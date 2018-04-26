96 Second News: The Rockets Move On To The Next Round Of Playoffs; Kanye West Goes On Twitter Rant

**The Rockets are moving on in the NBA Playoffs.



It was a big second half, Houston propelled to a 122-104 win in Game 5, eliminating first round opponent, the Minnesota Timberwolves.



James Harden added to his big 2018 season, finishing with 24 points and 12 assists. Clint Capela also came up big, keeping Houston afloat in the first half. He led all scorers with 26 points to go with 15 rebounds.

For their next opponent in the Western Conference semifinal round, the Rockets await the winner of the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder series. Houston will host the first two games of that series.

**George H. W. Bush’s health has improved so much since he was admitted to the ICU on Sunday, April 22, that his only concern now is the NBA playoffs.

A statement shared by the former president’s office on Wednesday, April 25, began, “President George H. W. Bush has been moved from the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital to a regular patient room, and is expected to continue his recovery there for several more days.”

“He is alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends, and his doctors are very pleased with his progress,” the statement continued. “President Bush naturally thanks everyone for their prayers and good wishes.”

The press release ended with an assurance that the 41st president is “more focused on the Houston Rockets closing out their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves” than his health.

**Kanye West went on a huge Twitter rant yesterday. He started off with a lot of bragging, as Kanye does.

He said his brand Yeezy is the second fastest-growing company in history, and described it as, quote, "a unicorn on its way to becoming a decacorn." He said he makes more money on shoes than MICHAEL JORDAN. Then he called himself, quote, "this generation's Ford Hughes Jobs Disney." And he talked about changing Air Force One to Yeezy Force One when he becomes president.

yes I got rid of my last lawyer why? Because he wouldn't come to work full time. I also asked my last manager to come work full time for Yeezy of course the last lawyer and manager said no. So now I hired a CEO and a CFO and i have two full time lawyers as of now. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

I am currently the single highest paid person in footwear. That means I make more money on shoes than Michael Jordan. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

We have 160 positions to fill by the end of the year. Yeezy will hit a billion dollars this year. It is the 2nd fastest growing company in history. It is a unicorn on its way to becoming a decacorn. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Of course then his wife Kim Kardashian had to chime in, here’s what her tweets said: To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair.

To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health. Rather than just a simple business decision. So I’m glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

**"Avengers: Infinity War" is going to have a HUGE opening. But will it break records? There's a good chance.

Right now, the record for best opening weekend for a superhero movie in the U.S. is held by the first "Avengers" movie, with $207.4 million. "Infinity War" is expected to surpass $225 million.

The current overall record for an opening weekend in the U.S. is $248 million, held by "Star Wars: The Force Awakens". And some experts think "Infinity War" has a chance at topping that, too.

Even if it "only" hits $225 million, that's still good enough for second place. The current #2 is "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", with $220 million.

**A College Has a "Cry Closet" in the Library For Stressed Out Students

At the University of Utah, there's a new "cry closet" in the library. And students who are stressed out can pop into the closet to cuddle with some stuffed animals and cry it out.

The closet was designed by an art student at the school . . . and there's no word on how much traffic it's been getting during finals season.

**Amazon's New Echo Dot for Kids Will Entertain Them If They Say "I'm Bored"

Now here's the opposite of helicopter parenting. Amazon just announced a new Echo Dot KIDS Edition that basically acts like a virtual babysitter. And if your kid says, "I'm bored," your robot ASSISTANT can entertain them, so you don't have to.

It does stuff like read books and play music. And there's even an option where it won't respond unless they say PLEASE first. It starts shipping on May 9th and costs $80, which is $30 more than the regular Echo Dot. But it comes in a kid-friendly case, so it's harder for them to break it.

You also get a year of something called "FreeTime Unlimited," which lets you access more stuff. But you don't HAVE to buy anything if you already have an Echo. You'll also be able to use the new options on your regular Echo Dot.

**Nickelodeon is reviving "Double Dare" . . . the game show where kids answer trivia questions, or opt to do messy stunts called "physical challenges."

The show was hosted by Marc Summers, and it originally ran from 1986 to 1993. There were a few spin-offs . . . "Super Sloppy Double Dare" and "Family Double Dare" . . . and it was briefly brought back for one season in 2000.

Nickelodeon has ordered 40 new episodes, which will begin airing this summer . . . but there's no word on a specific premiere date or a host yet.

"Variety" says the revival will feature "several unnamed guests from the show's earlier years," whatever that means. Were there really recognizable superstars who excelled at digging plastic flags out of the goo inside a giant nose?

If so, it MIGHT be amusing to see them back in action, now 30 years older.

**A new survey put fast food rivals head-to-head and asked people which one is BETTER. Here are the results:

1. Better burger . . . It's a virtual TIE between Five Guys and In-N-Out. (Out of more than 300,000 people, Five Guys led by about 1,000 votes.)

2. Better fries . . . McDonald's destroys Burger King, 82% to 18%.

3. Better pizza . . . Domino's beats Pizza Hut, 56% to 44%.

4. Better coffee . . . Starbucks beats Dunkin' Donuts, 76% to 24%. And Dunkin' Donuts also lost to Krispy Kreme for "better donuts."

5. Better sandwich . . . Subway beats Quiznos, 76% to 24%.

6. Better chicken sandwich . . . Chick-fil-A beats KFC, 68% to 32%

**Khloé Kardashian shared a message about the importance of prioritizing “happiness” two weeks after the news broke that Tristan Thompson cheated on her during her pregnancy.

“I genuinely wish for all of my siblings that they find everlasting happiness in all that they do! Life is short, and at times, we put so many others before us, but one of our priorities should be our own happiness,” the new mom wrote on her website earlier this week for a post titled “My Wish For All of My Siblings.”

“Once you have that, it trickles down to everyone around us,” Kardashian, 33, added. “I sincerely wish happiness and peace to my sisters and brother.”

The pair, who have not publicly addressed Tristan’s cheating scandal or the status of their relationship, welcomed daughter True on April 12.

A source revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly that Kardashian would have broken up with the NBA star after the allegations if they did not have a daughter together.

The source added that Khloe will remain in Cleveland until Thompson and the Cavaliers finish their playoff run.