Xbox Lynx.

They describe the scent as, quote, "pulsing green citrus."

The stuff will be on sale next month in Australia and New Zealand. There's no word on whether it could expand to other countries.

GAMESPOT