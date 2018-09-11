96 Second News: 'Property Brothers' Keep Turning Down 'Bachelor'; Bellaire's Palace Bowling Lanes To Reopen

**The star of "The Bachelor" is usually a guy from a previous season of "The Bachelorette". But ABC does try to go outside the box every once in a while.

Drew Scott from "Property Brothers" says they've offered it to his twin brother Jonathan multiple times. But he's not interested.

Jonathan says, quote, "I said my third no to being the Bachelor about a month ago. I cannot. That is absolutely not me. I would love something like 'Amazing Race'. [It] would be fun . . . but not 'The Bachelor'.

Drew adds, quote, "I think right now he's just focusing on what we’re doing, the shows, [and] we're launching our first kids' book next month, which is exciting. "Eventually he'll have time and then I'll pawn him off for a dating show or something."

If you're wondering why ABC isn't after Drew, it's because he got married back in May.

**Palace Bowling Lanes in Bellaire has been closed down for months now, but its future plans have finally be revealed! The lanes will be redeveloped into a family entertainment and office project named Southside Commons, the developer announced. And yes, there will still be bowling.

Triple Crown Investments, a real estate investment, redevelopment and acquisition firm, will modernize the two-story, 1955 building, with entertainment, restaurant and retail space on the ground level with office and medical office space above.

The opening is planned for the summer of 2019.

**We’re all waking up to some rain today, and with more thunderstorms expected this week, watch out for street flooding to become more likely.



The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for Liberty, Harris, Chambers, Wharton, Fort Bend, Matagorda, Brazoria and Galveston County until 6 p.m. tonight.



And there are several weather systems in the tropics now. The meteorologists are closely watching a disturbance in the northwest Caribbean that now has a 60% chance of developing when it moves into the Gulf later this week that may give us additional heavy rain as early as Thursday but especially Friday and Saturday.

Hurricane Florence is now expected to hit the east coast as a major hurricane later this week.

**The Lilly Pulitzer sale started Monday and fashionistas were quick to grab their computers and head to the stores.



Because many customers were logging on all at once for the semi-annual sale, the website crashed and shoppers were placed on a two-hour waiting list. But it was all sorted out.



Shoppers have until Sunday to continue searching for the best deals online and in stores.



However, keep in mind that if you are shopping online you will wait between four to six weeks for your items to arrive.

**The $5 Footlong is a Subway favorite. But soon, the signature 12-inch deal may not be available at your local store.



CEO Trevor Haynes told USA Today each individual franchise owner can choose whether or not to offer the option. The change takes effect this month.



The $5 Footlong had been off the menu for years when Subway gave it a second life last winter.



A lot of franchisees weren't happy. Their beef, so to speak, was the pricing. They complained about the narrow profit margins that came with the deal.



The chain is pushing franchise owners to experiment with their own value deals based on business costs.

**Houston sports fans have another place where they can watch their favorite teams in all their glory.



Saint Arnold Brewing Company now has a big screen that looks similar to a Jumbotron in its beer garden and restaurant for your viewing pleasure.



The craft brewery posted about it on Instagram, saying that the screen is 16' x 8.'



Viewings there started over the weekend. If you want to see it for yourself during game days (and nights), you can catch the Houston Astros' series against the Detroit Tigers starting Monday, weather permitting.

**A new survey found that 35% of teenagers say their favorite way to communicate is with texting. Only 32% said their favorite way is face-to-face.

That's a change from six years ago, when face-to-face beat out texting in the same survey.

So why have things changed? One of the main reasons might be . . . it's hard to hang out face-to-face since at least one or two people are always buried in their phones.

55% of teenagers say everyone's phones are always out and available when they're hanging out face-to-face, and 44% say they get frustrated sometimes when their friends are constantly staring at their phones.

One more change from six years ago. Back then, 70% of teenagers said Facebook was their main social media site. Today, it's down to 15% and Snapchat is number one.

**Nicki Minaj is sharing HER side of the altercation she had with Cardi B on Friday, where Cardi attacked her and tried to throw a shoe at her during New York Fashion Week.

On her radio show yesterday, she said, quote, "The other night I was part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch of upper echelon . . . people who have their lives together.

"The way they passed by looking at this disgusting commotion I will never forget. I was mortified. I could not believe how humiliating it all felt . . . how we made ourselves look."

One of the reasons Cardi B attacked her was because she claimed Nicki had bad-mouthed her BABY, and questioned Cardi's abilities as a mother.

But Nicki denied it. She said, quote, "I would never talk about anyone's child or parenting. It's so crazy to me that people always need to make [me] the bad guy. When you have to say that I said or did something that I never said or did. I am not a clown. That's clown [stuff]."

**According to a new study, the age when men start dressing right for their age is . . . never.

The researchers studied men between 58 and 85 years old, and they found that most of them never had a moment where they looked in the mirror and realized they were dressing too young.

In fact, most of them refused to believe that things like hoodies, tennis shoes, and skinny jeans didn't look right on them at their age.

This study didn't include women, but other studies have shown women are different . . . they DO hit points where they decide they should start dressing differently.

**According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, approximately 2,300 Americans went to the emergency room last year because of PIZZA.

Here are the four main types of pizza injuries . . .

1. Bad cuts that happened when you're cutting it.

2. Burns.

3. Falling while you're making it.

4. Falling while you're picking it up from a restaurant.

The report also put a special focus on one 58-year-old guy, who went to the emergency room after he fell out of his bed reaching for some pizza.