96 Second News: Rodeo Houston Concert Tickets Go On Sale Today; Amazon's Jeff Bezos Is Getting Divorced

**You can buy your tickets for the Rodeo Houston concerts starting at 10 a.m. this morning.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo revealed the official lineup last week for the star-studded shows that include a variety or singers and performers for this year.

Camila Cabello, Luke Bryan, Cardi B, Panic At The Disco, Zedd, Cody Johnson, Brooks & Dunn, Tim McGraw, and Chris Stapleton are just a few names coming to town in February and March.

RodeoHouston.com for all the info.

**Beyonce was spotted shopping at one of the Los Angeles Targets earlier this week and of course her fans immediately posted about it on social media...

Bey was photographed in an orange jumpsuit, shades and, of course, pumps, walking fiercely down the newborn baby aisle.

The image of Beyonce immediately went viral, sparking the conversation about what she was shopping for to which Chrissy Teigen joked that she was there to shop for her new cookware line selling at the store.

**She doesn’t have a driver’s license and employs a posse of chauffeurs, but Queen Elizabeth II still loves to get behind the wheel and drive herself sometimes.

As part of the “royal prerogative,” the powers and rights the sovereign alone possesses, Elizabeth is the only person in all of Britain who can drive without a license — and she can go as fast or slow as she wants.

**Amazon CEO JEFF BEZOS and his wife MacKenzie are getting divorced after 25 years of marriage, and to say a lot of money is at stake is a MASSIVE understatement.

Jeff is by far the richest man in the world, worth over $136 BILLION. Most of that is tied up in Amazon stock, so that's probably how MacKenzie will be paid whatever settlement she's getting.

If she gets even HALF her husband's fortune, she'll be the 5th richest person in the world, and by far the richest WOMAN in the world. She'll also be worth more than Facebook founder MARK ZUCKERBERG.

**Ever heard the term “it’s beer-thirty” or “it’s beer-o-clock” before?

A new study actually figured out when beer o'clock really is, and the consensus is . . . 6:31 P.M. on Friday. In other words, it happens during happy hour tomorrow.

Here are a few more results from the study on all things beer:

1. 52% of people say TASTE is the number one factor for them when they pick a beer.

2. One out of three people say they're intimidated by craft beers.

3. And the average person switches their favorite beer every four years.

**Taco Bell Is Putting Up a Billboard That Dispenses Unlimited Nacho Cheese

Taco Bell just came up with a pretty genius marketing stunt. On the 19th of this month, they're putting up a billboard in downtown Toronto that dispenses free, unlimited nacho cheese.

They won't be providing anything for you to put the cheese on, so you have to bring your own chips…or whatever else you’d like cheese on.

**SAMUEL L. JACKSON is Hollywood's most bankable star. His 120-plus movies have made $13.3 BILLION around the world, and $5.7 billion in the U.S.

That's better than HARRISON FORD and TOM HANKS, who are the next two guys on the list, but movies aren't his only source of income. In fact, they might not even be his MAIN source of income.

According to a new profile in the "Hollywood Reporter", Sam makes EIGHT FIGURES A YEAR doing those Capital One commercials. That means at least $10 million. A year.

**Netflix says that 45 MILLION accounts streamed their new SANDRA BULLOCK thriller "Bird Box" in its first week of release. That's the biggest seven-day viewership for any of their original movies.

Of course, we mostly have to take their word for it . . . since Netflix keeps all their ratings to themselves. In fact, they rarely release ANY actual numbers.

But Nielsen has been compiling their own tracking data for streaming services, and their number backs up Netflix's claim. They say 26 million people watched it in the U.S. alone.

For the record, Netflix is only counting accounts which have watched at least 70% of the movie, so that makes their number even more impressive.

**JAMIE LEE CURTIS was one of many celebrities photobombed by the Fiji Water Girl at the "Golden Globes", but she didn't know it until her husband saw it on the Internet, and she's NOT happy about it.

She posted a picture of it and said, quote, "I specifically moved away from the blatant promotions by Fiji and Moet . . . as I said out loud that I didn't want to be doing advertising for either . . .

"I moved from her being behind me and yet from the side it still happens. The sponsors of events need to get permission from people when they get them to take their picture next to products."