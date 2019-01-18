96 Second News: Road Closures For This Weekend's Marathon; Gladys Knight To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl

**The Chevron Houston Marathon and the Aramco Half Marathon takes place this Sunday, and before you leave make sure your route won’t be one of the dozens blocked off.



Streets close at 6 a.m., and re-open gradually as runners finish the race. Most streets are expected to be open by 2 p.m.



According to ABC 13, the following streets are some of the most heavily-traveled corridors in Houston affected by the race:



- Washington from Congress to Waugh (all lanes except one westbound curb lane from Franklin to Houston, and one eastbound curb lane from Studemont to Sawyer)



- West Gray/Inwood from Waugh to Kirby



- Kirby (northbound from Inwood to San Felipe, and southbound from San Felipe to Bissonnet



- Post Oak Boulevard northbound from Richmond to San Felipe



- Memorial Drive (westbound from Chimney Rock to 610, and eastbound from 610 to Shepherd)



- Allen Parkway from Shepherd to Bagby



- Montrose from Bissonnet to Main/Mecom Fountain



- Montrose (southbound from Bissonnet to Dallas, and northbound from Dallas to Allen Parkway)



- Avenida de las Americas from Polk to Rusk



- Congress from Crawford to Smith



- Smith from Congress to Franklin

Good luck runners!

**Gladys Knight will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIII, the NFL announced on Thursday, January 17.

“I am proud to use my voice to unite and represent our country in my hometown of Atlanta,” the Empress of Soul, 74, said in a statement. “The NFL recently announced their new social justice platform Inspire Change, and I am honored to be a part of its inaugural year.”

While Knight sings “The Star-Spangled Banner,” deaf activist Aarron Loggins will sign in American Sign Language on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf. He will also sign “America the Beautiful.”

“I hope that this anthem will touch people in a different way,” the R&B legend said in a video released by the NFL on Thursday. “We’ve been singing it forever, but this time I would hope that [people> will feel it so deeply that it will lift them to a higher place. That’s what I feel when I sing this song. This is who we are, this is how we are and this is what we do. Get ready, Atlanta. I’m coming home!”

US WEEKLY

**A New Orleans woman touched JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE's hand, and now she wants to spread the love…for a price.

The woman went to Justin's "Man of the Woods" show at the Smoothie King Center the other night, then posted a picture of her hand, along with this offer:

"For sale, $2.00. Last night I attended the Justin Timberlake concert. He touched this hand FIVE times. If you would like to have a feel it's $2 a touch. Cash only. Will [accept> change."

Obviously she's kidding, right?

WGNO

**Music superstars Camila Cabello and Cardi B are among the first batch of performers announced for the 2019 Grammy Awards.



Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe and Kacey Musgraves will also take the stage during the Feb. 10 event, which will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.



Alicia Keys is set to host the show, which is back for its 61st year.



Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae and Post Malone are all up for album of the year. Others battling for the award are Drake, Brandi Carlile, H.E.R. and the Kendrick Lamar-curated "Black Panther" soundtrack.



Lamar is the top contender with eight nominations, followed by Drake, who is up for seven awards. Carlile and Drake's frequent collaborator, producer Boi-1Da, earned six nods, while Cardi B, Lady Gaga, H.E.R., Maren Morris and Childish Gambino scored five nominations each.

ABC 13

**Most Stuf Oreos Have Arrived and They Are Comically Big

Back in October, Oreo announced they were coming out with new Most Stuf cookies . . . which would have so much cream they'd make Double Stuf look tiny.

Well . . . they weren't lying. Most Stuf Oreos are finally starting to hit stores and they are MASSIVE.

From the pictures, it looks like they've got at least twice as much cream as Double Stuf.

DELISH

Oreo's biggest cookie to date has begun hitting shelves. -- https://t.co/vFLkHRAZWW — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) January 17, 2019

**A guy in Des Moines named Tyler Heep showed up at Iowa Lottery headquarters last week to collect his winnings . . . on a scratcher ticket worth ONE DOLLAR.

Obviously he could have just cashed it at 7-Eleven or something. But he wanted to see what they'd do.

Instead of cash, he asked for a check . . . one of those GIANT checks people get when they win a million bucks, and without even blinking, they actually did it for him.

They printed out a giant check for $1. Then they brought him in the back to take a picture with it in front of the Iowa Lottery Logo.

Tyler says they treated him just like they would have treated a million-dollar winner, and the whole experience was pretty great.

WHO TV

**QUEEN ELIZABETH’s husband PRINCE PHILIP is 97 years old, and yesterday he was out driving a Land Rover, when he got into a HUGE accident.

He hit another car, and FLIPPED OVER. That other car was carrying two women and a baby . . . and thankfully, it seems like everyone will be okay, although one of the women had a broken arm.

Initially, Philip was trapped in his vehicle, and rescuers say he kept shouting about his legs. It's unclear who was at fault . . . but Philip said that he couldn't see because he was, quote, "dazzled by the sun."

When he was pulled from the wreckage, he was "conscious . . . but very, very shocked and shaken."

DAILY MAIL

**KEVIN HART will star in Hasbro's upcoming, live-action "Monopoly" movie…

It's been in development for a decade now, so apparently this is a sign that it's actually getting off the ground.

"Sources" say that the latest storyline is about a woman and her son who use a time-traveling house to rewrite their own family history, and stop a corrupt businessman in the process. But it's unclear if that's still the plan.

DEADLINE

**New in Theaters:

1. "Glass" (PG-13)

The latest from M. Night Shyamalan is a sequel to two of his previous movies . . . the 2000 superhero movie "Unbreakable" and the 2016 horror thriller "Split".

The movie starts out with Bruce Willis' character from "Unbreakable" hunting James McAvoy's character from "Split". From there, it plays out as a psychological thriller with Sarah Paulson trying to convince them and fellow patient Samuel L. Jackson that superheroes don't exist.

**Mariah Carey is suing her former personal assistant, calling her an extortionist.



The pop superstar is accusing her former assistant of betrayal and blackmail.



The 48-year-old says Lianna Azarian secretly filmed her during personal activities and then threatened to release them if she didn't pay her $8 million.



Attorneys for Azarian say the lawsuit is only a distraction since she filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the singer.

ABC 13