96 Second News: Rockets Lose Game 1; Meghan Markle's Dad Not Going To Royal Wedding

**Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle may not be in London to walk his daughter down the aisle when she marries Prince Harry this weekend. And there are two reasons for that.

First, he had a heart attack about a week ago. But he was actually STILL planning to be at the wedding, until it was revealed that he had been STAGING paparazzi photos of himself.

They were nothing scandalous. They just showed him getting fitted for his wedding outfit, looking at pictures of Meghan and Harry, reading a picture book about England . . . stuff like that. But it made him look like he was cashing in on his daughter's new royalty . . . which he claims isn't the case.

A Royal spokesman says, quote, "This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation."

**Kevin Durant scored 37 points and Klay Thompson added 28 to lead Golden State to a 119-106 win in the long-awaited showdown with the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Monday night.



The Warriors trailed by as many as 9 early, but had evened it up by halftime and used a big run at the beginning of the fourth quarter to pull away. James Harden scored 41 to lead the Rockets, who ended up losing at home for the second time this postseason. Game 2 is Wednesday night in Houston.

**A 12-year-old Canadian girl named Victoria Anthony launched a social media campaign to get P!nk to let her sing at her show this past Saturday night in Vancouver.

According to the Huffington Post, she made a video showing off her skills and it got shown on the news in Canada. Sarah McLauchlan even Tweeted it to Pink to make sure she saw it.

So on Saturday night, Pink actually went down to Victoria's seat and let her sing "Perfect" . . . and she nailed it. She was so good, Pink even got a little emotional.

**Jeans with the Butt Cheeks Ripped Out Are Now on Sale.

A British fashion company called Pretty Little Thing just made the latest entry into the modern Stupid Jeans Trend: Butt rip jeans. They're basically just regular jeans but the lower half of the butt is totally ripped out, so both of your cheeks spill out of them.

I'm not sure how you could wear them in polite society . . . or if anyone would let you sit on their couch . . . but if you want 'em, they're on sale for $34, which is actually reasonable.

**Summer is here, and a lot of people get sunburns this time of year. Even when you don't think you need sunblock, you DO. Now here's a trick that can help if you DO get a sunburn.

You probably know aloe helps your skin heal. But if you don't have any, there's something else in your fridge that can help too. A cold compress using MILK instead of water can take some of the pain away and speed up the healing process.

It helps cool your skin down. The vitamin A and vitamin D help you heal. And the lactic acid acts like an exfoliant and gets rid of all the dead skin.

**Drake is heading to H-Town, joined by Migos for a two-night tour stop.



The hip-hop superstars have just announced the 'Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour.' Drake will be joined by special guests and "Walk It Talk It" collaborators Migos on a North American run throughout this summer and fall.



The 41-date outing will kick off July 26 in Salt Lake City. Houston fans can mark their calendars for a two-night stop at the Toyota Center, Saturday, Sept. 29 and Sunday, Sept. 30.



Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 18 at Ticketmaster.com.

**A new survey of 2,000 people with kids found the average parent only gets 21 minutes of "me time" a day. And moms get even less. 56% said they get less than 15 minutes of time to themselves each day.

Here are four more stats on how overwhelming it can be to have kids . . .

1. Parents are so busy, they don't always have time to sit down and eat. The average parent eats 156 meals a year standing up.

2. 47% of parents say it's impossible to completely take a day off from parenting, even when they're sick. And on average, they feel sick or exhausted 84 days out of the year, but just have to power through it. That's about 1 out of every 4 days.

3. 57% say being a parent has made them gain weight. Partly because they don't have time to eat healthy and end up snacking a lot.

4. 62% of parents say their own health is a lower priority than their PET'S health.

**A 30-year-old woman from Sweden named Johanna Sandstrom just shared her story about the tattoo she got a few years ago of her kids' names: Nova and Kevin.

But when she got home, she realized there was a big problem: The tattoo artist had accidentally written "Kelvin" instead of "Kevin."

She went to a tattoo removal clinic, but when she found out how long and painful the process was, she decided to go a different direction . . . she and her husband decided to legally change Kevin's name to Kelvin to match the tattoo.

And Johanna rationalized it like this. Quote, "I'd never heard the name 'Kelvin' before. So when I thought more about it, I realized no one else had this name. It became unique. Now we think it's better than Kevin."

And Kevin/Kelvin wasn't old enough to know the difference . . . so as far as he knows, he's always been Kelvin.

**Today is National Chocolate Chip Day. That's NOT to be confused with National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which is August 4th. Here are a few results from a survey in honor of today's holiday:

1. 2% of Americans say they HATE chocolate chips, and another 5% dislike them. 57% love them, and 36% like them. That means 93% of Americans are pro-chocolate chip, which might be THE biggest consensus on ANYTHING in the country.

2. Our five favorite ways to eat chocolate chips are: In cookies . . . in raw cookie dough . . . straight out of the bag . . . in ice cream . . . and in granola bars.

3. Milk chocolate chips are by FAR the most popular type. 51% say those are their favorite. 17% like white chocolate the most . . . 16% like semi-sweet . . . 15% like dark . . . and 1% like bittersweet.

4. And finally, 6% of people say they eat dark chocolate for their health . . . and 1% of people say milk chocolate isn't real chocolate.

**Margot Kidder died at her home in Montana on Sunday. There's no word on a cause of death, but her manager said she died peacefully in her sleep.

Margot actually called in to a radio show this past Wednesday to promote an upcoming appearance, and she said she was in bed battling the flu.

Most people remember Margot as Lois Lane in the four Christopher Reeve "Superman" movies that came out between 1978 and 1987.

She was also in three classic '70s horror flicks: "Sisters", "Black Christmas", and "The Amityville Horror" . . . all of which have been remade in recent years.

She was 69 years old.

**This is a great story from our friends at ABC 13:

A pair of high school friends are celebrating their upcoming graduation in Chambers County with an epic photo spread at Whataburger.

Ryan Melton and Layton English are just days away from graduating from Barbers Hill High School, in Mont Belvieu.



Ryan's mom, Sheila Melton, said when it came to choosing a backdrop for senior photos, the Texas hamburger chain was a natural choice.



"They spent so much time there during high school, it only made sense some of their senior pics should be taken at Whataburger," Sheila wrote on Facebook.



Both students were photographed wearing Whataburger T-shirts under their caps and gowns, enjoying some of their favorite grub, and even checking social media on a smartphone adorn with a Whataburger cover.

