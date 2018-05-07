96 Second News: Rockets Get A WIN Last Night; Bill Murray Helps With Couple's Gender Reveal

**Chris Paul had 27 points and 12 rebounds while James Harden scored 24 points to power the Houston Rockets to a 100-87 win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night, taking a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series.

Clint Capela, the anchor of the Houston defense, had 12 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks, one of which featured a Dikembe Mutombo-like finger wag in the fourth quarter.

Rockets play again on Tuesday night at 7p, so game 5 is here in Houston.

RT to join the squad in celebrating @CapelaClint's -- Game 4!



➡️ "Capela has been a significant force."

➡️ "He absolutely owned the paint." pic.twitter.com/fA3RDOk3fO — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 7, 2018

**Bill Murray recently helped a couple do their baby's gender reveal during a golf tournament he hosted.

The couple had a golf ball that would burst when it was hit, revealing either pink or blue powder. They didn't plan on Bill hitting it . . . he just happened to be there, and agreed to do the honors.

The powder was BLUE, by the way, so it's gonna be a boy. The mother said that Bill told her it was his first gender reveal.

**Justify the horse won in the 2018 Kentucky Derby over the weekend, and netted $1.24 million for his team on Saturday. A woman in Texas nearly matched that total after correctly predicting five winners from Derby day.

ABC News reported the woman placed an $18 bet on the results of five races Sunday, including the Kentucky Derby. When Justify crossed the finish line first in the Run for the Roses, the woman collected $1.2 million at Retama Park in Salem, Texas.

A Retama Park spokesperson said "It's extremely rare. To bet that little amount of money and win $1.2 million is unheard of. In fact, it's the first time it's happened at Retama."

**"Avengers: Infinity War" made $112.5 million in its second weekend, which was more than enough to stay at #1. It's also the second-biggest second weekend of all time, behind "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". "Avengers" also crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide faster than any movie ever.

The "Overboard" remake starring ANNA FARIS opened in second with $14.8 million. Sadly for Anna, she had to watch her ex-husband, CHRIS "STAR LORD" PRATT, stomp all over her latest flick. Here's this week's Top 10 . . .

1. "Avengers: Infinity War", $112.5 million. Up to $450.8 million in its 2nd week.

2. NEW: "Overboard", $14.8 million.

3. "A Quiet Place", $7.6 million. Up to $159.9 million in its 5th week.

4. "I Feel Pretty", $4.9 million. Up to $37.8 million in its 3rd week.

5. "Rampage", $4.6 million. Up to $84.8 million in its 4th week.

**Kendall Jenner has apologized after posting a photo of herself that accidentally blurred out a nearby billboard advertising country artist Kacey Musgrave's new album.

Kendall posted a photo of herself on a rooftop in New York City wearing a thong, a bra, and rollers in her hair. It's captioned, "Heat wave."

Well, the photo also happened to show a billboard on a nearby building that was advertising Kacey's new album, "Golden Hour". But the billboard was totally BLURRED out. As in Kendall blurred it our so you couldn’t read the album adverstisement.

Kacey saw it and reposted it . . . and this time she blurred out Kendall's face. According to "People", the only reason Kendall's original pic looked like that is because of the "portrait mode's blur photo feature." It wasn't on purpose.

Either way, once Kendall got wind of it she hit up Twitter to do damage control.

She wrote, "Yoooo, I was working all day and didn't edit this photo. Kacey is literally my [effin'> favorite. 'Space Cowboy', 'I Miss You', 'Keep It To Yourself', 'Follow Your Arrow'. Bangers. Ask anyone of my homies. I die for her."

heat wave A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Aww..thanks @KendallJenner -- It’s allll good! https://t.co/7fPqQzSONC — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) May 4, 2018

**The "American Idol" top seven performed twice for last night's round of competition: One song will come from the year they were born.



The contestants all started the show with giant pictures of themselves as babies. And yes, most of these finalists are very young.



Nick Jonas served as mentor for those rehearsals. They also opened up the songbook of Prince, and Sheila E. is along to help out with the band.



Good news for fans of this Top 7: host Ryan Seacrest announced they will be going out on tour together this summer.

Here's who made it into the Top 5: Caleb, Maddie, Cade, Gabby, and Michael J.



That means we said goodbye to Jurnee and Catie.



Next week, the final five contestants will take a road trip to Nashville to spend some mentoring time with former "Idol" winner Carrie Underwood.

**Another day, another burger, and one major "McMilestone" for one man.



Don Gorske, 64, recently downed his 30,000th Big Mac from McDonald's. He's eaten at least one almost every day, since May 17, 1972. The Wisconsin man has a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.



In case you're wondering, he says his cholesterol and blood pressure are normal - and he weighs five pounds less than he did 5,000 Big Macs ago.

**Should you shower in the morning or at night? According to experts, it's better to shower at NIGHT . . . it cleans all of the sweat off your skin and it can help you sleep better.

According to dermatologists, it's better for your skin to shower after you've been sweating all day . . . and sleep experts say it also fits in better with your body's natural rhythms, so showering at night will help you sleep better.

And one more thing. According to a new poll, 61% of people say they shower at night, versus 39% who shower in the morning.

**Scientists at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland just created a contact lens that allows you to shoot LASER BEAMS from your EYES. Yes, you heard that correctly: shoot laser beams from your eyes.

At this point, these aren't exactly ready to turn you into a Terminator. They only emit a very low-powered laser light that would be better for, like, scanning a barcode than vaporizing your enemies.

And they only work when a different laser is shined at them to power them.

But this technology now exists. And the scientists who made it recognize where it's probably going to go . . . they even cited, quote, "superheroes with lasers in their eyes" in their academic report on what they made.