96 Second News: Rockets Win Game 3, Ready For Game 4 Tonight; Joe Jonas Ring Pop Wrapper For Sale Online

**To the surprise of NO ONE, "Avengers: Endgame" is still CLEANING UP at the box office. It made another $145.8 million in its second week, which runs its total up to $619.7 million.

And it's now the second-highest-grossing movie of all time, with $2.189 billion worldwide. It just passed "Titanic", which earned $2.187 billion . . . but still trails "Avatar", which made $2.8 billion.

For what it's worth, "Avengers: Infinity War" made $678.8 million domestically . . . and $2.048 billion worldwide. Here's this weekend's Top 5:

1. "Avengers: Endgame", $145.8 million. Up to $619.7 million in its 2nd week.

2. NEW: "The Intruder", $11 million

3. NEW: "Long Shot", $10 million

4. NEW: "Uglydolls", $8.5 million

5. "Captain Marvel", $4.3 million. Up to $420.8 million in its 9th week.

** For the first time in more than 50 years, the fastest horse . . . the one that crossed the finish line first . . . DIDN'T win. That horse, Maximum Security, was disqualified for swerving into the path of two of the other horses. That's a no-no.

So Maximum Security was THOUGHT to have won by a length-and-a-half, but some of the other jockeys asked for a review. Officials spent 22 minutes looking into it, and ultimately UPHELD the objection . . . disqualified Maximum Security . . . and named the runner-up Country House the winner.

Country House took the $1.86 million prize . . . and Code of Honor came in second, winning $660,000.

In 145 years, only ONE other Kentucky Derby winner was disqualified. That was back in 1968, when a horse named Dancer's Image won . . . but was stripped of his title several days later after the horse failed a post-race DRUG TEST.

**JJ Watt had a great turnout for his annual charity softball game Saturday at Minute Maid park.



JJ, his fans, friends, and his charity raised about $1,000,000 that will all go towards the JJ Watt Foundation.

This is the sixth charity classic where Houston Texans teammates battled against each other in an offense versus defense exhibition.

And in a not-so-shocking ending to the homerun derby, JJ took the trophy.

**Last week, contestants competed for the coveted Miss USA title at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada. After months of hard work, training and giving it their all, Miss North Carolina, Cheslie Kryst, Miss Oklahoma Triana Browne and Miss New Mexico Alejandra Gonzalez were named the top three finalists.

Before the winner was announced, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey introduced last year's Miss USA, Sarah Rose Summers, who would be passing on the crown to the new lady.

Miss Oklahoma was named second runner up, with Miss New Mexico taking first runner up, and finally the crown went to Miss North Carolina, who was named Miss USA 2019.

**Steph Curry had a night he'd like to forget in Golden State's 126-121 loss to the Rockets in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals series Saturday night at Toyota Center.

When James Harden scored to put the Rockets up five points in overtime, Curry broke free and appeared to have an easy layup to cut the lead to three with 18 seconds left, but the rim had other ideas. Curry went up for a dunk and got hung by the rim...and the internet has had a heyday with it.

The Rockets grabbed the rebound and ran out the clock for the win. "Not my finest moment," Curry simply said after the game.​

Game 4 will be tonight at 8:30 at the Toyota Center.

**Adam Sandler returned to host Saturday Night Live for the first time since leaving the show in 1995, and even brought out some other SNL alum, including Chris Rock, who joined him during his musical monologue, as well as Jimmy Fallon and Kristen Wiig.

During a musical number, The Sandman honored the memory of his late friend and former SNL co-star, Chris Farley. Adam sang a musical tribute that he originally performed as part of his Netflix special, to the famed comic, who died of a drug overdose in 1997 at the age of 33.

Shawn Mendes was the official music guest of the evening, (and even appeared in a “Sandler Family Reunion” skit) and videos of the performances are online now.

**Kim Kardashian Makes $1 Million Per Instagram Post?

By now, we all know that celebrities don't make social media posts about products out of the goodness of their hearts…they're getting PAID for it. But sometimes it's hard to believe just how lucrative this business is.

According to TMZ, KIM KARDASHIAN makes $1 MILLION per Instagram post, and she's not the only one. Her sister KYLIE JENNER reportedly makes that much, too.

Kim is currently embroiled in a lawsuit against Missguided USA clothing company, and she claims the company used her image to sell its items. The company apparently didn't respond to her claims, and she's now going in for a default judgment for $5 mil. In the docs, Kim justifies the $5 mil by explaining her capacity to make big money. She says she gets between $300,000 and $500,000 FOR A SINGLE INSTAGRAM POST.

**When JOE JONAS and SOPHIE TURNER got married by an Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas last week, they exchanged RING POPS. And now the wrapper from one of those Ring Pops is on the auction block.

Fake Elvis himself, Jesse Grice, found it and put it on eBay. He says it's the ring Joe gave to Sophie, and it's, quote, "in very good [condition] but slightly used."

It also comes with a certificate of authenticity, so you know it's legit.

The starting bid was only 10 bucks, but it's gone way beyond that now. As of last night, it was up to more than $4,000.

Here is the listing for it ---> RING POP