96 Second News: 'Roseanne' Gets 'The Connors' Spinoff; Another Houston Astro Engaged

**ABC officially ordered a "Roseanne" spin-off last night, and Roseanne Barr won't be involved financially or creatively, which was one of the network's demands.

Of course, Roseanne had to sign off on it . . . and say what you want about her . . . but she did it to help a lot of crew members, who didn't have guaranteed contracts.

She said, quote, "I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from 'Roseanne'. I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved."

ABC ordered 10 episodes of the spin-off, which is tentatively being called "The Conners". That's not far off from the 13 episodes of "Roseanne" that were planned. It's unclear how they'll explain Roseanne's absence.

John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, and Michael Fishman have all signed on, and additional cast members will be announced later. The show will air on Thursday nights, beginning this fall.

**It was an off day for the Houston Astros yesterday, but for outfielder Josh Reddick...he turned his off day into a very special day at Space Center Houston.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Reddick and his girlfriend Georgette Elkins spent Thursday at NASA documented in a series of photos Josh posted on Instagram. But the highlight for the couple was when Reddick says he asked Elkins to marry him.

In one of the posts, Reddick announced the big news writing, "What a day today was. Took advantage of an off day @spacecenterhou! Learned a lot I was unaware of about our space program! Saw a ton of rockets so that was cool. I also asked the girl that can't live without to marry me! (She said yes) I love you @jett1622 !"

The series of photos Reddick posted from NASA included the proposal, the beautiful ring, and the happy couple, among others.

**If you've been to a state fair in the past decade or so, you've come face-to-face with deep fried Oreos. And also rickety carnival rides, pig beauty contests, and an endless sea of the worst homemade tattoos you've ever seen. But mainly the Oreos.

Well . . . you don't need to go to a state fair to get 'em anymore. Remember a few years ago, when Hostess started selling deep fried Twinkies in the freezer section at grocery stores?

Oreo's "State Fair Cookies" are coming soon to Walmarts. And they come in two versions: With a vanilla covering, or a chocolate covering. You heat them up in the microwave, so we don't know that they'll be as good as the real thing . . . but hey it's worth a shot.

**A new survey by The Knot found that asking for cash on wedding registries is a lot more popular than it used to be. About 50% more common last year than it was in 2016.

And one of the top things couples use it for now is to pay for the wedding ITSELF.

The honeymoon is still the most common thing couples ask people to fund, followed by a down payment on a house.

But the wedding itself was #3 last year . . . big-ticket items, like appliances, were #4 . . . and help paying off debt was #5. I wonder how much of THAT debt had to do with the wedding.

On average, couples who did ask for cash last year got a total of $1,437 from their wedding guests last year.

**Last fall, Lyft started offering cancer patients free rides to-and-from their treatments in Miami and Vegas. Now they're expanding to more cities, including L.A., Philadelphia, Houston, Cincinnati, Denver, St. Louis, Atlanta, and parts of New Jersey.

They recently partnered with the American Cancer Society for a program called "Road to Recovery," where they offer cancer patients free rides to-and-from their cancer treatments.

Instead of using the Lyft app, patients can call the American Cancer Society helpline to set it up. Then Lyft covers the cost.

They just have to call a few days before their appointment to schedule a ride. (The number is 1-800-227-2345.)

**Summer started yesterday, and if you're looking to take a vacation soon, the travel site Kayak found the best and worst days to find a bargain.

The cheapest days to travel this summer are Monday, September 3rd and Wednesday, September 19th. The median price of a domestic flight on those days is $177.

If you want to travel on a weekend, it's a little more expensive. The best weekend to travel is August 25th, when the median flight is $305. That's as good as it gets before summer ends.

The most EXPENSIVE weekend to travel is June 30th, which is next weekend.

**New in Theaters:

1. "Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom" (PG-13)

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard returning to the abandoned theme park to rescue the remaining dinosaurs before the island's dormant volcano erupts and makes their species extinct again.

Jeff Goldblum has a cameo as his character from the first two movies, Daniella Pineda from "The Detour," and B.D. Wong is also back as geneticist Dr. Henry Wu.

2. "Boundaries" (R) (Limited)

Vera Farmiga Christopher Plummer, Peter Fonda and Christopher Lloyd star.

3. "The Catcher Was a Spy" (R) (Limited)

Paul Rudd, Jeff Daniels, Paul Giamatti and Mark Strong star.

**Nothing takes the air out of a party faster than running out of booze. Luckily, Amazon wants to ensure Houstonians never have to endure this party foul ever again.



Beginning June 20, Amazon Prime Now is offering "superfast" delivery of beer and wine in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas-Fort Worth.



Once that YETI cooler starts looking a little empty, Prime Now Members can log in via the app or website, make a beer or wine selection (or go nuts and buy both), and then choose a preferred delivery time. Options include free two-hour delivery or one-hour delivery for $4.99.

**MR. T would like to see a return of Mr. T Cereal. He Tweeted, quote, "It would be cool if Mr. T cereal made a comeback! Yeah . . . that would be cool! What do you think?" He even hashtagged Quaker, so they'd get the message.

Oh, and his motion was seconded by PEE WEE HERMAN, who said, quote, "I agree! It *would* be cool!" But why Pee Wee? He had a SPIRITUAL connection to Mr. T Cereal, thanks to a PIVOTAL moment in "Pee Wee's Big Adventure".

**The Houston Rockets' P.J. Tucker is probably the biggest sneakerhead in the NBA, which is a league full of sneakerheads.

In an interview with Complex that was published Tuesday, Tucker estimated that he spent "probably close to ($200,000)" on shoes in the past year. The Rockets paid Tucker $7.5 million last season, so that means he spent about 2.6 percent of his annual salary on his sneaker obsession.

Tucker doesn't just buy sneakers to keep them on a shelf in his closet and brag about them to his friends. He actually wears a lot of his rare sneakers on the court during games. In fact, he often changes sneakers during games. The Undefeated noted that Tucker wore 22 different sneakers in the Rockets' 17 playoff games this season.

During Game 2 of the playoff series against Minnesota, Tucker wore Travis Scott's Air Jordan 4 Cactus Jacks in the Houston Oilers colors. Those sneakers weren't even released until two months later.

"With playing basketball and sneakers, there's no line," Tucker told Joe La Puma on Complex's Sneaker Shopping back in March. "If I have them, I'll play in them."

**Instagram unveiled IGTV, a new service for long-form videos from professional Instagram creators, at an event in San Francisco Wednesday morning. IGTV will live both within the main Instagram app, as well as via a dedicated app for iOS and Android. “It’s mobile first, it’s simple and it’s high quality,” said Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom.

Systrom positioned IGTV as Instagram’s answer to shifting entertainment consumption habits. “Teens may be watching less TV, but they are watching more creators online,” he said.

At its heart, IGTV will be both a hub within the existing Instagram app, as well as a new dedicated app that will allow users to watch IGTV videos. These are basically vertical videos produced by some of Instagram’s top creators, and curated based on past viewing behavior of Instagram’s users.

**According to a new study, the average parents only last 13 days into their kids' summer break before they go NUTS. So, yeah, less than two weeks.

And the main reason is . . . you feel a lot of pressure to keep them entertained.

58% of parents feel like they have to figure out activities for the entire summer . . . and 64% have felt like they've let their kid down because they didn't come up with enough good stuff.

The top five things parents do to keep their kids occupied are: Amusement parks . . . movies . . . the zoo . . . bowling . . . and camping.

**MTV is rebooting "Daria", the animated show that originally ran for five seasons, from 1997 to 2002. It was a spin-off of "Beavis and Butt-Head".

This one will be called "Daria & Jodie", so it'll also feature Daria's high school friend, Jodie Landon, as they, quote, "deconstruct popular culture, social classes, gender and race." It's too early to say when it might premiere.

MTV also wants to resume production on "The Real World", which disappeared after "Real World Seattle: Bad Blood" ended in January of last year. But both of these shows might not air on MTV. They apparently want to PRODUCE them, but sell them to some streaming platform.

**A Philadelphia Phillies fan named Kathy McVay went to a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, and she got hit right between the eyes by a FLYING HOT DOG that was shot out of a hot dog cannon by the Phillie Phanatic mascot.

Kathy says, quote, "It just came out of nowhere . . . and hard. He shot it in our direction, and BAM. It hit me like a ton of bricks."

The hit messed up her face pretty good, so she went to the hospital to get checked out. She says she's okay, other than a "small hematoma" in her eye.

She isn't considering legal action . . . but she wants fans to be aware of how dangerous flying hot dogs can be. The Phillies have apologized, and offered her free tickets when she's ready to come back.