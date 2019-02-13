96 Second News: The Real Reason Kim K. Doesn't Smile In Photos; We May Be Getting A 'Harry Potter' Reboot

**What's Kim Kardashian's key to smooth skin? she doesnt smile.

How does KIM KARDASHIAN keep her skin so smooth? Someone asked her that the other day, and her response was, quote, "Don't smile."

Kim is especially against smiling when it comes to the paparazzi . . . because of how they body-shamed her during her pregnancies. She says, quote, "Before I was always smiling, and so into being out and about.

"After I had the baby, I was like, 'These are the same people that made fun of me, and posted the stories that were so awful, calling me fat for something I couldn't control.' I don't want to smile for them."

**Believe it or not, it might be time to start talking about a possible "Harry Potter" reboot.

Nothing is in the works yet . . . but DANIEL RADCLIFFE was asked about the possibility, and he expects it to happen at some point. He said, quote, "I'm sure there will be some other version of it.

"I know I'm not the last Harry Potter I'm gonna see in my lifetime . . . we've already got a few more." He's talking about Jamie Parker and Gareth Reeves having done the role in the stage play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child".

He added, quote, "The shine [of the original movies] will wear off at some point . . . it'll be interesting [to see] if they reboot them and just do the movies again, or do a series. I'm fascinated to watch."

It's been 18 years since the first movie premiered, but it's only been eight years since the final movie. And with the "Fantastic Beasts" spin-off franchise still in production, it feels like we haven't left the Harry Potter cinematic universe.

**An annual study just found that sitting in traffic costs the average driver 97 hours and $1,348 a YEAR, because of things like wasted gas. That's about eight hours and $112 a month.

Boston is the most congested city in the U.S. again at 164 hours lost to traffic each year. Here are the top ten cities, ranked by how many hours people waste in traffic . . .

1. Boston, 164 hours a year.

2. Washington, D.C., 155 hours.

3. Chicago, 138 hours.

4. Seattle, also 138 hours.

5. New York, 133 hours.

Even though Houston didn't crack the top 10 worst cities, we KNOW how bad it gets here!

**A lot of popular kids cartoons today come from England, including "Thomas and Friends" and "Peppa Pig". And it might be having an unexpected effect on your kids.

Apparently, some parents here in the U.S. say that their kids have started talking with BRITISH ACCENTS because they're mimicking what they hear on those shows.

But if you're worried about your kid having that accent permanently, actual psychologists weighed in and they say that your kid will eventually drop it.

**The NBA's New Orleans Pelicans have a mascot named Pierre Pelican. He's a guy in a bird suit. Simple enough. But they have a secondary mascot who's not that simple. In fact, he's HORRIFYING.

His name is King Cake Baby, and he's a nod to the Mardi Gras tradition of eating King Cakes, with little plastic baby dolls baked inside. He's an oversized baby with a face that'll give you NIGHTMARES.

In fact, the face looks a lot like the mask the killer wears in "Happy Death Day". And so, of course, here comes the lawsuit . . .

The guy who created King Cake Baby says they stole his design for the movie. He believes the first movie made around $200 million, and he wants at least HALF of that. It actually only made $125 million worldwide.

He also wants a judge to stop them from using the mask until they can come to an agreement. But it's probably a little late for that. The sequel "Happy Death Day 2U" comes out on Friday.

**NBC says CARSON DALY has chosen to end "Last Call", which has been airing for 17 years now. He's got a lot going on these days, and wants to have more time to spend with his family.

Carson will continue to host "The Voice" for NBC, in addition to his work on the "Today" show. There's no finale date set, but the "Hollywood Reporter" says that by the time it's done, it will have surpassed 2,000 episodes.

NBC says they will develop a replacement show . . . and there's talk that one possibility might be something hosted by CHELSEA HANDLER, since she has a deal with NBC Universal, but that's just a rumor at this point.

**Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker is known for his extensive shoe and car collections, but just how much will he pay for a new addition?



"I bought a pair of shoes for 30 grand," Tucker said as part of ESPN's new series "The Boardroom" which is hosted by Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant.



While $30,000 shoes would hurt anyone's wallet, Tucker's contract is slated to earn him just under $8 million this season, or about $97,000 per game.

**There's a company called Nightfood and they just created ice cream that apparently helps you SLEEP.

It's VERY different than regular ice cream. I never knew this, but it turns out that regular ice cream is BAD for your sleep . . . mainly because of the sugar or sucralose, and caffeine.

Nightfood's ice cream has extra protein and lots of other amino acids and enzymes that are supposed to help you fall asleep. It's also low-calorie, like Halo Top, with around 320 calories in a pint.

If you're interested, you can buy pints now on their website in eight different flavors . . . and they say they'll be in grocery stores later this year.

**A wire fox terrier from Brazil who's won big in Europe became America's top dog Tuesday night, and was named the top dog at Westminster.



A win from the 7-year-old King was hardly a surprise though.



Wire fox terriers have won 15 times at the nation's most prestigious dog show, far more than any other breed (Scottish terriers, with eight).



A Havanese named Bono came in second among the more than 2,800 dogs who entered this show.

