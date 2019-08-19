96 Second News: Rumored New Cast Of 'Dancing With The Stars'; Is Jay Z Buying An NFL Team?

**The next "Dancing with the Stars" cast will be revealed Wednesday on "Good Morning America" . . . but as you know, the Internet doesn't like to wait. So here's an ALLEGED list of contestants . . . And surprisingly, it actually includes some legit STARS this time around. Here they are:

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles . . . "Bachelorette" Hannah Brown . . . Karamo Brown from "Queer Eye" . . . Hailee Steinfeld . . . Rob Gronkowski . . . model Camille Kostek, who is Gronk's girlfriend . . .

"Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller . . . UCLA gymnast and viral sensation Katelyn Ohashi . . . and Robert Irwin, son of the Crocodile Hunter.

**Jay-Z had multiple reasons for becoming part of the NFL family, and TMZ Sports has learned one of them is that he is going to become part owner of an NFL team ... and it's going to happen soon.

Sources connected to Jay and with direct knowledge told TMZ ... Jay is going to have a "significant ownership interest" in an NFL team.

As for which team ... we're not being told, but we are told "it is going to happen in the near future."

Apparently, Jay wants to become a part owner "because he's a huge fan, already has a sports business and wants to continue to be a change agent for the NFL."

There's a question ... can Jay manage players if he owns a team? Our sources make it clear ... "Jay is not an NFL agent and does not take part in the operations of the NFL players in Roc Nation."

Jay has experience with team ownership ... he was a minority owner of the Brooklyn Nets. He sold his stake in 2013.

**Every year, "Forbes" puts out a list of the world's highest paid comedians, and JERRY SEINFELD has been #1 in 12 of the past 13 years . . . with the exception of 2016 when KEVIN HART took it over.

Well, guess what . . . Kevin has done it again. He made $59 million over the past year, despite losing his gig as the host of the Oscars, which is not a high-paying gig anyway. Word has it the Academy only pays $15,000.

Kevin kept his sponsorships with Mountain Dew and Chase, and released a Netflix special. He also did a global stadium tour. That drops Jerry to #2. He made $41 million, which is down a bit from last year, partially because he didn't do a Netflix special in this period. Here's the Top 10:

1. Kevin Hart, $59 million

2. Jerry Seinfeld, $41 million

3. Jim Gaffigan, $30 million

4. Trevor Noah, $28 million . . . TV hosts don't usually make this list, but "Forbes" made an exception because he earned the bulk of this money from stand-up.

5. Sebastian Maniscalco, $26 million

6. Gabriel Iglesias, $22 million

7. Amy Schumer, $21 million . . . Her tour made bank. According to data from Pollstar, her shows grossed an average of nearly half a million dollars per city.

8. Ventriloquist Terry Fator, $17 million

9. Jeff Dunham, $15 million

10. Aziz Ansari, $13 million

**Apparently, the hottest new hairstyle is something called the STEP-MULLET.

The step-mullet is long in the back, just like a standard mullet. But instead of being extra short on the top, you have medium length hair on top . . . then you part in the middle like a bob for women or a '90s skater cut for guys.

And thanks to the differences in length, it kinda looks like your hair is in the shape of "steps."

**It's National Potato Day, and a new survey found only 2% of Americans DON'T like them.

The survey also asked people to name their favorite way to eat potatoes. And #1 didn't surprise us much. Here are our ten favorite ways to eat potatoes . . .

1. French fries, with 24% of the vote.

2. Baked potatoes, 20%.

3. Mashed potatoes, 19%.

4. Roasted potatoes, 9%.

5. Hash browns, 5%.

6. Tater tots, 5%.

7. Potato salad, also 5%.

8. Potato chips, only 4% of the vote.

9. Potato pancakes or latkes, 2%.

**"Good Boys" won the box office this past weekend with a $21 million take. It's the first original R-rated comedy in three years to be #1, and it's only the second original movie of any kind to open at #1 this year.

The only other ORIGINAL movie to top the box office this year was the Jordan Peele horror movie "Us". Here's this weekend's Top 5:

1. NEW: "Good Boys", $21 million

2. "Hobbs & Shaw", $14.1 million. Up to $133.7 million in its 3rd week.

3. "The Lion King", $11.9 million. Up to $496.1 million in its 5th week.

4. NEW: "The Angry Birds Movie 2", $10.5 million. Up to $16.2 million since its mid-week opening.

5. "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark", $10.1 million. Up to $40.2 million in its 2nd week.

**MILEY CYRUS released a new track called "Slide Away", and it appears to be a not-so-subtle song about her breakup with LIAM HEMSWORTH.

The lyrics include, quote, "Once upon a time, it was made for us / Woke up one day, it had turned to dust / Baby, we were found, but now we're lost / So it's time to let it go."

She also says, quote, "I want my house in the hills / Don't want the whiskey and pills." Here's another telling line . . . "Move on, we're not 17, I'm not who I used to be / You say that everything changed, you're right, we're grown now."

I don't think we have to dig too hard for meaning here.

**Researchers talked to 2,000 people who are either retired, or approaching retirement age. And they asked them to name the top things you need to have a long and happy life. Here are the top ten . . .

1. Being with someone who loves you.

2. Staying close with your family.

3. Laughing every day.

4. Regular exercise.

5. Getting out into nature.

6. Getting eight hours of sleep a night.

7. Having a pet.

8. Having enough money to do what you want.

9. Having a job you love.

10. Quality time with your kids and grandkids.

A few more that just missed the top ten were having a hobby . . . having friends . . . small acts of kindness . . . and listening to music every day.

**DAVID HASSELHOFF has a new album coming out, "Open Your Eyes", which will be out September 27th. And it includes collaborations with…well, a bunch of people you’d never think of him collaborating with.

David has a song with A FLOCK OF SEAGULLS…it’s a cover of the Echo & the Bunnymen track "Lips Like Sugar".

The rest of the album is heavy on guest stars, including Tracii Guns, Todd Rundgren, and Charlie Daniels, who joins The Hoff for a new take on "Rhinestone Cowboy".

But the weirdest track may end up being David's cover of the Neil Diamond classic "Sweet Caroline" . . . because it's a team-up Al Jourgensen, the leader of the industrial metal band Ministry.

