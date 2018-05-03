96 Second News: The Rockets Fall To The Utah Jazz In Game 2; Details On The Royal Wedding Carriage Ride

**Under pressure to go up 2-0, the Houston Rockets just couldn't keep up with the Utah Jazz and lost last night’s game 118-106.



James Harden led all scorers with 32 points. Chris Paul added 23 points. Clint Capela contributed 21 points to go with 11 rebounds.

The Western Conference semifinal series moves on to Salt Lake City tied 1-1.

Series tied 1-1. Off to Utah for Game 3. #RunAsOne -- pic.twitter.com/kdlguIW4Xi — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 3, 2018

**Royal officials say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen an open-topped Ascot Landau from the royal carriage collection to use in their wedding procession.



The couple's office said Wednesday that after their May 19 wedding the newlyweds will take the carriage, pulled by four horses, from Windsor Castle through the town center and back for their reception.



Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of the town west of London to see them.



Kensington Palace says the couple hopes it "will be a memorable moment for everyone who has gathered together in Windsor to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day."



If it rains, the couple will use the Scottish State Coach, which has a glass roof.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have selected the Ascot Landau carriage for their procession through Windsor Town after their wedding on May 19th. pic.twitter.com/uR9bKgqmiX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2018

**It appears United Airlines is taking a cue from the Lone Star State for its new in-flight menu. Starting May 1, the Chicago-based airline will make Texas-inspired breakfast tacos available to passengers via its Choice Menu.



"Inspired by the exciting street food and food truck trends across the country," United is offering two egg and chicken chorizo tacos for $8.99. "We're still thinking Austin might have a leg-up on United, but TBD," said Conde Nast Traveler of the news.

**Today is National Paranormal Day, so here are some results from a new survey. It turns out that this country is WAY more into ghosts than you might guess . . .

1. Four out of five people believe in ghosts. 45% say they believe even though they've never seen one . . . and 35% say they believe BECAUSE they've seen one.

2. 90% of people say they're scared of at least one paranormal phenomenon.

3. 12% think the government knows more about aliens than it's telling us.

4. And finally, 4% think their house is haunted.

**A new survey found the average worker is "disengaged" 26% of the time. So about a quarter of the average workday is spent slacking off . . . taking bathroom breaks . . . and doing things like browsing social media.

And 1 in 5 people partially blame their BOSS for it. 19% said they'd be more engaged at work if they had a better boss.

When people were asked what would make them slack off less, a better boss was the sixth most popular answer.

The top five answers were better perks . . . more challenging work . . . less red tape . . . a LIGHTER workload . . . and more work outings or team-building activities. (It's not clear why getting a raise wasn't one of the options.)

People in L.A., Miami, and New York admitted to slacking off the MOST. And the cities with the least amount of slacking are Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, and Charlotte.

**HBO has renewed “Westworld” for a third season, the network announced on Tuesday.

“It’s been an extraordinary pleasure to work with the exceptionally talented Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, as well as their gifted cast and crew,” said HBO programming boss Casey Bloys. “From the inspired storytelling to the incredible visuals, we are so excited to see where the next chapter will take us.”

The series, which kicked off its second season just last month, stars Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris and James Marsden.

The season 2 premiere episode, titled “Journey Into the Night” debuted on April 22 to an unremarkable 2.1 million linear viewers, down slightly from the first season finale. Season 1 averaged 13.2 million viewers, and scored 22 nominations at last year’s Emmy Awards.

**Whether it's the one in the Rice Village, the one in Meyerland or the location at the Galleria, Sephora is giving us another reason to come on in...the store is now transforming into a mini spa. This month, 100 stores around the U.S. will begin offering 30-minute facials to clean out pores and hydrate skin. And the best part is that the treatments are complimentary with any $75 purchase.

It’s called the PERK Hydrating Facial, and the service offers customers a full skin work-up in a super fast and convenient setting.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Sephora on the next generation of skincare,” HydraFacial CEO Clint Carnell said in a statement. “The partnership makes on-the-go skincare treatments more accessible than ever. Clients that experience the PERK Hydrating Facial will leave Sephora with an instant glow.”

**Charlie Sheen Owes the IRS $5 Million

At the moment, it would appear that Charlie Sheen is doing the opposite of winning . . . because he owes $5 million in unpaid taxes from 2015. That's the year he revealed he was HIV-positive.

Charlie was the highest-paid actor on TV, making $1.8 million per episode of "Two and a Half Men" . . . until he was fired in 2011. That's when he officially became a WARLOCK with TIGER BLOOD . . . and we all know how that turned out.

He made decent money on his next show, "Anger Management", but it was still a fraction of his previous salary. This past February, he put his Beverly Hills estate on the market for $10 million.

**Eight years after calling it quits on MTV’s The Hills, Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera are giving it another go. “They are definitely back together,” a source confirms in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The pair — who hung out at the 2018 Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California, April 28 — “were low-key” at first, the insider adds, but as the party went on, they “gradually started to get more coupley.” Cabrera and The Hills alum, who were linked in 2010, decided to end their then four-month romance because things between them “weren’t going smoothly.”

The news comes months after Audrina’s ugly split from estranged husband Corey Bohan, whom she was married to for 10 months. (They share daughter Kirra, 22 months.)

**How does a free movie ticket sound?



You can get a free ticket to see any movie you'd like. All you have to do is drink from the Coca-Cola Freestyle dispenser at AMC Theatres.



You buy two drinks and get one free ticket.



Just make sure to download the free Coca-Cola Freestyle app and scan the barcode on the machine at participating theaters.



The offer ends on May 31.

**If you're planning to celebrate with friends on Cinco de Mayo, Lyft is offering you an incentive to take a sober ride.



Starting Saturday, May 5, Texans can claim a free ride (up to $10) here.



Lyft says it is launching a new initiative called Sober Rides, TX with the support of the Texas Municipal Police Association.



In a news release from Lyft, the TMPA is quoted as follows:



"Recent data shows that Texas led the nation in traffic fatalities, with alcohol impaired drivers contributing to 44 percent of these deaths," said Kevin Lawrence, executive director of Texas Municipal Police Association. "We are grateful for Lyft's leadership in helping the more than 27,000 local, county and state law enforcement officers we represent across Texas keep our citizens safe."



Lyft says it will make an initial investment of $50,000 in the program with the hope that it will only gain more support throughout Texas communities in the future.

**On Wednesday's episode of The Price Is Right, Lisa Beverley, mother of former Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley, absolutely cleaned up.

By the end of the show, Lisa had won the Showcase Showdown and was going home with $41,000 worth of cash and prizes, including two cars.

Of course she was excited, but her son seemed even more pumped. The current Los Angeles Clipper tweeted: "I'm hyped like it was a playoff game!!!"

It wasn't just like a playoff game though -- Lisa's day on The Price is Right was more like an entire championship run.

She started by winning her first segment, "Let 'em Roll," on the final die to win a car. She then followed it up by spinning the big wheel and landing on the $1 spot to win $1,000.

What made this moment spectacular was that the guy who spun before her had landed on .95 so she NEEDED to land on $1. What I'm saying is: Lisa has the clutch gene.

Look at my man's reaction to Lisa hitting that spin: DEVASTATED.

In the Showcase Showdown, Lisa passed on a home bar, a trip to New Orleans, and a "little Toyota." In her showcase, Lisa bid $22,000 on a trip to Madagascar and a Hyundai Elantra.

Wow is all I can say is wow!!! She really won!!! I’m hyped like it was a playoff game!!! @NBAonTNT https://t.co/wiApJDjXpo — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 2, 2018

Caption this -- spin below ... pic.twitter.com/1l6MmB3f6I — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) May 2, 2018

**Will Ferrel and Molly Shannon will do live commentary of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding for HBO on May 19th. And they'll do it as their "broadcast legend" characters Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan.

Cord and Tish also "hosted" this year's Rose Parade on Amazon. Tim Meadows and other special guests will join them.

