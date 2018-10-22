96 Second News: Rockets/Lakers Game Ends In Fight; Lotto Jackpots Keep Climbing

Paula Abdul handled a stage snafu like a true professional on Saturday, October 20, after she tumbled off the stage mid-concert.

Fan video captured the former Laker girl, 56, tumbling into the crowd after she ventured a bit too close to the edge of the stage during a performance of “The Promise of a New Day” at Hard Rock Live in Biloxi, Mississippi. An inaudible gasp could be heard from the concertgoers as she slipped and fell and fans nearby tried to catch her.

TMZ reports that the songstress, who was wearing a glittery minidress with ruffles and sky-high pumps, took the fall like a champ, returning to the stage to continue on with the rest of her show. A video posted on Twitter by another fan showed her closing out her concert by telling fans that she will be “forever be your girl.”

US WEEKLY

​

**Kanye West gave Kim Kardashian a few of his signature gifts to celebrate her 38th birthday over the weekend, including a romantic tweet, gorgeous flower arrangements and a song.

Kim posted videos of the surprise on her Instagram Story Saturday, October 20, though her birthday wasn’t until yesterday. “This is what I wake up to, guys,” she told her followers in one clip.

In the videos, a piano player can be seen serenading the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star at home. Beautiful purple floral arrangements were hung from the ceiling, too.

“Kanye’s the most creative when it comes to sending me flowers for my birthday! Love you so much babe.”

Kanye also showed his love on Twitter saying, “@KimKardashian You’re stunning, I will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family.”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIM

**A fight broke out in the middle of the fourth quarter during the Rockets Lakers game on Saturday night after Los Angeles' player Brandon Ingram reportedly pushed James Harden after being called for a foul.



Then things got even more heated when Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul started arguing. Video from the game shows Paul placed his hand on Rondo's face, to which he responded with a punch.



Paul claims Rondo initiated the fight by spitting on him.

The NBA has suspended all three players. Paul got two games, Rondo got three, and Ingram got four.

ABC 13

**Nobody won the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night,and then the next night, no one hit the Powerball jackpot either so both of the pots continue to rise.



The Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday night [so far> is set at $1.6 BILLION, and Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot will be $620 million. The cash payout is approximately $354.3 million. The Powerball is the third-largest in the game's history and sixth-largest in U.S. lotto history.



Combined with a new Mega Millions jackpot of $1.6 billion, there is more than $2 billion in top-prize money between the two lottery games.



The Mega Millions top prize of $1.6 billion has a cash payout option of $904 million, but both can grow depending on the volume of ticket sales.

HOLY MOLY JACKPOT

**The Houston Astros announced that Jose Altuve underwent successful surgery on his right knee on Friday. Altuve is expected to make a full recovery and to be ready for Spring Training.



Astros manager AJ Hinch acknowledged Thursday before Game 5 that Altuve was "playing on one leg" and that Jose would not have played if it was a regular season game.



After the Astros' season ended however, Altuve said this was the worst pain he's ever played with. "I feel really, really bad for not being on the field for my team. But one thing you can know is that I gave everything I had -- healthy, not healthy, that was all I have."

ABC 13

**Google analyzed searches for Halloween costumes and found the top 500 things that people are planning to dress up as this year. We don't have the airtime to go through all 500, so here's the top 10 . . .

1. "Fortnite".

2. Spider-Man.

3. Unicorn.

4. Dinosaur.

5. Witch.

6. Harley Quinn from "Suicide Squad"

7. Superhero.

8. Pirate.

9. Rabbit.

10. Princess.

FRIGHTGEIST

**The new "Halloween" sequel debuted BIG over the weekend . . . easily winning the box office with $77.5 million. "A Star Is Born" was a distant second, making another $19.3 million in its third week.

"Halloween" broke some records too, it had the biggest opening IN HISTORY for a movie with a female lead over 55 years old. JAMIE LEE CURTIS turns 60 next month.

It was the second biggest opening in October ever, behind "Venom", which opened with $80.2 million just a few weeks ago. It also marks second biggest debut for a horror movie behind last year's "It" remake, which had a $123 million opening.

It was the biggest opening weekend for a "Halloween" movie . . . and it wasn't really close. Rob Zombie's "Halloween" made $30.6 million over the four-day Labor Day weekend in 2007. Here's this weekend's Top 5”

1. NEW: "Halloween", $77.5 million.

2. "A Star is Born", $19.3 million.

3. "Venom", $18.1 million.

4. "Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween", $9.7 million.

5. "First Man", $8.6 million.

**Actress Selma Blair is suffering from multiple sclerosis. In an Instagram post on Saturday, she says, quote, "I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS."

She says it was Elizabeth Berkley who convinced her to see her brother, who's a doctor. Selma had been experiencing symptoms for years, and she's relieved to finally know what's wrong. She's 46.

As hard as it can be, Selma is determined to lead a normal life . . . quote, "I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone."

Selma is currently filming an upcoming Netflix series called "Another Life", and she says everyone's been totally helpful and understanding.

**On Friday, Martha Stewart was BIKE SHAMED. Martha posted a picture of herself on a bicycle, and someone had a problem with it because she's 77 years old.

The person said, quote, "Sorry but you are too old to bike safely . . . set an example admit it make it easier for the rest of us to give up thinking we can still do it all."

Obviously, Martha didn't agree. She replied, quote, "I feel sorry for you if you think I am too old to bicycle. I keep in excellent shape by doing many outdoor and indoor exercises and activities!"

PEOPLE

**Pete Davidson joked about his breakup with Ariana Grande during at a charity show he hosted Saturday night with Judd Apatow.

He said, quote, "Well, as you could tell, I don't want to be here. There's a lot going on. Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?"

He also told the crowd, quote, "Um, I've been covering a bunch of tattoos, that's fun. I'm [effing> 0-for-2 in the tattoo [department>. Yeah, I'm afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that's how bad it is."

When Judd praised him for doing the show, Pete said, quote, "Well, you put me on the flyer, I had to. [Eff> my feelings."

EONLINE

**"Billboard" used chart performance, radio airplay, and streaming from last year to put together a list of 'The Top 25 Halloween Songs.'

They didn't get specific about any numbers . . . or how they decided which songs would be included . . . but let's be honest, who cares? Here's the list:

1. "Thriller", Michael Jackson

2. "Ghostbusters", Ray Parker Jr.

3. "Monster Mash", Bobby "Boris" Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers

4. "This Is Halloween" from "The Nightmare Before Christmas", Danny Elfman

5. "Demons", Imagine Dragons

BILLBOARD