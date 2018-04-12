96 Second News: The Rockets Announce Playoff Schedule; Khloe Kardahsian's Response To Cheating Scandal

**The Houston Rockets have announced their playoffs schedule after falling to the Sacramento Kings last night with a score of 96-83. Here's what the playoffs look like:

**Today is National Grilled Cheese Day, and according to a new survey, only 13% of Americans DON'T like grilled cheese sandwiches. 87% said they do, and it's our SECOND favorite cheesy food behind pizza, but ahead of macaroni and cheese and cheeseburgers.

Our five favorite cheeses to use on a grilled cheese are cheddar, American, Swiss, provolone, and pepper jack. And half of us like to use at least TWO different types when we make a grilled cheese.

Another new survey also revealed just how much we love cheese in general:

87% of people in that survey said they'd rather give up either coffee, chocolate, or booze before cutting cheese out of their diet.

90% would eat cheese multiple times every day if it wasn't bad for them.

And 66% said that if the area they live in suddenly BANNED cheese, they'd move.

**Heinz has a product over seas called "Mayochup," which is a mix of ketchup and mayonnaise. It's been on sale for a few years, but it's just starting to get major attention.

Now . . . that combo of ketchup and mayo is pretty familiar to us over here. We have lots of other names for it: Fry sauce, Big Mac sauce, Thousand Island, Russian dressing, burger sauce, and cocktail sauce, just off the top of my head.

But that's not enough. We want THIS sauce. And Heinz knows it, so they're attempting a pretty ambitious viral stunt.

They put up a Twitter poll yesterday that says, quote, "Want Mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for 'yes' and we'll release it to you saucy Americans."

**"Black Panther" was a box office phenomenon . . . but it looks like it's about to be crushed under the heels of "Avengers: Infinity War".

With two weeks to go before it opens, the new "Avengers" is selling TWICE as many tickets as "Black Panther" was at this point. It's also selling more tickets than the last SEVEN Marvel movies COMBINED . . .

Those seven are "Black Panther", "Thor: Ragnarok", "Spider-Man: Homecoming", "Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2", "Doctor Strange", "Captain America: Civil War", and "Ant-Man".

Of course, basically every character from all those movies is IN the new "Avengers" . . . so they're kind of helping it overtake their own films.

"Infinity War" is expected to surpass $200 million in its opening weekend. Only five movies have done that so far: "Black Panther", the original "Avengers", "Jurassic World", and the new "Star Wars" flicks, "The Last Jedi" and "The Force Awakens".

"Black Panther" is currently the #1 superhero movie in America, with $667 million. But it sounds like that record may not hold.

**Mariah Carey reveals in the new issue of "People" magazine that she suffers from bipolar disorder. She was diagnosed in 2001 . . . and she only recently started getting help.

She says, quote, "Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me. It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn't do that anymore.

"I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love . . . writing songs and making music."

Mariah is battling her disease with a combination of therapy and medication, and it seems to be working. And she hopes that she can inspire others by coming forward.

She says, quote, "I'm hopeful we can get to a place where the stigma is lifted from people going through anything alone. It can be incredibly isolating. It does not have to define you and I refuse to allow it to define me or control me."

**Tristan Thompson wasn’t exactly well received during his last basketball game of the season before playoffs on Wednesday, April 11, after he allegedly cheated on girlfriend Khloé Kardashian.

According to US WEEKLY, Tristan was booed and jeered by attendees as his team went head-to-head against the New York Knicks at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Thompson’s name wasn’t announced when he came into the game in the first quarter, but as soon as his face was shown on the big screen there were audible boos. “Everyone in the stadium could hear it,” an attendee tells Us. “Tristan must have heard, but didn’t change his expression.”

One fan was also shown in a photo on social media holding up a “We Love Khloe” sign.

Khloe has been rumored by TMZ to have started having a few early contractions, not sure whether the stress of all this had anything to do with it. Her only response on social media to this whole cheating scandal so far was a single “strong arm” emoji posted to her Instagram account.

**Months after teasing on Instagram that her first album in six years is coming, Christina Aguilera has settled on a May release date. “It’s mostly pop with some R&B sounds,” a source reveals.

And Christina will make sure the project gets plenty of attention. “She’s in talks with the Billboard Music Awards to make her first big appearance in years,” when the show airs on NBC on May 20, the source says. Aguilera is also in negotiations “for multiple radio summer shows, like Wango Tango,” adds the source. “Her team is in full-on planning mode.”

The former Voice judge may also be working on a new look to go with her comeback. In March, she was nearly unrecognizable without makeup on the cover of Paper magazine. “I’m a girl that likes a beat face,” the normally made-up singer confessed in the interview as the fresh-faced pics showed off her freckles and blue eyes.

**Comedy Central hasn't done a roast since Rob Lowe two years ago . . . but they're doing one for Bruce Willis this summer.

Bruce joked, quote, "This ain't the first time I'll be tied to a chair and held hostage by a group of humorless [A-holes> for a couple hours." There's no word who the roasters will be . . . and the specific airdate is yet to be determined.​