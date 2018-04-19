96 Second News: Rockets And Astros Win Last Night; Kanye West's Tweets Turning Into Book

The Houston Rockets dominated the Minnesota Timberwolves 102-82 last night, and now they are 2-0 in this first round playoff series.

Chris Paul lead the Rockets with 27 points. Gerald Green came off the bench to add 21 points, and James Harden had a “quiet night,” scoring just 12 points.

Houston heads to Minnesota for games 3 and 4. Game 3 is set for Saturday night.

Before the game, the Rockets observed a moment of silence for Barbara Bush, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 92.

Speaking of Houston sports…

Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings and the Houston Astros scored six runs in the seventh to beat the Seattle Mariners 7-1 on Wednesday night.

And one more little Astros nugget: Jose Altuve and Orbit are now part of a giant mural at Houston’s FM Kitchen and Bar. Houston artist Donkee Boy put the finishing touches on the painting, and he'll be adding Altuve's face to the front of the Minute Maid Park train, along with the World Series trophy.

**President George H.W. Bush issued a statement yesterday on the passing of his wife Barbara, who died the day before.

He said, quote, "I always knew Barbara was the most beloved woman in the world, and in fact I used to tease her that I had a complex about that fact.

"But the truth is the outpouring of love and friendship being directed at The Enforcer is lifting us all up. We have faith she is in heaven, and we know life will go on . . . as she would have it. So cross the Bushes off your worry list."

George turns 94 in June. He and Barbara were married for 73 YEARS.

The day Barbara died, his office said he held her hand all day and was, quote, "at her side when [she> left this good Earth."

Herewith a statement from former President @GeorgeHWBush. pic.twitter.com/USSq5RkD4g — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 18, 2018

**Khloé Kardashian has a lot of decisions to make. Not only is the new mom’s relationship status with Tristan Thompson up in the air amid reports that he cheated during her pregnancy, but her family is pushing for her to return to Los Angeles with her newborn daughter, True.

A source told Us Weekly, “Khloé has promised her mom, sisters, Rob and friends that she will absolutely be returning to Los Angeles with True after Tristan’s team is done with the NBA playoffs. She is absolutely not even thinking about her relationship with Tristan. The primary concern Khloé has is that Tristan and True are bonding.”

A second source tells Us that “nothing has been decided” about where Khloe will live in a month or two or regarding her relationship status with Thompson.

“She has not broken things off with Tristan though,” the insider said. “This is all still very new and no decisions have been made.

​

**Kanye West returned to Twitter yesterday with a lengthy rant about originality and explained how his tweets are actually the “book” he previously revealed he was writing.

“when you first wake up don’t hop right on the phone or the internet or even speak to anyone for even up to an hour if possible. Just be still and enjoy your own imagination. It’s better than any movie. You have the best ideas. Other people’s opinions are usually more distractive than informative. Follow your own vision. base your actions on love. Do things you love and if you don’t absolutely love something stop doing it as soon as you can.”

West then clarified that the philosophy book he told The Hollywood Reporter that he was writing…is actually his Twitter feed.

“oh by the way this is my book that I’m writing in real time,” he wrote. “No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive.”

oh by the way this is my book that I'm writing in real time. No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 18, 2018

**People's Beautiful Issue has a new (gender-neutral) name and a new cover star: Pink.



Alecia Moore (better known as Pink) said of her parenting style, "I believe in affection. I believe in needs being met and faith being implemented, and I believe in letting your kids know they can count on you, and that you'll be there."



Willow Sage, who is 6, and Jameson Moon, who is 15 months, posed for the cover with their mom.

People's Jess Cagle explained the name change in an editorial for the magazine.

"This year we're renaming it 'The Beautiful Issue' - to make clear that the issue is not a beauty contest. Nothing else has changed. As always it will feature beautiful women (and a few men) of all shapes, sizes and colors, and it will celebrate the most beautiful qualities of all: strength, humanity and artistry.”

**Yesterday the Houston Zoo welcomed a new family member. They shared photos and video of a tiny red river hoglet born at one of its most popular habitats. The hoglet was born April 9 to mom Vidalia.

So far the little one doesn't have a name yet, but is one of several red river hogs that live in the Gorillas of the African Forest exhibit alongside two troops of western lowland gorillas.

The newborn and mom join two adult hogs, Neptune and Luna, plus 1-year-old females Artemis and Ophelia. Adult red river hogs can weigh up to 255 pounds.

**A former beauty pageant star is joining a Houston news station as a reporter.

Former Miss Nebraska 2009 Brittany Jeffers left her position with Dallas' CBS to join KPRC 2, the station confirmed.

"I've had the privilege to work with some of the most talented people I know and do what I love; share your stories. It'll be bittersweet to leave DFW but I'm choosing to head to Houston and excited to be with my fiancé," Jeffers wrote on Facebook March 25.

Jeffers received an Emmy for her work on the weekend and evening news shifts, and

placed in the top 10 of the Miss America 2010 pageant.

**Pink Starburst are pretty well known as the most popular Starburst...obviously...

A brand new pink Starburst CLOTHING LINE just launched yesterday. And this isn't just the Starburst logo slapped on some crappy t-shirts . . . they teamed up with Erin Robertson, who won season 15 of "Project Runway", to design the stuff.

The collection includes things like a $45 sweatshirt that says, "I am a pink Starburst" . . . a $140 pink denim jacket with a graphic of a mouth eating a pink Starburst . . . and a $650 neon sign that says, "You are a pink Starburst."

If you're interested, you can buy the clothes at YouAreAPinkStarburst.com. And don't worry, nothing is sold out.

**Julie Bowen used to enjoy showing off her giant granny panties on the "Modern Family" set, just to torment Sofia Vergara…and Sofia would tell her, quote, "Please, dress like a woman. Why do you dress like a boy? Disgusting."

Well, Sofia has an underwear line called Eby, and she started sneaking THONGS into Julie's dressing room.

Julie says, quote, "I thought the wardrobe department was leaving them for me, because they always leave you a thong, because that's what you’re supposed to be wearing under the skirt. And then one day I realize it's Sofia's underwear line."

Sofia told her she needed someone with a "really tiny butt" to try the small size and tell her how it fit. And Sofia's trickery WORKED. Julie says she wears them now, under her skirts . . . and they're great.

**Nicholas Cage is 54 years old, and he's been in about 583 movies. But don't expect him to be like Christopher Plummer . . . and continue offering up critically-acclaimed films well into his 80s.

Because Nic says he's going to hang it up in a few years. Quote, "Right now, I'm primarily a film performer, and I'm gonna continue doing that for three or four more years, and then I'd like to focus more on directing."

To date, he's only directed ONE movie . . . a 2002 movie called "Sonny" that starred James Franco as a male prostitute whose pimp is his MOTHER.

But don't get TOO upset about this yet. Back in 2006 . . . 12 years ago . . . Nic talked about cutting back on acting to pursue other interests, and we know how that has panned out.