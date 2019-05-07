96 Second News: Rockets WIN Game 4; Starbucks Got $11 Mil In Free Advertising Thanks To 'Game Of Thrones'

**The Western Conference Semi Finals are turning out to be quite the matchup to watch…

With the Rockets' 112-108 victory last night in Game 4, which followed their close Game 3 overtime win, the series is now 2-2.​

**Prince Harry has confirmed that wife Meghan Markle has given birth to a healthy baby boy, after Buckingham Palace confirmed to CNN that Meghan was in labor early Monday.

According to BBC, the Duke of Sussex revealed that they were "absolutely thrilled" to welcome a baby boy in the early hours of Monday morning. Both mother and Baby Sussex are doing "incredibly well." The pair have not yet decided on a name for the littlest royal.

"I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this early morning," he said. "A very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I can ever have possibly imagined."

Shortly after Buckingham Palace announced, "We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

**Meghan wasn't the only celebrity to have a baby this week. AMY SCHUMER gave birth to her baby boy Sunday night. They announced the birth yesterday with a family photo on Instagram, saying, "10:55 P.M. last night. Our royal baby was born."

There's no word on the kid's name yet.

**It seems like all the Internet wanted to talk about yesterday was how someone left a COFFEE CUP on a table on the set of "Game of Thrones", and it actually made its way into Sunday's episode.

It got to the point that HBO issued a statement about it, saying, quote, "In response to 'inquiries from those who saw a craft services coffee cup in Sunday night's episode . . . The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea."

As HBO said, the cup was from CRAFT SERVICES. But everyone's been calling it a STARBUCKS cup.

And according to one marketing firm, the coverage it got on radio, TV, and social media had given Starbucks $11.6 MILLION in free advertising as of yesterday afternoon. It's probably even more than that now.

Not surprisingly, Starbucks got into the fun, Tweeting, quote, "TBH we're surprised she didn't order a Dragon Drink."

**The New Viral Trend Is Putting Shaving Cream in Your Crocs to Watch It Explode Out of the Holes

Was THIS is what Crocs were really made for?

There's a new viral video challenge where people are filling up their CROCS with SHAVING CREAM . . . and then jamming their feet in. The result is tubes of shaving cream exploding out of the holes.

The videos are oddly satisfying to watch. It's kind of like watching pimple popping videos . . . but less gross.

**A new survey of 2,000 women with kids found the average mom spends 97 hours a WEEK taking care of their children…even though 70% of moms in the survey said they also HAVE a part-time or full-time job.

And if they got paid for all the work they do for their kids, they'd be raking in an extra $100,460 a year. Here are four more stats from the survey . . .

1. The ten most common jobs moms take on are: meal planner . . . cook . . . housekeeper . . . launderer . . . teacher . . . nurse . . . life coach . . . personal assistant . . . therapist . . . and event planner.

2. The average mom spends 46 minutes a day cooking . . . 44 minutes on laundry . . . 29 minutes on arts and crafts projects . . . and gets less than one hour of "me time."

3. 53% of moms don't get enough sleep, and 47% feel like they don't have time to pursue hobbies, or hang out with friends.

4. 69% of moms in the survey said they wish they could spend even MORE time caring for their kids.

** The "Free BRITNEY SPEARS" controversy might not be over. Britney's mother LYNNE is a little worried about what's been going on lately, so she filed legal papers to be kept informed about everything pertaining to her conservatorship.

Britney's dad JAMIE is in charge of her affairs, and is also co-conservator of her estate. There's no fight between Lynne and Jamie. He's always filled her in on everything. She just wants to get the info directly.

Britney has reportedly been having issues with her medications, which resulted in her recent stay at a wellness facility.

**Wendy's Is Bringing Back Their Spicy Chicken Nuggets, Thanks to Chance the Rapper

Wendy's dropped the Spicy Chicken Nuggets from their menu a few years ago . . . but now they're bringing them back, thanks to CHANCE THE RAPPER. Over the weekend, he Tweeted, quote, "Wendy's WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point. Please please Lord, let it be today."

Wendy's saw it, and said they WOULD try bringing the spicy nuggets back, if two million people liked their Tweet. And of course, the Internet delivered . . . in just a day and a half. So Wendy's is doing it, but they haven't announced a date yet.

Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.

The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.

Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

**A winning Lotto Texas ticket was sold in Houston!

The lucky $6.25 million jackpot-winning lottery ticket was sold at a Circle K, located at 16222 Wallisville Road near Channelview.

The winning numbers from Saturday's drawing are 10, 14, 22, 28, 40 and 44. The prize has not yet been claimed.

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

