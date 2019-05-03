96 Second News: Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Expecting Baby #3; Taco Bell Is Selling...Bikinis

**The Reynolds family is growing! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their third child together.

The Gossip Girl alum debuted her baby bump in a bright yellow dress at the premiere for her husband’s new film ‘Pokémon Pikachu Detective’ in New York City on Thursday, May 2. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are already parents to daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2.

US WEEKLY

**Kelly Clarkson had to have surgery to remove her appendix on Thursday, right after hosting the Billboard Music Awards the night before, where she performed two different musical numbers.

Clarkson, who had been suffering from a painful bout of appendicitis all week, flew home to L.A. from Las Vegas immediately after the awards show and had a procedure the following morning, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Kelly is now home resting and recuperating and plans to be back to work on The Voice for their live show on Monday.

Kelly tweeted, "Not gonna lie.... I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix #TheShowMustGoOn."

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT

**Sophie Turner intends to take her new husband Joe Jonas’ last name following their surprise nuptials in Las Vegas earlier this week.

According to a marriage certificate obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Sophie “wishes to use the name Sophie Belinda Jonas after marriage.” The document also noted that Nick Jonas served as the witness to their union.

Joe and the ‘GoT’ actress tied the knot at a Sin City chapel on Wednesday, May 1, shortly after attending the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. An Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the ceremony, while the bride walked down the aisle to a live performance of Dan + Shay’s “Speechless.”

Nick and Kevin, 31, had a front-row view of the celebration and even joined in to sing “Viva Las Vegas” after the newlyweds, who used Ring Pops rather than traditional wedding bands, exchanged vows.

**It’s a sad time for Star Wars fans. Peter Mayhew, a.k.a. the man underneath the Chewbacca suit, passed away at the age of 74 on Tuesday, April 30.

News of his passing was shared on his official Twitter account and it said, “The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home. “

The 7-foot-3 star not only starred in the original Star Wars trilogy, but episode three of the film series’ prequel, plus the new trilogy.

US WEEKLY

**Emilia Clarke doesn't always love having her brother on set of Game of Thrones…

She appeared on Wednesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and revealed the uncomfortable downside to having her older brother, Bennett, work on the show.

"He's in the camera department, which is brilliant. It's amazing," she said, before sharing the not-so-fun part of sharing the same employer.

"There are some days when he’s like, 'Oh, I’ll swing by' because he's literally in the next unit that's, like, filming next door, and I'm like, 'No, it’s good! I'm good. You can stay there,'" she laughed of when she's filming love scenes for the series. "He's like, 'I just wanted to say hi, I haven't seen you in ages!' And I'm like, 'No.'"

ET ONLINE

**Taco Bell Just Started Selling Bikinis

Nothing makes me think of looking cute at the beach like Taco Bell… (?)

Taco Bell just started selling BIKINIS in its online shop. The pattern on the bikini is different Taco Bell sauce packets. If you're interested, it's $60.

That's not the only summer product Taco Bell just rolled out. They've also got swim trunks, pool floats, beach towels, and a beach umbrella.

TACO BELL SHOP

**Cinco de Mayo is Sunday. And about three out of four people say they'll celebrate in one way or another. The day commemorates Mexico's victory over France in the Battle of Puebla on May 5th, 1862.

**New in Theaters:

1. "Long Shot" (R)

Seth Rogen is a speechwriter hired by his childhood crush, Charlize Theron, to help her become more relatable to voters. But in the process of getting to know her, their unlikely attraction threatens to torpedo her upcoming presidential campaign.

Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr. plays his best friend, Alexander Skarsgard is the Canadian Prime Minister, and Bob Odenkirk plays the President.

2. "UglyDolls" (PG)

Kelly Clarkson plays a misshapen doll from "Uglyville" who dreams of going to the real world and being loved by a human child. But first she has to get past a training center run by a stuck-up Nick Jonas.

The rest of the cast includes Pitbull, Blake Shelton, Wanda Sykes, Emma Roberts, and Gabriel Iglesias as ugly dolls, while Charli XCX, Lizzo, Bebe Rexha, and Janelle Monae are some of the pretty dolls at the Institute of Perfection.

3. "The Intruder" (PG-13)

Meagan Good and Michael Ealy buy their dream home from Dennis Quaid, but he has a hard time completely let go of the secluded property and starts showing up announced after they move in . . . especially when the wife's at home alone.

**Tinder Wants to Help You Hook Up at Music Festivals

Dating app Tinder is teaming up with concert promoters Live Nation and AEG Worldwide to introduce FESTIVAL MODE.

It's a feature that lets you alert people which festivals you're going to . . . so you can pick your hookup before you even get there! Participating festivals include Bonnaroo, Firefly, and the Governor's Ball.

Tinder says, quote, "Trust us on this one, if you haven't done the festival scene with Tinder before, you'll never even think about doing it without us again."

ROLLING STONE