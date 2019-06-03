96 Second News: Robert Pattinson Officially New 'Batman'; Khloe Kardashian Went To Prom With A Fan

**It's official: ROBERT PATTINSON is your new Batman. Warner Brothers has confirmed that he'll star in the upcoming movie "The Batman", which is thankfully NOT going to be another origin story.

Director Matt Reeves, who stepped in after BEN AFFLECK bolted, calls it a "defining" and "very personal" story about Batman, if that means anything to you. It's due out in June of 2021.

Affleck was originally supposed to both direct AND star in the movie.

**Someone in North Carolina is waking up a multi-millionaire. They matched all six numbers in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, June 1 were 6, 15, 34, 45 and 52. The Powerball was 8 and the Power Play was 2X.

Two tickets sold in Texas are worth at least $50,000.

On Friday night, numbers were drawn for the $444 million Mega Millions jackpot. Though there were Match 5 winners in New Jersey and New York, no one matched all six numbers. That jackpot now stands at an estimated $475 million ahead of the next drawing on Tuesday.

**Fergie has filed for divorce nearly two years after she and estranged husband Josh Duhamel announced their split.

According to US Weekly, Fergie submitted the paperwork in Pasadena, California, on Friday. The pair, who wed in January 2009 after four years of dating, share 5-year-old son Axl.

Fergie and Josh confirmed their breakup back in September 2017 saying, “With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year.”

**"Godzilla: King of the Monsters" Won the Box Office, But It Made Less Than Expected

"Godzilla: King of the Monsters" won the box office this weekend, but its $49 million opening weekend was down from the early estimates of $60- to $65 million. The previous "Godzilla" movie opened with $93.2 million in 2014.

The Elton John movie "Rocketman" also debuted in the Top 3 with $25 million. Here's the Top 5:

1. NEW: "Godzilla: King of the Monsters", $49 million

2. "Aladdin", $42.3 million. Up to $185 million in its 2nd week.

3. NEW: "Rocketman", $25 million

4. NEW: "Ma", $18.3 million

5. "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum", $11.1 million. Up to $125.8 million in its 3rd week.

**Khloé Kardashian went to prom with one of her fans over the weekend…

His name is Narbeh, and he posted photos from the glamorous evening on Instagram on Friday. He captioned the collage of pics, “Ohhh wait…. y’all didn’t know i pulled up with koko as my prom date”

Kardashian wore a gorgeous in a long-sleeve black gown with cutouts and a sleek ponytail.

Narbeh and Khloe also took several videos while en route to the soiree. “Tonight was so special to me,” he wrote of one Instagram Story clip with Kardashian. “Took my baby @khloekardashian to prom with me!"

**Apple is reportedly planning on KILLING iTunes, which has been around for 18 years now. The announcement could come as early as today at the company's annual World Wide Developer Conference.

Of course, this does NOT mean that Apple is going to stop selling digital content, and delete everything you already purchased.

They're just breaking up iTunes into SEPARATE apps for music, podcasts, TV, movies, books, and so on. There will probably be a big redesign, but other than that, it'll be the same stuff, just with a new presentation.

A lot of people have been urging Apple to do this for a while, because over the years they've packed EVERYTHING into iTunes, and it's just become a mess.

**Vanessa Lachey and La La Anthony are the newest cast members to join Fox’s BH90210 reboot.

Vanessa shared a photo of herself along with the original cast member with the caption, “My NEW JOB has a pretty iconic zip code!!! I am still pinching myself that I get to join this incredible cast & play Jason Priestley’s wife. This show was EVERYTHING to me in the 90’s! Now excuse me while I continue doing my happy dance while rockin’ out to this song!!!”

Deadline reports that Vanessa will play Jason Priestley’s fictional spouse and a top PR executive named Camille.

**There's a high school principal who's going viral right now for PLAGIARIZING his graduation speech. Ken DeMoss is the principal at Parkersburg High School in West Virginia, and when he spoke at graduation last week, he plagiarized his speech from . . . Ashton Kutcher.

Back in 2013, Ashton Kutcher gave a surprisingly inspirational speech at the Teen Choice Awards, and this guy ripped it off.

He structured his speech like Ashton . . . used a lot of the same phrases, clichés, and examples about the importance of respecting hard work and being smart . . . and even ended with the same Steve Jobs quote and by saying "I love you guys."

Well . . . one of the students at the school realized her principal had just ripped off Ashton Kutcher. So she edited together a YouTube video of the two speeches.

Once it started going viral, the principal offered a statement. In between comments about how he's a, quote, "man of faith," with three master's degrees, he admits he HAS seen Ashton's speech and borrowed quite a bit from it.

He also says, quote, "It was never my intent to take credit for what I said" . . . and noted he didn't get paid extra to give the speech.

**Ken Jennings might not be able to call himself the highest-winning "Jeopardy!" player in history for much longer, as reigning champ James Holzhauer keeps on winning.



As of Sunday, June 2, Jennings still holds that record, with $2,520,700 in regular-season winnings. Holzhauer though, is a close second, with $2,382,583 in the bank and counting.

That leaves Holzhauer only $138,117 away from Jennings' record.



Jennings still has a sizeable lead over Holzhauer in terms of consecutive games won. In 2004, Jennings won 74 straight games, while Holzhauer has only won 31 as of June 2.

**The Warriors beat the Raptors last night 109-104. That evens the series at one game apiece. Game Three will take place Wednesday in Oakland.