96 Second News: Rockets Ready For Game 5 Tonight; Jet Blue Will Now Deliver Pizza By Plane

The Rockets take on the Jazz in game 5 of the Western Conference Semi Finals here at Toyota Center tonight, tip off is 7p.

Don’t miss the @budweiserUSA Lift-Off Party TOMORROW with Vernon Maxwell before Game 5!



-- Headlining: @Space_Rockers & Rockets Entertainers



-- @ToyotaCenter (LaBranch St. Entrance)

-- https://t.co/Veb3QtDKFP

⏰ 4:30PM Party Starts

-- 5:30PM Doors Open

-- 7:00PM Tip-Off pic.twitter.com/WrfgoMCcyu — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 7, 2018

Meanwhile, all eyes are on James Harden’s mom today. Monja Willis raised one of basketball's biggest stars as a single mom, and now she's helping out other single moms.



Willis raised James Harden, his brother, and his sister by herself in California. She worked at AT&T for nearly 30 years, and she also had plenty of part-time jobs.



Today, Willis is her son's manager and has a message for other single moms. "It's a light at the end of the tunnel," she laughed. "Those kids are going to be grown and you'll be able to do what you want to do."



She'll be honoring 13 single moms on Mother's Day, and one of them could be you. All you have to do is write a letter (150 words or less) about why you or another mom should be chosen. Send it to 3TheHa[email protected] with a name, phone number, and email address.

**Eight remaining athletes faced the challenge of a double-header this week on "Dancing with the Stars."



They each performed one individual dance along with a team dance. The team dance scores were combined with the individual dance scores, along with the previous week's overnight votes, for a final tally to determine the two eliminations for round two.

A quick elimination ended the two-hour show, with Tom announcing Kareem, Chris and Arike were all in jeopardy. In the end, Chris was safe to dance again and Kareem and Arike left the ballroom.

It’s sad to see such great talent leave the ballroom. It’s double elimination time. --#DWTS: Athletes — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) May 8, 2018

**You don't have to travel to the Big Apple to get a slice of fresh New York City pizza. JetBlue says it will deliver cheese or pepperoni pizza by plane for less than $20 a pie.

Right now, the offer is good for residents of Los Angeles. No word yet if the same deal will be extended to the Bay Area. JetBlue Airways Corp., which is headquartered in New York, says it has partnered with Patsy's Pizzeria of East Harlem for the special promotion.



Customers in the Los Angeles area can choose between a plain cheese pizza and a pepperoni pizza. The plain pizza will cost $12 and the pepperoni will cost $15. JetBlue says it will only deliver 350 pizzas a day.



Los Angeles residents can place orders at jetblue.pizza and only certain zip codes will be available for delivery. Pizza tracking will be available on the site as well. The promotion runs from May 9 through May 11.

JetBlue is delivering authentic New York pizza to LA! From May 9th – May 11th, a limited quantity of 350 pizzas will be available for purchase each day. Learn more at https://t.co/ZJkYtRzbyk. #JetBluePieInTheSky pic.twitter.com/3GtpEoaZYo — JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) May 2, 2018

**It's National "Have a Coke" Day, because imaginary holidays can be designed around corporate marketing initiatives too, bro.

A new survey asked 1,000 Americans about their Coke preferences. And you know there were at least a few people who were like, "Oh, THAT kind of coke. Yeah. Oh. Okay. Yeah, I mean, I guess I'll talk about that too."

Here are the results:

1. 67% of people say their favorite type of Coke is straight-up Coca-Cola Classic. 16% like Diet Coke the most . . . 10% Mexican Coke . . . and 8% Coke Zero.

2. The most popular way to drink Coke is out of a glass bottle, at 34%. Cans got 24% . . . fountain soda got 21% . . . and plastic bottles got 21%.

3. And our five favorite foods to eat with Coke are: Burgers . . . pizza . . . French fries . . . chicken wings . . . and tacos.

**Three years ago, a neuroscientist conducted a study to determine the 10 most UPLIFTING songs, and it's making the rounds online again. For his analysis, he focused on technical things, such lyrical theme, musical key, and tempo.

For example, he said, quote, "Holiday-themed lyrics naturally remind us of happy times, while a major third musical key sounds happy to our ears and something we associate with confidence. A high tempo of 150 beats per minute also subconsciously triggers a sense of energy."

Also, as part of the study he surveyed music lovers on the moods certain songs inspired in them . . . but that poll was conducted in the U.K.

Here are the '10 Most Uplifting Songs,' according to science:

1. "Don't Stop Me Now", Queen, 1978

2. "Dancing Queen", ABBA, 1976

3. "Good Vibrations", The Beach Boys, 1966

4. "Uptown Girl", Billy Joel, 1983

5. "Eye of the Tiger", Survivor, 1982

6. "I'm a Believer", The Monkees, 1966

7. "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun", Cyndi Lauper, 1983

8. "Living on a Prayer", Bon Jovi, 1986

9. "I Will Survive", Gloria Gaynor, 1978

10. "Walking on Sunshine", Katrina & the Waves, 1985

**William Shatner was involved in a hostage situation once, when someone stole his UNDERWEAR.

He was at a hotel, and while he was out of his room, a woman went in and stole his skivvies. Then she called him and said she would only give them back if he agreed to sign some memorabilia for her. So he agreed to meet her in the lobby.

But when he got down there, she had too much stuff, and he refused to sign it all.

He says, quote, "She said, 'Well, sign this' and she opened her [shirt> up, and I ran. I grabbed my underwear and ran."

**Another day, another burger, and one major McMilestone for one man.



Don Gorske, 64, recently downed his 30,000th Big Mac from McDonald's. He's eaten at least one almost every day, since May 17, 1972.



The Wisconsin man has a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. In case you're wondering, he says his cholesterol and blood pressure are normal - and he weighs five pounds less than he did 5,000 Big Macs ago.

**It’s hard to imagine any other actress other than Sarah Jessica Parker playing Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, but her co-star Kristin Davis was actually a runner-up for the role.

The series’ creator, Darren Star, opened up to Entertainment Weekly about the process of choosing the four women to star on the show and shared his belief that Davis could’ve played the main character. Star revealed that since Parker, 53, was on the fence about doing a TV show at first, he asked Davis to consider reading for the role of Carrie.

When Davis, who played Charlotte York in the hit HBO series, first received the script for the show before her audition, Star wrote her a letter asking her to give the protagonist role a shot. The Couples Retreat star, 53, turned it down after reading Carrie’s description, which said she had “the body of Heather Locklear and the mind of Dorothy Parker.”

The Melrose Place alum revealed that she thought she would never have a body like Locklear’s and although she thought Carrie was “fantastic” she knew she wanted to play Charlotte, even if she started off as a recurring character and not a series regular.