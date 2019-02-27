96 Second News: Prince Royce Covers Selena At RODEOHOUSTON; Jenna Bush-Hager Taking Over For Kathy Lee

**One day after Kacey Musgraves wowed the RODEOHOUSTON crowd with her cover of Selena's "Como La Flor," fans of the Queen of Tejano were happy to hear Prince Royce play some more of her tunes last night!

Royce covered Selena's "No Me Queda Mas," with 51,826 fans holding up their cell phones like candlelight.

Prince Royce's tribute paid homage to Selena on the 24th anniversary of her Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo concert in the Astrodome.

The official Twitter page for the late Queen of Cumbia celebrated Prince Royce's tribute as well.

First @kaceymusgraves and tonight it was @princeroyce who honored Tejano Legend Selena Quintanilla at @RODEOHOUSTON!



--No Me Queda Mas...--



------ pic.twitter.com/of7ckn8E1p — MIX 96.5 (@Mix965Houston) February 27, 2019

**Thanks to her Netflix show "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo", people are throwing away everything in their homes that doesn't SPARK JOY.

And that means sales of PAPER SHREDDERS are up. People are also buying more file storage supplies and specialty labels.

As one market research firm puts it . . . quote, "Sometimes, we don't realize just how many big bags of unnecessary stuff we have accumulated in our closets, homes, offices, and classrooms over the years."

Marie is also being credited for an increase in donations to thrift stores.

**It's Official: Jenna Bush Hager Is Replacing Kathie Lee Gifford in April

KATHIE LEE GIFFORD made it official yesterday: JENNA BUSH HAGER will replace her as HODA KOTB's co-host on the fourth hour of the "Today" show.

Kathie Lee's last day will be on April 5th. Jenna regularly sat in for Kathie Lee when she was out . . . so she was always the favorite to take the spot. But it wasn't official until they announced it on yesterday's show.

There's no word on what Jenna's will be drinking next to Hoda each day.

**For some reason, the shoe company Saucony just created a new line of shoes that are designed to look like AVOCADO TOAST.

According to the store's website, the shoe serves up "toast-ed leather, smashed avocado textured suede, red pepper flake collar lining." And, because branding is key, "the 'Saucamole' shout out on the heel."

The shoes are geared towards men, with a size conversion chart available to women who want to get in on the action. It's currently available for $130 on the Saucony website.

**Today is National Protein Day, and to celebrate this landmark holiday, someone recently polled 1,000 people to find out more about our protein-eating habits. And according to the survey, chicken is our favorite protein. Here's how different proteins ranked:

1. Chicken. 85% of people in the survey said they like it.

2. Beef, 70%.

3. Vegetables, 51%. Yes, veggies have protein. Broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and asparagus all have a least a few grams per cup.

4. Pork, 49%.

5. Seafood, 46%.

6. Lab-grown protein. We're assuming that includes meat substitutes like Beyond Meat. Only 1.6% said yes to that one. Meaning 16 people out of 1,000 are into it.

If you're looking to get more protein in your diet, five things protein-lovers apparently "obsess over" are eggs, fish, quinoa, broccoli, and pumpkin seeds.

**One of the best AND worst things about "The Notebook" is that the lead characters die of old age together. But if you watch the movie on Netflix in the UK, you get cheated out of . . . or spared from . . . that heartbreak.

Because Netflix UK changed the ending so that instead of seeing them die in that hospital bed, you watch a flock of birds fly over a lake.

Obviously, some Brits aren't happy about it. One woman Tweeted, quote, "Why did Netflix change the ending of 'The Notebook'? The best part of watching it is having your heart break at the end."

**When women get married, some take their husband's last name, while others decide to keep their maiden name.

You might think, to each his or her own, right? Well, according to a new survey in Gender Issues, more than 70 percent of Americans believe a woman should change her last name to her husband's after getting married.

And approximately half of all Americans believe it should be a government requirement.

The reason? The people in favor of this believe women should prioritize their marriage and their family ahead of themselves

**We're pretty sure everyone who works wishes they had more free time. And that would definitely be amazing . . . for a little while. But believe it or not, eventually you'd get sick of that too.

According to a new study out of the University of Pennsylvania and UCLA, the right amount of free time to have is . . . two-and-a-half hours a day. No less . . . and no more.

If you have less free time than that, it'll have a negative impact on how satisfied you are with your life.

But if you have MORE free time than that, you'll eventually feel like you don't have enough of a purpose . . . and that will also have a negative effect on how satisfied you are with your life.