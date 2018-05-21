96 Second News: A Royal Wedding Recap; JJ Watt Paying For Sante Fe High School Funerals

**As Santa Fe High School mourns the 10 lives lost in a school shooting that happened Friday, Texans defensive end JJ Watt has annoucned that he will pay for the funerals of those killed, the team confirmed.



It didn’t take long but shortly after the incident JJ tweeted just two words: “Absolutely horrific.”

The Texans also released a statement saying,



"On behalf of the Texans organization, we are saddened by the tragic events at Sante Fe High School this morning and extend our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to the victims, their families and all those affected. We are grateful for the brave first responders, law enforcement officials and medical personnel. The Texans family will continue to pray for our neighbors."

**Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially married! The Royal Wedding happened on Saturday from Windsor Castle.

The whole wedding played out a like a romantic Disney princess movie, and a there was even a super sweet moment at the altar where Harry was caught telling Meghan, quote, "You look amazing. I'm so lucky."

Since Meghan's dad wasn't there, Meghan walked the first half of the aisle alone . . . then Prince Charles met her and took her the rest of the way.

The 600 wedding guests included Oprah, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Serena Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

James Corden, Tom Hardy, Carey Mulligan and her husband Marcus Mumford, Priyanka Chopra, Idris Elba, James Blunt, Joss Stone, and of course Elton John, who sang at the reception.

There were also several of Meghan's castmates from the TV show "Suits", including her TV husband Patrick J. Adams.

African-American pastor Michael Curry from Chicago gave an amazing sermon about love, and even quoted Martin Luther King Jr.

About 22.4 million people in the U.S. watched the wedding across the six major networks that carried it.

**The Houston Rockets were unable to make a comeback in Game 3, falling to the Warriors in a blowout 41 point loss.

The Golden State Warriors made a second-half statement to beat the Rockets 126-85 on Sunday night for a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference finals.



Harden had 20 points and nine assists, while Chris Paul added 13 points and 10 rebounds as they combined to shoot just 12 for 32.



Game 4 is Tuesday night at Oracle Arena.

**Kelly Clarkson started off the "Billboard Music Awards" last night with an emotional speech about the shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, and she called for a "moment of action" on gun violence. She was also one of the performers, along with Janet Jackson, Salt-N-Pepa, and Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato.

Later in the show, Shawn Mendes and Khalid honored the victims by performing "Youth", along with a choir of survivors from the Parkland, Florida shooting.

Janet Jackson accepted the Icon Award, and performed a medley of "Nasty", "If", and "Throb". Then she gave a speech about women's rights.

Janet's performance had people on their feet, but Salt-N-Pepa really brought the house down when they closed the show with a medley of their own including "Push It", "Shoop", and then they brought out En Vogue for "Whatta Man".

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato sang their new track, "Fall In Line" . . . and Kelly Clarkson reminded everyone just how ridiculously powerful HER voice is with a performance of "Whole Lotta Woman".

Kelly also did a medley of some of the nominated songs, including "Look What You Made Me Do" . . . which got a funny reaction from Taylor Swift. Speaking of Taylor, she used one of her acceptance speeches to play the victim again, saying how she was feeling "misunderstood" for a while . . . but her fans' reaction to her new album changed all that.

Other big winners included Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, and Chris Stapleton. The song "Despacito" picked up a bunch, too.

**Hasbro Just Trademarked the Scent of Play-Doh

Apparently you can trademark SMELLS. Even ones that aren't particularly good, I guess.

Hasbro just announced that it has successfully trademarked the smell of PLAY-DOH.

They described the smell as a, quote, "sweet, slightly musky, vanilla-like fragrance, with slight overtones of cherry and the natural smell of a salted, wheat-based dough."

**"Deadpool 2" has ended the three-week reign of "Avengers: Infinity War" at the top of the box office. It raked in $125 million domestically, and $301 million globally.

It had the biggest FOREIGN debut ever for an R-rated title . . . but the domestic record is still held by the first "Deadpool" movie, which made $132.4 million back in February of 2016. "Infinity War" was a distant second this week with $28.7 million. Here's the Top 5:

1. NEW: "Deadpool 2", $125 million

2. "Avengers: Infinity War", $28.7 million. Up to $595 million in its 4th week.

3. NEW: "Book Club", $12.5 million

4. "Life of the Party", $7.7 million. Up to $31 million in its 2nd week.

5. "Breaking In", $6.5 million. Up to $28.8 million in its 2nd week.