96 Second News: Rockets WIN At Star Studded Playoff Game, Including Tribute To Santa Fe High School

**Last night the Houston Rockets beat the Golden State Warriors at a star-studded playoff game here at the Toyota Center 98-94, and now they have a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference finals.

The game was only half about the Rockets however, because Tilman Fertitta gave the Santa Fe High School seniors and first responders a chance to come watch the game from a section of their own. The players all wore jerseys with “Santa Fe Strong” on them, the Santa Fe High School choir sang the National Anthem, there was special video tribute that played, and even Houston rapper Travis Scott got up and said a few words.

Not to mention the others notable names sitting courtside, including Justin Timberlake, JJ Watt, and his girlfriend Kaelia O’Hai. Plus, people can’t stop talking about Chris Paul’s shimmy, a nod to Steph Curry’s signature dance move after he scored a 3 pointer.

After Game 6 on Saturday, the Rockets would host Game 7 on Monday if necessary.

**‘The Bachelorette’ will kick off it’s new season with Becca Kufrin as your lead role, handing out roses to her hopefuls starting Monday night at 7p on ABC with a 2 hour premiere.

If you can’t wait that long, TMZ has already pretty much spoiled the whole season by posting photos from the taping of the finale.

They posted a photo of Becca Kufrin kissing a "mystery man" in the Maldives, where the show filmed the proposal for the last episode. And naturally, it wasn't long before the Internet compared the photos with the contestants and identified the winner.

Becca has already revealed that she IS engaged…but now, she's also saying that she fell in love with TWO men. Which is amusing, because she was jilted by Arie Luyendyk Jr. during the last season of "The Bachelor" after he proposed to her, and then pulled a switcheroo to pursue Lauren, the runner-up.

I'm not going to ruin it for you, BUT...if you wanna read the spoilers you can find them >>> HERE.

**More than 40 million Americans are expected to hit the road this weekend for Memorial Day. If you're one of them, here are four tips on how to save on gas . . .

1. Use an app. Apps like Gasbuddy and Waze can help you find the cheapest gas prices at nearby gas stations.

2. Buy gas at a wholesale club. Clubs like Costco, Sam's, and BJ's often have gas stations attached to them and can save you 20 to 30 cents a gallon on average. Just be prepared to wait in line.

3. Maintain your car. Stuff like low tire pressure will reduce your fuel economy and can damage your tires.

4. Use air conditioning. It sounds counterintuitive but air conditioners actually create LESS drag on the engine than driving with the windows down.

**Oreo Just Announced Six New Flavors Coming Out This Year

The people at Oreo just announced SIX new limited-edition flavors. And that sounds like a lot, but at the pace they've been dropping new flavors over the past several years, I'm sure there are like 134 more that we don't know about yet.

The six flavors are: Chocolate peanut butter pie . . . Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake . . . rocky road . . . pistachio . . . peppermint bark . . . and birthday cake with Mickey Mouse on the cookies, in honor of Mickey's 90th birthday.

The flavors will roll out over the course of the rest of the year.

**A new survey asked more than 3,000 people about the items they tend to misplace the most. And even though we're constantly setting our phone down these days, our KEYS are still number one. It's close though. Here are the top five . . .

1. Your keys. 15% of people said it's the top thing they misplace. 8% said car keys, and 7% said house keys.

2. Your phone, 13%.

3. Your sunglasses, 8%.

4. An umbrella, 5%.

5. Your wallet or purse, 4%.

**Tinder just started testing a new feature that could either work out great for you . . . or make you want to go to an entirely new set of places out of horrible embarrassment.

It's called Places. If you activate it, Tinder starts keeping track of the places you like to go, like restaurants, bars, concert venues, church, and the gym. And then it will match you up with other people who go to the same places.

So this is either a GREAT way to find people to date who like doing the same stuff as you . . . or, if you date a few of those people and it goes terribly, a great way to make it so you have to start avoiding all the places you love.

Right now, Places is only available in three cities and none of them are in the U.S. But if it goes well, they'll probably roll it out here soon.

**New in Theaters:

1. "Solo: A Star Wars Story" (PG-13)

The 10th "Star Wars" movie Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke from "Game of Thrones," Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton and Paul Bettany.

2. And now, some limited releases: "Mary Shelley" stars Elle Fanning as the woman who wrote "Frankenstein". Maisie Williams and Stephen Dillane from "Game of Thrones" are also in it.

"In Darkness" stars Natalie Dormer from "Game of Thrones" as a blind woman who 'witnesses' the murder of her neighbor, Emily Ratajkowski.

"How to Talk to Girls at Parties" is an R-rated comedy starring a guy named Alex Sharp as a punk rocker who falls for Elle Fanning, an alien avoiding a mysterious ritual to experience 1970s London with him. Nicole Kidman is also in it.

**The Backstreet Boys are changing their style slightly, because they're not performing for TWEENS anymore . . . their fans have grown up, and are now CEOs and stuff.

Brian Littrell says, quote, "Today, [the audience is> not so fanatical as it was 20 years ago or 15 years ago. That's because all of our fans that were 10 to 14 years old are all grown up now.

"They're running businesses, they're tax payers, they're the shot callers. But the reaction is very similar to the way it was many years ago. Just everyone is older now!"

He says they're still going to sound like themselves . . . but they're adding a bit more of an "edge" to their music.

**Morgan Freeman has apologized to "anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected," after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior both on the set and in the offices of his production company.



Eight women came forward to allege misconduct by the 80-year-old Oscar winner in a report by CNN. In all, CNN said it spoke to 16 people -- eight witnesses and eight victims.



In a statement from his rep, Freeman told ABC News, "Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected -- that was never my intent."

**Duchess Meghan (nee Markle) was “super stressed” for the week leading up to her royal nuptials to Prince Harry, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“She was a nervous wreck the morning of the wedding, but once she got through the vow part, she calmed down,” the source explains. “She was happy during the reception and was able to relax.”

Meghan, 36, and Harry, 33, exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on Saturday, May 19. The former Suits star hid her nerves well as she walked down the aisle with Prince Charles in her stunning Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy dress in front of approximately 600 guests and the 29.2 million Americans watching at home.

Following the ceremony, Harry, Meghan and their guests attended a luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at St George’s Hall. After a quick change, the couple, who announced their engagement in November 2017, got to let loose at their second reception hosted by Prince Charles.