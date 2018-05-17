96 Second News: Rockets WIN! The Laurel/Yanni Debates Heats Up

**Well Houston, it looks like we are going into Game 3 tied!

Rockets fans left the Toyota Center on Wednesday night super excited following a 127 to 105 win against the Golden State Warriors.



It was about running as one last night, and the Rockets stayed on the attack and five different players ended up scoring double digits.



"Everybody was confident and the ball started moving," said Clint Capela. "And we started playing with confidence. This is what we're looking for."



Game 3 is Sunday night in Oakland.

Speaking of that Laurel/Yanni debate...

**It’s been the biggest conversation EVERYWHERE the last couple of days, and it's over an audio clip of ONE WORD. Some people think the voice is saying "laurel," and other people hear it as "yanny."

Now we have some context on how the whole thing got started . . . and a definitive answer on which one is correct.

It turns out a high school freshman in Georgia named Katie Hetzel got the debate going last Friday while she was studying for a literature class. One of the vocabulary words she needed to look up was "laurel."

So she looked up the definition on the website Vocabulary.com . . . played a clip of how to pronounce it . . . and THAT'S where the audio came from. So if "laurel" is what you hear, you're technically correct.

Katie DIDN'T hear "laurel" though, she heard "yanny." Then she played it for some of her classmates, and they couldn't agree. So she posted it on Instagram . . . other people started re-posting it . . . and that's how it all got started.

In case you haven't heard the explanation yet, here you go:

The reason some people hear "yanny" instead of "laurel" has to do with how the audio was recorded . . . how your speakers play it back . . . what you're EXPECTING to hear . . . and which frequencies your brain zeroes in on.

Younger people, and people with very good hearing tend to hear higher frequencies better than older people do or people with not as good hearing. So young people are more likely to hear it as "yanny" instead of "laurel."

**Meghan Markle’s dad successfully underwent heart surgery yesterday, and it has bene confirmed that he will NOT be attending the Royal Wedding. But here are a few cuties who WILL be there…

Yesterday Kensington Palace announced the names of the kids who will serve as page boys and bridesmaids, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The full list of participating children also includes godchildren of Markle and Prince Harry, as well as children of their close friends.



Prince William will serve as his brother's best man. Markle will not have a maid or matron of honor.

**It’s official, Luna is a big sister! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their new bundle of joy, a baby boy, on Wednesday, May 16.

“Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” Teigen tweeted on Wednesday along with baby bottle emojis. John then also retweeted Chrissy’s post to share the exciting news.

As previously reported, Chrissy had their daughter’s help for the big social media reveal of baby No. 2 back in November in a sweet Instagram video post.

There is no word just yet on the name.

While Pink was Twitter on Wednesday, May 16, she saw a mean comment directed at her that said, “Wow Pink looks so old that she should be named Purple instead”

Pink then replied: “You must be from la. Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every f—king minute of my 38 years. How you looking though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll.”

In a follow-up message, Pink noted that she is “of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old.” And she’s OK with a few wrinkles. “If your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot,” wrote Pink. “I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I’m alive.”

**Walmart rolled out Tuesday their online grocery delivery service in Houston.



The retailer is expanding its service to Sugar Land, Katy, Tomball, Spring, Pearland and Missouri City.



This new service will make Houston the 10th metro area nationwide to receive the service.



Walmart also offers same day delivery, not to your car, but your doorstep.

**Researchers in Scotland found that the secret to true happiness is . . . turning off your phone at 10:00 P.M. That's it.

They found that when you use your phone later than that, it messes with your body's rhythms . . . and your head.

People who use their phones late at night and right before bed were much more likely to have all sorts of problems . . . including loneliness, depression, and sleep issues.

So by cutting yourself off at 10:00 P.M., it gives you time to wind down without all of the chaos from social media . . . and it stops blasting you with the blue light from your phone that can confuse your body and keep you from falling asleep.

**According to a new survey, the average American eats 31 donuts a year. That's around two or three donuts a month. But that still adds up to a LOT of donuts.

There are more than 25,000 donut shops in this country, and they're pumping out more than 10 BILLION donuts a year.

The survey also found that the majority of people prefer CLASSIC donut flavors and styles like chocolate over crazier new flavors, like bacon or mango.

**Brenda Pearson is a waitress at a diner in Roland, Oklahoma, just across the border from Arkansas. She has two kids and had to work on Mother's Day this year.

A truck driver named David Platt stopped in and ordered a cheeseburger to go, and he ended up talking to Brenda while he waited. They talked about her two step-daughters . . . how she'd recently moved to the area . . . and he could tell she'd been having a hard time.

So when he went to pay his check, he tacked on a THOUSAND-DOLLAR TIP. The cook didn't even get his order right. He asked for a double cheeseburger, and they only gave him a single…and he STILL tipped her a thousand bucks.

But that wasn't even the end of it. About an hour or two later, he stopped in again to get a slice of pie . . . and left Brenda ANOTHER thousand-dollar tip. So, $2,000 total.

A local reporter tracked him down. Turns out he's from Mississippi and was just passing through. He says he did it because money doesn't really matter to him. PEOPLE are what's important.

**There's a 30-year-old guy named Michael Rotondo in New York, and he lives at home with his parents, Christina and Mark. They've been trying to get him out . . . but he won't leave.

It’s gotten so bad that they started sending him formal eviction letters back in February . . . and even offering him money to get out . . . but he won't go. So finally, they had to go to COURT.

But last month, the town court told them that they'd need a county Supreme Court justice to sign off on having their son removed from their house. So last week, they filed a petition with the county Supreme Court to make that happen.

There's no word from Michael on whether he's planning to fight the petition.

**Summer is here, and a lot of people get sunburns this time of year. Even when you don't think you need sunblock, you DO. Now here's a trick that can help if you DO get a sunburn.

You probably know aloe helps your skin heal. But if you don't have any, there's something else in your fridge that can help too. A cold compress using MILK instead of water can take some of the pain away and speed up the healing process.

It helps cool your skin down. The vitamin A and vitamin D help you heal. And the lactic acid acts like an exfoliant and gets rid of all the dead skin.