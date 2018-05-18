96 Second News: Prince Charles Will Walk Meghan Markle Down The Aisle

**Kensington Palace says Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at the royal wedding.



The father of groom Prince Harry stepped in after Markle's dad fell ill days before the wedding and was unable to fly to Britain.

The palace said Friday that Markle's future father-in-law, the heir to the British throne, would walk Markle down the aisle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday. The palace says he "is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to the Royal Family in this way."

As for the night before the nuptuals, Markle will stay at a hotel with her mother and Prince Harry will be at a separate hotel with his brother, Prince William.



Markle's mother Doria Ragland will meet the Queen Friday.

**The infamous "Be Someone" graffiti sign stretching across I-45 just north of downtown is arguably one of Houston's most photographed landmarks, and sometimes a common target for vandals.



This time, someone has painted over the sign to say 'Be Matress Mac.' (yes, we know it's mispelled lol, but E for EFFORT!)

The artwork has been previously painted over to say 'Be One,' 'Be Yourself,' and even 'Be Football.'

'Be Someone' sign altered to honor icon https://t.co/WHAd47hf10 pic.twitter.com/OnYz6eo3dK — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) May 18, 2018

**New in Theaters:

1. "Deadpool 2" (R)

In this one, Ryan Reynolds forms a team of mutants called X-Force to protect a kid from a cybernetic soldier who's traveled back from the future to kill him.

Josh Brolin, Morena, Baccarin, T.J. Miller and Terry Crews.

2. "Book Club" (PG-13)

Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, Diane Keaton, Don Johnson, Andy Garcia, Richard Dreyfuss, and Craig T. Nelson are also in it.

3. "Show Dogs" (PG)

Will Arnett is a detective who goes undercover at the world's most exclusive dog show with his canine partner, a Rottweiler voiced by Ludacris. The other animal voices include Shaq, Jordin Sparks, RuPaul, and fluffy comedian Gabriel Iglesias.

**One of Pasadena’s biggest events each year, the Pasadena Strawberry Festival, runs through this weekend, but students from Deer Park High School have been hard at work this week helping to make the world's largest strawberry shortcake.



Video from cake maker El Bolillo shows students helping bakery employees to cut 6,000 pounds of strawberries that will be used in the shortcake.



The Strawberry Festival kicks off Friday night at the Pasadena Convention Center Fairgrounds. Tickets start at $16 for adults and $6 for children.



You can get tickets and see a full lineup of entertainment planned for this weekend at www.StrawberryFest.org.

**Elton John will take the stage at the royal wedding ... a fitting choice given the singer's history with Prince Harry, Princess Diana and the Royal Family.

Sources close to Elton tell TMZ the singer is set to perform during Saturday's event ... it's still unclear whether he'll get behind his piano at the church ceremony or at the reception later in the night.

Elton's been tight with the Royal Family for years ... he was an extremely close friend of Princess Diana. The two worked together to raise money for AIDS research and awareness of the disease.

The singer was also a tremendous source of support for Prince Harry and Prince William when Diana died in 1997. Elton famously performed "Candle in the Wind" as a tribute for Diana at her funeral.

Elton had originally booked shows in Vegas for this weekend, but they were rescheduled months ago due to a "scheduling conflict" ... guess now we know the conflict.

**Check your lottery tickets carefully. One sold in the Houston area is worth $30 million!

The Texas Lottery website says the $30 million ticket was sold at a convenience store on Lee near Greens Road in northeast Houston, not far from Bush Airport.



That ticket matched all 6 numbers drawn Wednesday night: 20-24-27-37-39-41



The Lotto Texas jackpot hasn't been won since at least January.

ATTENTION!!! Did you buy a #LOTTERY ticket at the “All Season Food Store” yesterday? YOU MIGHT HAVE WON $30 MILLION!!! CHECK YOUR TICKET! #abc13 https://t.co/IlMezqfDU6 pic.twitter.com/LjGYX9KaKr — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 17, 2018

**While Pink was Twitter on Wednesday, May 16, she saw a mean comment directed at her that said, “Wow Pink looks so old that she should be named Purple instead”

Pink then replied: “You must be from la. Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every f—king minute of my 38 years. How you looking though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll.”

In a follow-up message, Pink noted that she is “of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old.” And she’s OK with a few wrinkles. “If your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot,” wrote Pink. “I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I’m alive.”

**Summer is here, and a lot of people get sunburns this time of year. Even when you don't think you need sunblock, you DO. Now here's a trick that can help if you get a sunburn.

You probably know aloe helps your skin heal. But if you don't have any, a cold compress using MILK instead of water can take some of the pain away and speed up the healing process.

It helps cool your skin down. The vitamin A and vitamin D help you heal. And the lactic acid acts like an exfoliant and gets rid of all the dead skin.

Just lightly soak a washcloth in milk and put it directly on your skin. Or you can use yogurt and spread it on like lotion.

**Today is National No Dirty Dishes Day, so how can you celebrate? By only eating with your hands! Duh! lol. In honor of the holiday, a new survey found the 10 most popular finger foods . . . which you can order and eat without needing to use any dishes. Check 'em out . . .

1. Pizza.

2. French fries.

3. Chicken wings.

4. Tacos.

5. Burgers.

6. Fried chicken.

7. Mozzarella sticks.

8. Burritos.

9. Egg rolls.

10. Hot dogs.

**A new study found the average person can't really relax and forget about work until they're at least 1,000 miles away from their boss.

One in five said they're more likely to check their email and answer work calls if they're closer than that. And 41% said their boss is more likely to contact them if they're in the same time zone.

Over 50% of people said they've checked their work email from their hotel room during their vacation before. Around 25% have checked it while hanging out by the pool. And 3% have even checked their work email while they were IN a swimming pool.

The top five work-related things we do on vacation are check our email . . . reply to an email . . . take a call from our boss . . . take a call from a colleague . . . and work on a project.