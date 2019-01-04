96 Second News: Rodeo Houston Announces Entertainment Lineup; Texans Play Colts Tomorrow

**It was Houston's worst-kept secret, but last night's Rodeo Houston concert lineup was finally revealed! And even though we may have already somewhat heard who was playing the shows this year, that didn’t stop the excitement from the announcement confirming the star studded lineup.



The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2019 lineup includes:



· Kacey Musgraves - Mon., Feb. 25

· Prince Royce - Tues., Feb. 26

· Brooks & Dunn - Wed., Feb. 27

· Luke Bryan - Thurs., Feb. 28

· Cardi B - Fri., March 1

· Turnpike Troubadours - Sat., March 2

· Panic! At The Disco - Sun., March 3

· Old Dominion - Mon., March 4

· Camila Cabello - Tues., March 5

· Luke Combs - Wed., March 6

· Tim McGraw - Thurs., March 7

· Zedd - Fri., March 8

· Kane Brown - Sat., March 9

· Los Tigres Del Norte - Sun. March 10

· Zac Brown Band - Mon., March 11

· Kings of Leon - Tues., March 12

· Santana - Wed., March 13

· Chris Stapleton - Thurs., March 14

· Cody Johnson - Fri., March 15

· Brad Paisley - Sat., March 16

· George Strait with special guests Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen - Sun., March 17

It's OFFICIAL, y'all! -- The 2019 #RODEOHOUSTON entertainer lineup is here! Tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan. 10 at 10 am (online waiting room opens at 9:30 am) at https://t.co/5BnRAKwyhJ. pic.twitter.com/RmP8Vy7FUW — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) January 4, 2019

**The Houston Texans will face the Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Andrew Luck for a third time tomorrow afternoon.

The third-seeded AFC South division champion Texans will face the sixth-seeded Colts in an AFC wild card game set for 3:35 p.m. right here at NRG Stadium.

The game will be televised by ESPN-ABC.

HOUSTON CHRONICLE

**Nikki Bella is moving on after ending her engagement and six-year relationship with John Cena…according to US WEEKLY, she’s now dating her former Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev.

The professional wrestler, 35, and the ballroom dancer, 36, have been seeing each other “for a while,” the insider tells Us.

Bella appeared on the dance competition’s 25th season in 2017 and Cena, 41, also became close with Chigvintsev at the time. In fact, the Trainwreck actor once thought that the ABC star would choreograph his first dance with Bella.

Artem is currently on a national Dancing With the Stars: Live tour, but he was spotted with Bella at the farmer’s market in Studio City, California, over Christmas weekend during time off.

US WEEKLY

**Walt Disney Studios is celebrating its second biggest year of any in the history of the box office.



The company made more than $7 billion globally in 2018, becoming the only studio to ever reach that high of a number.



Disney was so successful that the only studio that could beat it last year is Disney in 2016.



That year, the company posted $7.6 billion, setting a new global record.



Analysts said Disney was helped by the number of blockbusters it released last year, including Marvel's 'Black Panther' and 'Avengers: Infinity War.'

ABC 13

**Herb Kelleher, who changed the airline industry by helping create and lead Southwest Airlines, a low-fare carrier that made air travel more accessible to the masses, has died. He was 87.

Southwest confirmed that Kelleher died on Thursday via Twitter saying,

“We already miss you, Herbie. #HonoringHerb”

Kelleher was a lawyer in San Antonio when a client came to him in the late 1960s with the idea for a low-fare airline that would fly between big cities in Texas. Today, Southwest carries more passengers within the United States than any airline.

ABC 13

Herb has been quoted as saying, “It is my practice to try to understand how valuable something is by trying to imagine myself without it.” We now have to imagine ourselves without Herb. #HonoringHerb — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) January 4, 2019

**Movies out this weekend:

“Escape Room” PG-13 Starring Taylor Russell, Deborah Ann Woll, Logan Miller

Six strangers find themselves in circumstances beyond their control, and must use their wits to survive.

“Mojin: The Worm Valley”

In this mystical action-adventure, legendary tomb explorer sets off on a dangerous mission across an island of monstrous creatures to find the Tomb of Emperor Xian.

**Almost a month after postponing the remainder of his 2018 concerts, Justin Timberlake announced that he has officially returned to his Man of the Woods Tour. In a quick Instagram video, he told fans that he'll be performing in Washington D.C. on Friday.

"First of all, Happy New Year. Hope everybody had a good holiday. Second of all, D.C. we here. We're back. Can't wait. Excited, ya'll ready?" Timberlake says in the clip, which has the caption, "And... we’re back. See you tomorrow DC! #MOTWTOUR."

In early December, the GRAMMY winner was forced to postpone his December 2018 shows after suffering from bruised vocal cords. The singer, who had been on the road since March, took to Instagram to explain the decision to his fans.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT

**Taylor Swift is pulling the plug on her app, The Swift Life, next month.



On Thursday, a statement was released explaining that the online community, geared toward fans of the “Ready for It” songstress, will be ending promptly on Feb. 1.



"Current fans have until this date to utilize the virtual currency they've accumulated," the release explains. "Effective immediately, no new in-app purchases will be permitted."



"We would like to thank all the dedicated fans who downloaded The Swift Life, engaged with this amazing community and created gorgeous pieces of content for others to enjoy," the statement added.

The app was released in conjunction with the 29-year-old singer’s Reputation album, which arrived in November of 2017.

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT