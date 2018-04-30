96 Second News: The Rockets Win Again; Top 7 On 'American Idol' Announced

**James Harden scored 41 points and the Houston Rockets raced out to a huge lead and sailed to a 110-96 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday.



Houston was up by 25 at halftime behind 34 points combined from Harden and Chris Paul.

Up Next: The Rockets host Game 2 on Wednesday night before the series shifts to Utah for two games.

Round 2 l Game 1 ✔️ pic.twitter.com/A6pEcyE6GG — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 29, 2018

**"Avengers: Infinity War" did what a lot of people thought it would: It broke the record for the biggest opening weekend EVER, by taking in $250 million. "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" now drops to second with $248 million.

"Avengers" also had the best Saturday ever, with $83 million. "Jurassic World" previously held that record with $69.6 million. Here's the Top 5:

1. NEW: "Avengers: Infinity War", $250 million.

2. "A Quiet Place", $10.7 million. Up to $148.2 million in its 4th week.

3. "I Feel Pretty", $8.1 million. Up to $29.6 million in its 2nd week.

4. "Rampage", $7.1 million. Up to $77.9 million in its 3rd week.

5. "Black Panther", $4.4 million. Up to $688 million in its 11th week.

**There's a photo going viral on Twitter that might show what's happened to all your MISSING SOCKS.

The photo supposedly shows what happened when a landlord removed the bottom panel from one of the washing machines in her building. There's a compartment down there . . . and it's PACKED with socks.

So is it possible that all of your missing socks are trapped in a hidden compartment in the bottom of your machine? Well . . . maybe.

If you have an older washing machine and dryer, it could be worth opening it up to take a look. But newer machines are made a little tighter, so there isn't space for things to fall through the cracks.

Twitter user solves age old missing sock-in-washing-machine mystery. https://t.co/xiRvpLq0Vx pic.twitter.com/bdpYe2Hd7J — ABC News (@ABC) April 28, 2018

**"American Idol" took a page from the Disney songbook last night - and this was the first time a reality competition series has been able to let the entire country view and vote at the same time with real-time results announced at the end of the show.



The top 10 contestants were able to start the week off with a fun trip to Disneyland; for many of the singers, this was their first trip to the park. They also met up with this week's mentor, "Frozen" star Idina Menzel.



Maddie Poppe - "The Bare Necessities" from "The Jungle Book"

Jurnee - "How Far I'll Go" from "Moana"

Cade Foehner - "Kiss the Girl" from "The Little Mermaid"

Ada Vox - "Circle of Life" from "The Lion King"

Michelle Sussett - "Remember Me" from "Coco"

Gabby Barrett - "Colors of the Wind" from "Pocahontas"

Michael J. Woodard - "Beauty and the Beast" from "Beauty and the Beast"

Caleb Lee Hutchinson - "You've Got a Friend in Me" from "Toy Story"

Catie Turner - "Once Upon a Dream" from "Sleeping Beauty"

Dennis Lorenzo - "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from "The Lion King"

THE RESULTS:

After millions of votes, and what Ryan Seacrest said was a very, very close race, the top seven are (in no particular order): Caleb, Gabby, Michael J., Cade, Maddie, Catie and Jurnee.



That means we said goodbye to Dennis, Michelle, and Ada.

**According to a new study out of the University of Pittsburgh, beer goggles are real . . . and after even one drink, people start to seem more attractive.

But the researchers took it one step further . . . they believe that those beer goggles are the main REASON why people drink.

Quote, "Social interactions are improved when people are perceived as attractive . . . [so> alcohol's effects on perceptions of attractiveness may lead individuals to derive more rewards from social interactions while intoxicated."

In other words, it's more fun to hang out with people when you're drunk and they look good. And that inspires you to keep going out and drinking.

**A group of "movie journalists have come up with a list of the '20 Most Boring Movies of All Time.' They made a shortlist, then surveyed more than 2,000 people to see what they thought. Here's the Top 10:

1. "Fifty Shades of Grey", 2015

2. "Noah", 2014

3. "Far and Away", 1992

4. "Australia", 2008

5. "Meet Joe Black", 1998

6. "Seven Years in Tibet", 1997

7. "The Tree of Life", 2011

8. "The Postman", 1997

9. "Batman and Robin", 1997

10. "Vanilla Sky", 2001



**Sprint and T-Mobile are trying to combine again, and it could mean higher prices for consumers. The companies announced on Sunday that they had agreed to merge and form the New T-Mobile.

The combined company would be valued at approximately $146 billion, according to a press release.



Sprint and T-Mobile have tried to combine before, most recently in October, but the deal was called off. Sprint has seen recent challenges, accumulating a lot of debt and struggling to provide reliable service to rural customers. T-Mobile, however, has been growing and making consumer-friendly changes, such as doing away with two-year contracts and bringing back unlimited data plans.

**Kylie Jenner went all-out for boyfriend Travis Scott’s birthday. The makeup mogul rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain on Saturday, April 28, just a few days before the rapper turns 26 on Monday, April 30.

The couple and their friends headed to the amusement park wearing matching customized hoodies with the “Goosebumps” rapper’s birthday printed on them. The group enjoyed a customized cake shaped like a roller coaster, which had tiny replicas of the pair with their 2-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, on the ride.

The Life of Kylie star, 20, also gave an ode to Scott’s hometown of Houston, Texas, by turning Magic Mountain park in California into AstroWorld, which closed down in his city in 2005.​