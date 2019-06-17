96 Second News: Prince Harry Once Tried To Date Jennifer Aniston; OJ Simpson Joins Twitter

**Prince Harry may be married now, but back in 2009, he was a 24-year-old with his eyes set out . . . for JENNIFER ANISTON.

According to a new book, Harry started his crush on Jennifer after she posed topless for the cover of "GQ" magazine. He even told friends she was, quote, "princess material", and started texting her.

But she was 40 at the time, so she didn't want to mess with him . . . quote, "[She> was aware of Harry's crush but didn't want to lead him on because of the age difference."

DAILY MAIL

**Taylor Swift's video for her new song "You Need to Calm Down" comes out a little later this morning, and it features a ton of cameos. Here are some big names in the video: Ellen DeGeneres, RuPaul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Laverne Cox, Adam Lambert, the cast of "Queer Eye", Todrick Hall, and Adam Rippon.

In a preview for the video, she suggested that there were even MORE cameos, but those are the only names she revealed ahead of time.

The video will be out at 8:15 A.M. Eastern TODAY, so be on the lookout.

**O.J. Simpson has joined Twitter.

In his debut post, he said, quote, "You'll get to read my thoughts and opinions on just about everything . . . It should be a lot of fun. I got a little gettin' even to do."

In a follow-up video, he said, quote, "For years people have been able to say whatever they wanted to say about me, with no accountability. But now I can challenge a lot of that B.S. and set the record straight."

O.J.'s Twitter handle is TheRealOJ32, and as of last night he had more than half a million followers. Thirty-two was O.J.'s jersey number when he played with both the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers.

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

**"Men in Black: International" won the box office over the weekend, but it only made $28.5 million. A few weeks ago, it was projected to rake in $40 million. And it reportedly cost $110 million to make.

That's also the smallest opening weekend for a "Men in Black" movie. The first three all made at least $50 million. Here's this weekend's Top 10 at the box office:

1. NEW: "Men in Black: International", $28.5 million

2. "The Secret Life of Pets 2", $23.8 millions. Up to $92 million in its 2nd week.

3. "Aladdin", $16.7 million. Up to $263.4 million in its 4th week.

4. "Dark Phoenix", $9 million. Up to $51.8 million in its 2nd week.

5. "Rocketman", $8.8 million. Up to $66.1 million in its 3rd week.

**2,000 people took a poll about major life milestones up until the age of 30. Here's how old the average person was when they hit them:

The average person made their first friend at 5 . . . rode a bike at 7 . . . learned to swim at 8 . . . rode their first rollercoaster at 12. . . flew for the first time AND broke their first bone at 14 . . . had their first kiss at 15 . . . and went to their first concert at 16.

17 is also a big year. It's when the average person went on their first date . . . had their first REAL boyfriend or girlfriend . . . and got their first part-time job.

We fell in love for the first time at 18 . . . and also had our heart BROKEN for the first time at 18. Then in our 20s, we hit a bunch of other big milestones . . .

The average person moved out of their parents' house at 21 . . . went on their first big road trip at 21 . . . bought their first car and quit their job for a better one at 23 . . . got FIRED for the first time at 24 . . . got engaged at 25 . . . and got married at 26.

Also at 26, we got our first pet . . . finally found our sense of style . . . became an aunt or uncle at 27 . . . had our first child at 28 . . . and the average entrepreneur started their first business at age 30.

MIRROR UK

**There's a 55-year-old guy whose real name is Kevin Bacon from Wells River, Vermont and he was driving last Thursday afternoon when he accidentally sideswiped a parked COP CAR.

Why did he hit the cop? Kevin Bacon was looking at his phone searching for . . . an episode of "Saved by the Bell" he wanted to watch.

He even told the cops WHICH episode he wanted and they included it in their police report. It was the episode called "Screech's Spaghetti Sauce," where the gang bottles and sells a spaghetti sauce Screech makes in a cooking class.

It's not clear WHY Kevin Bacon wanted to watch that episode . . . or why it was so important that he had to do it while he was driving. He was arrested and charged with gross negligent operation of a vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash, and texting while driving.

THE SMOKING GUN

**Britain's not-always-reliable "Sun" tabloid says CHRIS MARTIN from COLDPLAY and DAKOTA JOHNSON from "Fifty Shades" have SPLIT.

Supposedly, he's been telling his friends he's single, and that they broke up last month. Another tabloid says that they've been "arguing for months," because Chris wanted more kids, but Dakota "wasn’t ready to have children."

There's no official word on this alleged 'conscious uncoupling.' They've been dating for about a year and a half.

THE SUN

**Adele might have been the biggest Spice Girls fan at the group's Wembley Stadium concert in London on Saturday night.

She took to Instagram to show off her incredible night saying, "Oiii last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago! Tonight with my nearest and dearest i cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10 year old self."

"It’s no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back," she continued. "I finally got to meet Ginger, I got drunk with the girls and quite frankly I can’t believe how far I’ve come -- thank you for the madness I get to live, I couldn’t have got here without you 5 BRITISH legends! I love you! ❤️."

**Amazon Prime Day is almost here, and the live date may have been released.

According to CNET, a leaked email revealed Prime Day will probably begin on Monday, July 15 and last through Wednesday, July 17. This was first reported by Real Homes, which received a PR email on a Prime Day vacuum cleaner deal on Wednesday.

The dates have yet to be confirmed by Amazon, but we're already prepping for the big day of thousands of discounts across its categories, and based on last year, we have an inkling on what will happen.

In addition to the deals on electronics and beauty products, the site is home to a plethora of clothing and accessories from affordable and designer brands plus lots more.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT