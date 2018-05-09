96 Second News: The Rockets Head To Next Round Of Playoffs; Christina Aguilera Coming To Houston

**The Houston Rockets are going to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in three years.



Fans were all smiles as they left the Toyota Center, after watching the Rockets beat the Utah Jazz 112 to 102 to finish off the series in five games.

Chris Paul had a career playoff high 41 points as fans chanted "CP3" late in the game.

We’ll play the Golden State Warriors in the next round of playoffs, and game 1 and 2 will be here at the Toyota Center next week. Tickets for the next round of playoffs go on sale Friday at 10a.

**Christina Aguilera has announced a new North American tour this fall, her first outing since 2008. She’ll kick off the ‘The Liberation Tour’ on September 25th and travel to 22 cities, including Houston on Thursday November 1st, at Sugarland’s Smart Financial Center.

Her new album, ‘Liberation’ will be released Friday, June 15th and is available for pre-order now. Every online ticket purchased for Christina Aguilera’s 2018 tour includes a standard CD copy of her new album, Liberation.

Tickets are on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 18th at 10am at LiveNation.com.

THE LIBERATION TOURhttps://t.co/5hbQvWZHiV

Tickets on sale May 18 -- pic.twitter.com/JQRfyNMlPG — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) May 9, 2018

**Is the Katy Perry/Taylor Swift feud FINALLY over?

Taylor posted a video on social media, showing a gift that Katy had sent. It's an ACTUAL olive branch, along with a card.

You can only see a portion of the note . . . but it appears to say, quote, "Hey old friend, I've been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us. I really want to clear the air." It goes on to say she's "deeply sorry" about something, but the rest is blocked by the envelope.

In any event, the bad blood between the two is apparently gone, because in the video Taylor said, quote, "This means so much to me."

Taylor and Katy have been beefing for almost five years, after Katy allegedly "stole" dancers from Taylor's 2013 tour.

**After YEARS of talk, it's finally official: A third "Bill and Ted" is happening.

KEANU REEVES and ALEX WINTER will be back as Ted 'Theodore' Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq.

The running theme of the "Bill & Ted" movies is that in the distant future, their music saves the world, and is the basis of all human existence . . . or something like that.

"Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" came out in 1989, and the sequel, "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey", followed in 1991.

Currently in preproduction, Bill & Ted Face the Music will see the duo long past their days as time-traveling teenagers and now weighed down by middle age and the responsibilities of family.

**Complaining at Work Is Good For You?

When you and your coworkers get together and just let loose about how TERRIBLE your bosses are . . . it turns out you're performing GROUP THERAPY.

According to a new study, when people sit around and complain about work together, it's actually GOOD for their mental health. And oddly enough, it actually makes you more productive. Yes, talking about why you hate your job makes you better at it.

The researchers think it's because it helps you to hear that your coworkers are JUST as frustrated as you are . . . so you're not alone and your problems aren't just growing in silence.

**Google's holding its annual developer conference right now, and they just showed off a new app called Google Duplex that makes phone calls FOR YOU.

A bot with artificial intelligence could call a restaurant where you want a reservation, or your cable company if you're having an issue . . . and it can carry on a surprisingly natural conversation with the person there to take care of what you need.

Google says they're going to be rolling it out as, quote, "an experiment" over the next few weeks. But if it works like they say it does, you may never have to sit on hold or deal with horrible customer service again.

And that's not Google's only new feature . . . they also want to write your EMAILS for you. You know how when you type a search in Google, those autocomplete suggestions pop up? Now they're going to do that with sentences in your emails.

**There are a lot of problems with concert ticketing . . . especially scalpers who scoop up a bunch of tickets at face-value the minute they go on sale, and then turn around and charge fans a fortune for them.

But Ticketmaster is looking at a possible way around that: FACIAL RECOGNITION. It's possible that someday they'll have our FACE on file along with your other info. That way, scalpers get squeezed out of the buying process.

And at the venue, the only proof of purchase you'd need to bring is your FACE. No ticket necessary.

It seems like a massive invasion of privacy, but it COULD be the future. There's no timetable for any of this yet. It's not even clear if the technology is ready.

**"Variety" has put out a 'sampling' of Hollywood salaries, which includes both upcoming movies and ones that are already out. The point of the article is that big-name actors are still making bank, but it's mostly when they're involved in successful movie franchises like Marvel.

Here are some of the salaries they listed:

1. Daniel Craig, "Bond 25" (2019), $25 million

2. Dwayne Johnson, "Red Notice" (2020), $22 million

3. Vin Diesel, "The Fate of the Furious" (2017), $20 million

4. Anne Hathaway, "Barbie" (2020), $15 million

5. Jennifer Lawrence, "Red Sparrow" (2018), $15 million

6. Seth Rogen, "Flarsky" (2019), $15 million

7. Tom Cruise, "The Mummy" (2017), $11 to $13 million

8. Harrison Ford, "Indiana Jones 5" (2020), $10 to $12 million

9. Sandra Bullock, "Minions" (2015), $10 million

10. Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" (2019), $10 million, which "Variety" says is half his rate. He took a pay-cut to do it.

**There's a 54-year-old woman named Jennifer Sue Sunday in St. Petersburg, Florida. And on Friday afternoon, she called 911 and said she had an emergency.

Paramedics rushed to her house, and when they got there, it turned out the emergency was . . . Jennifer needed beer.

They left . . . and then, a few hours later, she called 911 AGAIN and reported another emergency.

And when the paramedics got there, it was the SAME thing . . . she said she needed beer. Only this time, they say it seemed like she was drunk . . . so maybe it wasn't that she NEEDED beer and it was more that she just WANTED beer.

Anyway, she was arrested for misusing 911.

**William Shatner was involved in a hostage situation once, when someone stole his UNDERWEAR.

He was at a hotel, and while he was out of his room, a woman went in and stole his skivvies. Then she called him and said she would only give them back if he agreed to sign some memorabilia for her. So he agreed to meet her in the lobby.

But when he got down there, she had too much stuff, and he refused to sign it all.

He says, quote, "She said, 'Well, sign this' and she opened her [shirt> up, and I ran. I grabbed my underwear and ran."

**It’s hard to imagine any other actress other than Sarah Jessica Parker playing Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City — but her costar Kristin Davis was actually a runner-up for the role.

The series’ creator, Darren Star, opened up to Entertainment Weekly about the process of choosing the four women to star on the show and shared his belief that Davis could’ve played the main character. Star revealed that since Parker, 53, was on the fence about doing a TV show at first, he asked Davis to consider reading for the role of Carrie.

Davis however, turned it down after reading Carrie’s description, which said she had “the body of Heather Locklear and the mind of Dorothy Parker.” and although she thought Carrie was “fantastic” she knew she wanted to play Charlotte.