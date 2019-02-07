96 Second News: The Rock Says He Was Originally Supposed To Host The Oscars; Ariana Grande Backs Out Of Grammys

**THE ROCK says HE was the original choice to host the "Oscars", but he couldn't because he was too busy with the "Jumanji" sequel. Which is weird, since they settled on KEVIN HART, who's also in that movie.

He adds, quote, "The Academy and I were super bummed but maybe one day down the road."

Maybe The Rock was busier because he was a producer on the flick? Who knows.

**ARIANA GRANDE is on billboards promoting this weekend's "Grammys" . . . but she's not even going to be there. She just backed out of the show, and it IS personal.

Sources tell "Variety" that Ariana felt "insulted" after producers refused to let her perform "7 Rings", the latest single from her album "Thank U, Next", which comes out Friday . . . two days before the Grammys.

They eventually agreed to let her do it in a medley, but for whatever reason they wanted to choose the other songs. They weren't being so demanding with the other performers, so Ariana backed out. She hasn't commented.

**The Unicode Consortium is a nonprofit that runs a bunch of different standards for the Internet. And no one really paid attention to them until a few years ago . . . when we found out they control EMOJIS.

They just announced 230 new emojis that should roll out to your phone sometime later in the year. Here are some highlights . . .

1. A yawning face.

2. Lots of emojis focused on disabilities, including a deaf person, people in wheelchairs, blind people using walking canes, Seeing Eye dogs, and mechanical arms and legs.

3. New animals, including the flamingo, sloth, and skunk.

4. New foods, including a waffle, butter, onions, and a juice box.

5. A drop of blood . . .

6. And a hand making a pinching gesture . . .

**There's a chance that the new "Avengers: Endgame" movie could be THREE HOURS LONG.

That's the current runtime, and yes, it could change. But directors Joe and Anthony Russo say Disney is fine with releasing a three-hour movie, if that's what it takes.

They say they've screened the movie for audiences four times now, and the first three times, nobody got up to go to the bathroom.

They also said, quote, "This is a culmination film of 22 movies, it's a lot of storytelling to work into it. . . . it just requires a certain amount of real estate. This one, in particular, feels like three hours' worth of real estate."

**"The Simpsons" aren’t going anywhere. Fox just renewed it for TWO more seasons . . . the show's 31st and 32nd. And by the end of that 32nd in 2021, it'll have aired 713 episodes, which is insane.

And there's no indication that these are the last two . . . so who knows. Believe it or not, it's still drawing a significant audience.

This season it's averaging 4.1 million viewers, but that number increases to 7.5 million per episode when you include delayed viewing and steaming.

In the early '90s, "The Simpsons" was drawing more than 20 million per episode. And it continued with at least 10 million through Season 16 in 2004 and 2005, which was now 14 years ago.

**The Houston Sports Awards presented by Insperity were held last night at the Hilton Americas downtown, and we had so much fun being there!

The Harris County - Houston Sports Authority created the awards show to celebrate the most accomplished athletes, coaches, teams, contributors & moments in the Houston Sports Community.



**Former Texas Longhorn and NFL quarterback Vince Young is breaking his silence after he was caught driving while intoxicated in Fort Bend County last weekend.



Young was arrested early Monday morning near Missouri City and charged with DWI.



Wednesday evening, Young responded to the arrest on Twitter and said he was going to do everything he can to "make sure this never happens again."