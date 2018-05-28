96 Second News: The Rockets Fall To The Golden State Warriors; Justin Timberlake And JJ Watt Make Houston Rounds

**The NBA Finals start on Thursday, and in sad news, the Houston Rockets will not be playing in them. The Golden State Warriors beat us last night with a final score of 101-92.

It was a sad, sad night folks. But even though we are sad the Rockets aren't advancing...what a season! We are so proud of our team, and will get them next year!

For the fourth straight year, it'll be the Cavs vs the Warriors. The Warriors won two of the previous three years.

The Warriors and Cavs join the Lakers, Celtics, and Heat as the only NBA teams to reach four straight Finals . . . and this is the FIRST time in the four major sports that the same two teams met in the championship in four straight seasons.

**Justin Timberlake stopped by a hospital in the Santa Fe, Texas, area on Friday, May 25, to visit victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting.

JT spent time with student Sarah Salazar, who was one of the survivors of the May 18 shooting in which 13 were injured and 10 were killed. Salazar’s mom, Sonia Lopez, shared a sweet photo of her daughter posing with Timberlake, and the duo were all smiles. “Justin Timberlake visited Sarah Salazar this morning and brought her a gift,” Lopez wrote on Facebook on Friday, May 25.

Justin had performed his first of two shows in Houston for his Man of the Woods tour Friday, and hen he shared an Instagram photo and captioned it: “Texas Strong. Round two tonight, Houston. Let’s get it.”

JJ Watt also stopped by the hospital to see some of the survivors, including Salazar, just days after pledging that he would pay for the funerals of those who died during the tragedy.

Cheers to good times with great friends and the beautiful city of Houston. @jtimberlake pic.twitter.com/93a6j6cL70 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 26, 2018

**The new season of "The Bachelorette" with Arie Luyendyke's runner up, began last night with a 2 hour premiere on ABC. The 28 men will fight for Becca's love on the 14th season of the show, and interestingly enough, there are no guys from Texas this season.

Here's a look at what ABC is promising for this season: "This season, romantic and adventurous dates will test the men's perseverance in pursuing their romantic objective, along with fun, exciting and exotic dates that will elicit real and raw passions. Serious decisions await Becca on which four men's families she will meet. Then, the final three men journey to exotic Chiang Mai, Thailand, for intimate overnight dates. Will the future hold a Cinderella ending for the Bachelorette?"

As far as a recap from last night’s episode, Becca gave her first impression rose to Garrett, who she said reminded her of home and would fit in great with her family. The duo also shared their first kiss.

At the rose ceremony, Becca sent Chase, Kamil, Joe, Christian, Darius and Grant home, leaving 21 men to fight for her final rose.

"The Bachelorette" airs Mondays, 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

Becca’s journey continues! Retweet if you’ll be joining us next week for #TheBachelorette

-- pic.twitter.com/6Y28nrJnEs — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 29, 2018

**"Solo: A Star Wars Story" made $85 million from Friday to Sunday, and another $18 million on Memorial Day to bring its holiday weekend total up to $103 million.

That's considerably lower than Disney and Lucasfilm were hoping for, and the movie isn't really much of a hit overseas, either. Is the public starting to reach a "Star Wars" saturation point, or was there something unappealing about THIS story in particular? Here’s the four-day Top 5:

1. NEW: "Solo: A Star Wars Story", $103 million.

2. "Deadpool 2", $55 million. Up to $219.7 million in its 2nd week.

3. "Avengers: Infinity War", $21.2 million. Up to $626.4 million in its 5th week.

4. "Book Club", $12.5 million. Up to $34.9 million in its 2nd week.

5. "Life of the Party", $6.9 million. Up to $40.9 million in its 3rd week.

**In honor of his infamous song "Gin and Juice," rap icon Snoop Dogg is now a world recorder holder for making the largest paradise cocktail.



The rapper was performing at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival on Saturday. Snoop Dogg, hip-hop singer Warren G and "Top Chef" winner Michael Voltaggio were seen on stage making the world's largest gin and juice that was certified by Guinness.

The crew filled a vessel that stood five feet tall and three feet wide with 180 bottles of gin, according to the Mercury News. The juice was donated by Whole Foods.



Snoop Dogg's "Gin and Juice" was produced by Dr. Dre in 1993. The song was a part of the artist's multi-platinum album "Doggystyle."

**Grab the pillow and blanket. A new study shows that sleeping in on weekends are actually good for you.



Researchers say getting more sleep on Saturday and Sunday morning may extend your life.



According to a new study published in the Journal of Sleep Research, nearly 44,000 people were tested over a 13-year period during the findings.



Researchers say those who slept in on weekend, but got less sleep during the week had the same mortality rate as those we get seven hours of sleep per night.

**Schlitterbahn water park is rolling out a special deal for the military and first responders.



Starting today, members of the military, police officers, firefighters and EMTs can get into the park for free as a salute to troops and public safety officers.



They will need to show their military ID or proof of employment. If they are married or have children, their family members can get a discount of 50 percent off.



This comes as the park hosts American Heroes Week, which will run until Sunday.

**Former President George H.W. Bush was admitted to Southern Maine Health Care Sunday afternoon after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.



A statement was released from the former president's spokesperson Jim McGrath around 1 p.m. The 41st president of the United States is 93 years old.



"President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care (@SMHCHealth) today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort."



Bush was recently hospitalized in Houston after contracting an infection. He was released and traveled to Maine to spend the summer.

**Ice cream lovers, mark your calendars! You can get a scoop of ice cream for $1.50 from Baskin Robbins on May 31.



The ice creamery continues its promotion, as it has with the other months with 31 days.



The one-day offer is good for one scoop of any of its 31 original flavors.



The chain says participation varies among stores, so you'll have to check ahead with the nearest location. You'll be able to find your nearest Baskin-Robbins at this website.



Waffle cones and other toppings are extra, and the offer does not apply to sundaes.